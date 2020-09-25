WALKER -- Coach Chad Mahaffey saw some things he liked, some things he didn’t like, and some things that were “inexcusable.”
He and the Walker Wildcats now have a week to fix them before the games count.
Walker kicked off its unofficial start to the 2020 season with a showing against powerhouse Catholic High, which pulled away in the second half for a 42-14 win in Friday night’s scrimmage at Wildcat Stadium.
Each team had one eight-play drive as a warm-up, followed by two 10-minute halves simulating an actual game.
After going into halftime down just 21-14, the Wildcats couldn’t muster a point in the second half, punting on three of their four drives and turning the ball over on the other.
Meanwhile, the Bears pulled away with touchdown drives of 78, 22, and 67 yards.
But what upset Mahaffey more than the scoreboard were the careless mistakes such as unnecessary penalties, not having the right people on the field, and missed tackles.
“I thought in the first half we did some good things,” Mahaffey said. “Defensively we have a lot of young, inexperienced guys and we knew that. In the end I hoped going up against a team like this was a positive. But certainly we have to get better.
“Offensively I felt like we had some plays here and there and made some, but we certainly missed a lot that could’ve helped ourselves a lot more. But special teams, paying attention, knowing who is supposed to be in, was bad. We have to get better at that.”
Thor Debetaz and Hunter Bethel split the quarterbacking duties for Walker, with Debetaz going 5-for-10 for 147 yards and two touchdowns — including 97 yards and both touchdowns to star wideout Brian Thomas — while Bethel went 1-for-8 for 7 yards and two interceptions.
The two signal callers also combined for 20 rushing yards on three carries.
While the numbers weren’t too impressive, Mahaffey credited his quarterbacks for toughing it out against a “great team,” especially considering this was their first game action in more than a year.
“Both of those guys didn’t play any football last year — JV or nothing,” he said. “That’s why we wanted to get them out there. Sort of trial by fire, and going against a great team.
“They made some plays at times, and then I thought some plays we’d like to have back. It was a learning experience for all of them, but I thought both of them did some positive things.”
Defensively, the Wildcats gave up 154 rushing yards on 15 carries to the Bears, who used a running-back-by-committee approach. They also allowed 163 yards through the air from quarterback Landon O’Connor, who completed six of his 10 passes.
Mahaffey said the team will review the film as it prepares to open the season against next week. He said there will be “some positive things, and some negative things, but nothing we can’t fix.”
“The stuff like penalties or taking a time with guys not paying attention is inexcusable and needs to be cleaned up immediately. Tackling on defense, that’s usually rusty early in the year, so we have to tackle better.
“And offensively, just trying to connect when you get a play, especially when you play somebody good. When you get a chance for some things, you have to make them hit.”
