WALKER – The grind of District 5-5A play has begun, and Walker football coach Chad Mahaffey knows there’s no room for breathers, especially with his team coming off a loss to Dutchtown in its league opener last week.
The Wildcats (4-2, 0-1) travel to face East Ascension at 7 p.m. Friday.
“There’s no time to feel sorry for yourself,” Mahaffey said. “Dutchtown outplayed us and just outexecuted (us), so we’ve got to work on those things, get better.”
One of the focal points for the Wildcats this week is on finishing drives after last week’s 27-0 loss.
“I think you look back at it, and we see opportunities where we did move the ball, we just didn’t finish drives, and at the end of the day, nobody cares and that doesn’t count, but from we’ve got to, from our perspective, realize, hey, it’s not like everything was poor,” Mahaffey said. “It’s just about fine-tuning the points that help you get across the goal line and protecting the ball in key situations, things like that.”
Mahaffey is hopeful the fixes are quick for the Wildcats this week after CJ McClendon had 35 yards on 15 carries to lead the Wildcats, who finished with 52 yards rushing last week.
Hayden Price went 11-for-25 for 94 yards and an interception, while Ja’Cory Thomas had five catches for 55 yards and Warren Young Jr. had five receptions for 36 yards.
“We do a little period every Sunday, kind of like a corrections or missed assignments and things, and really It was hard coming up with just blown assignments,” Mahaffey said. “We really didn’t have much of that. It was really a lot more of just some execution and decisions and things like that. Part of that, you give Dutchtown credit. There’s good players out there, so that’s part of the issue that they created, but also just some things where I think the details of the coaching points, we obviously didn’t do a good enough job of getting those across to get the guys to know what was important. We’ll just continue to work on that and try and be better.”
“I think we always try and go with the idea or the philosophy of ‘you don’t want to do it until you get it right. You want to do it until you can’t get it wrong,’” Mahaffey continued. “That’s an old commercial or saying that I remember, but I think that’s very true. I think obviously we showed that we showed that we didn’t do enough coaching-wise to where hey, we can’t get it wrong. We got it right. We felt like we actually had a really good week of practice (last week) … I just think at the end of the day (it was) whether we had too much on them to ask them to do or just one of those games we just didn’t play our best. Don’t want to beat a dead horse, so we’ve got to move on, and EA is obviously a tremendous opponent, so we’re going to have to play a whole lot better to try and win.”
Mahaffey praised the Wildcat defensive effort against Dutchtown.
“I think they gave us opportunities,” Mahaffey said.
“We weren’t shutdown defense or anything like that I wouldn’t say, but I thought we made stops. I thought a couple times when the offense put them in bad spots, they kept kind of answering the bell and kept giving us that opportunity to try and score, and then I think the whole dynamic can change. It could have very easily been a 14-13 game at halftime, I felt, with us up, and it feels completely different from what it was, and then they scored on the opening drive (of the third quarter), so it really kind of put (us) in a hole.”
Mahaffey said he’d like to see the Wildcats improve at the point of attack defensively, but he liked the team’s effort in getting to the ball and tackling technique.
East Ascension (2-4) is coming off a 28-7 win over St. Amant to snap a streak that featured losses to Destrehan (42-2), Alexandria (40-28) and De La Salle (20-13). The Spartans opened the season with a 35-13 road loss to Zachary before getting a 16-10 overtime win over West Monroe on the road.
“I think Coach (Darnell) Lee has really kind of elevated them in the last few years,” Mahaffey said. “They’ve kind of been a consistent playoff team and usually go a round or two deep in there. I think they’ve always got as good a looking team as anybody in the state – I really feel that way. They’re huge. We will not win the looks contest at all, but I think the biggest thing is people may see 2-4, and that’s the worst rendition of them that you could have based on who they played. They went up to West Monroe and beat them. No very many people can say that they can do that, so they’ve proven themselves, and I think they’ve proven themselves in the district the last several years. They’re a tremendous team and a really good program.”
Walter Samuel rushed for 128 yards to spark the Spartan offense last week, but Mahaffey said he’s been impressed with the team’s entire offense.
“They’ve got a really outstanding running back,” he said. “They’ve got a couple of quarterbacks that they’ve played. Both of them have showed effectiveness. They’ve got some dangerous guys on the perimeter. It’s a good-looking group. They’ve shown the ability to pound the ball, and they’ve shown the ability to make some big plays in the passing game, so it’s a little bit of pick your poison, I guess, but they certainly have a lot of weapons.”
Mahaffey said the Spartans also present several challenges on defense.
“I think their guys are very physical,” Mahaffey said. “In most games, you see those guys winning the battle up front. But I think again, the linebacker level is really strong, and DBs not only can run and cover, but they’ll come down and pop you too. I think they’re going to fly to the ball. You’ve got to try and make sure you block well on the perimeter if you do get a ball to the edge to try and get some extra yards, but that’s easier said than done.”
