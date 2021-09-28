If nothing else, Walker coach Chad Mahaffey figures to get a good gauge of where is team stands heading into District 4-5A play when the Wildcats host East Ascension at 7 p.m. Thursday at Wildcat Stadium.
“It’s a very good gauge,” Mahaffey said with a chuckle. “They’re a scary team on film. They really are. They’re well coached. They play hard, so it’s going to be a good challenge.”
The Spartans come into the game 0-2, but those losses have come to Scotlandville (39-20) and Brother Martin (8-7) and are coming off a bye week.
“The thing you don’t know is they’re 0-2 coming off a bye week, so have they just been stewing and we’re about to get the maddest team ever hungry for a win, or are we getting a team that has some doubt if we can help make it? I don’t know, and that’s stuff we can’t really control,” Mahaffey said. “What we’ve got to try and do is play well but understanding that, hey, these guys are hungry for a win, and I think we’re going to get a great effort out of them, so we’ve got to be ready to go from the beginning.”
The Wildcats (2-1) are coming of a 60-12 win over Bastrop and have scored 116 points in their past two games. Still, Mahaffey is looking for consistency from his team.
“Offensively, we’ve got to avoid the negative plays and getting in bad down and distance situations,” Mahaffey said. “I think when we’ve done that, we’ve done that, we’ve been pretty good this year offensively. We’ve kept chains moving and had good drives.”
Mahaffey said there’s no specific area that’s caused the Wildcats problems when it comes to those drive-killing mistakes.
“It’s just different things,” he said. “It’s not always the same thing. Sometimes it’s as simple as a snap. A snap’s off or a dropped snap or a bad exchange, just the basic fundamentals that we need to be better at. Sometimes it may just be a o lineman busts an assignment, all of a sudden, boom! There’s a guy in the backfield. Sometimes there’s been a holding call on the perimeter. We’ve had where we went to throw a pass and it fell out of our hands. At this point, you’re talking about three games, probably something like 30 drives on the season, but I feel like you could point a third of those of having some kind of negative play in there that’s probably killed a drive. We’ve got to get that number down.”
Mahaffey said a plus for the Wildcats against Bastrop was the team’s ability to establish its run game. Walker ran for 166 yards and three touchdowns on 23 carries. CJ McClendon led the way with eight carries for 93 yards and a pair of touchdowns, while Rayshawn Simmons had eight carries for 43 yards and a touchdown.
“I thought we did better against Bastrop, and some of it may be just how they were playing us,” Mahaffey said. “Obviously without us having a lot of success in the run game, they kind of focused more attention on the perimeter and maybe the box was a little light. I think to some extent, that’s one of the things we always want to try and do offensively is what are they trying to take away? Hopefully you can be efficient enough at the other one to execute and be effective. It doesn’t really matter to me if we throw short, throw deep, run inside, outside just as long as we can be effective, but you do want to have some kind of balance … I thought last week was a step in the right direction. Hopefully we continue to improve there.”
Mahaffey figures the Wildcats will need to show signs of improvement in a number of areas when it comes to playing against the Spartans.
“We’ve got to do a good job defensively up front of playing fast and physical and tackling,” Mahaffey said. “They’ve got a couple of backs that are good. They’ve got receivers that are dangerous with the ball in their hands. There are some challenges that they present and they’re huge up front. We’re obviously not the biggest up front, so our guys are going to have to do a great job playing with leverage and not getting caught up in double teams and all those things. Hopefully that will work out for us.”
“I say this knowing that we have some really good teams still to play, but they’re going to be about as physically impressive a team as we will play,” Mahaffey continued. “They really are a good-looking team. They’re physical. I think they’re dangerous at kind of all the skill positions offensively. They’re huge up front on the D-line and they play a lot of guys there too, so they can keep them fresh. The linebackers are super active, and they’ve got some really physical kids in the secondary. They’re a good team. The record doesn’t mean anything because they’ve played two outstanding teams, and really both of them have been pretty good ball games. We’re going to have to play very well to come out with a win.”
