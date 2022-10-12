Walker vs Belaire football 09-29-22

The Walker High football team takes on Belaire High for its homecoming game on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022.

WALKER – The grind of District 5-5A play has begun, and Walker football coach Chad Mahaffey knows there’s no room for breathers, especially with his team coming off a loss to Dutchtown in its league opener last week.

The Wildcats (4-2, 0-1) travel to face East Ascension at 7 p.m. Friday.

Walker football coach Chad Mahaffey discusses facing East Ascension on the road Friday in District 5-5A play.

