WALKER – The Walker football team got what it needed in Wednesday’s scrimmage with Slidell, but coach Chad Mahaffey realizes there’s still plenty of work to be done before the season begins.
Each team scored twice overall during the scrimmage at Wildcat Stadium.
“They’re all learning experiences,” Mahaffey said of the scrimmage. “You don’t feel good with the outcome or the scores, but that’s what competitive situations are, little things here and there, and it feels completely different. The execution was really the same, except a couple of plays is where we’ve got to clean it up.”
The Wildcats picked up one first down on their opening 12-play series, while the Tigers got four, driving to the Walker 16 before missing a 33-yard field goal.
Two of the first downs came on third down on an encroachment penalty and a 6-yard pass on third-and-4. A 26-yard pass got the Tigers to the Walker 16.
“Defensively, I thought we were back there on a few things, tackled well at times, and then we buzzed by guys,” Mahaffey said. “That’s why you come out here to do it, but again, they did a good job offensively of trying to put some stressors on us. A scrimmage isn’t a deal where you really see a lot of film, game-plan and all that. You’ve just got to try to trust what you’ve been taught, and that’s what we’re learning, good things, a lot of positives I’m sure we’ll see on film, and certainly a lot of corrections to make.”
Walker’s second team responded with the first touchdown of the scrimmage as Hayden Price hit CJ McClendon on a 39-yard pass on the first play of the drive, setting up a 27-yard touchdown pass three plays later and a PAT from Sam Ponce.
“He made a couple of plays,” Mahaffey said of McClendon. “CJ, I think, is capable. I think the big challenge we’ve worked on for him this year is when he gets that open field, he’s got to be able to make explosive plays. That’s what I think we’re trying to (put) emphasis on. He’s got to work on that in practice to be able to do it in the games. It’s not just going to happen. It’s just something we’re working on like every other part of the game.”
Landon Waguespack and Price played with both the first and second-team units during the scrimmage.
“We just really were trying to let them split the reps and kind of see how both of them did,” Mahaffey said. “We wanted them both to get opportunities with the ones and twos. We’ll kind of take a look at the tape, evaluate and evaluate all they’ve done up to this point and kind of try and see where we are heading into next week.”
Slidell’s second team drove to midfield, where Ponce recovered a fumble to re-start the series.
Warren Young Jr. caught passes of 22 and 11 yards from Price on the next series, but the Wildcats were unable to score.
”I think offensively, we had little plays here and there, just struggled to be (as) consistent a we’d like – way too many sacks and negative plays that hurt,” Mahaffey said.
The Wildcat defense kept a shutout going with a sack to end the ensuing series.
Cayden Jones busted a 20-yard run for the Wildcats during a six-play series, while Walker’s Breon Montgomery had a sack for Walker when the Tigers took over on offense. The Tigers’ possession was extended by a personal foul, but the Wildcats came up with a stop.
Waguespack hit McClendon on a 19-yard TD pass on the fifth play of a six-play red zone series which started at the Slidell 25. Mason Ball missed the PAT.
Slidell answered with a 1-yard touchdown run on the fifth play of its series, which was set up by a 21-yard pass on first down. The Tigers tacked on the PAT.
Price hit Young on a 33-yard pass on the first play of the 12-minute timed portion of the scrimmage, but the possession ended when the Wildcats came up short on fourth-and-8 at the Tiger 35.
Slidell hit a 35-yard pass on its first possession, but Walker’s Jaden Bardales came up with a stop after a short pass on fourth-and-8 from the Wildcat 33.
Walker’s ensuing possession resulted in a ‘punt’, as special teams weren’t part of the scrimmage.
The Tigers hit passes of 10 and 17 yards after taking over at their own 44 and later picked up six yards on fourth-and-1 at the Walker 12.
Three plays later, the Tigers scored on a 4-yard pass then hit the PAT with time winding down.
“We were really battling pretty good down here on the goal line, and the plays we gave up were pretty bang-bang plays,” Mahaffey said. “They were competitive, but obviously they made them, so we’ve got to work on what little things can we do to make sure that we make them next time.”
Waguespack was sacked on the final play of the scrimmage.
