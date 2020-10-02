WALKER -- The Walker High football team lit up its new scoreboard.
In their kickoff to the 2020 season, the Wildcats got off on a strong note in a game that was never in doubt, thrashing visiting Fontainebleau from start to finish in a 56-21 opening romp Friday night.
Behind a strong defense and efficient offense, Walker (1-0) scored on the first play from scrimmage and never looked back, rolling to a 21-0 lead in the first quarter and leading by as much as 49-0 before the Bulldogs (0-1) got on the scoreboard.
Running back Rayshawn Simmons accounted for three touchdowns — all in the first half — while star wideout Brian Thomas scored twice. Quarterback Thor Debetaz and receiver Jaden Williams connected for a 13-yard score in the first quarter, while running back Jacory Thomas also had two touchdowns, including a breakaway 93-yard kickoff return late in the fourth quarter.
Debetaz and junior Hunter Bethel split the quarterbacking duties and went a combined 6-for-11 for 128 yards, two touchdowns, and no interceptions. They also rushed for 34 yards on eight carries.
Simmons led all players with a game-high 73 rushing yards on 20 carries, all coming in the first half to help Walker build a 35-0 lead.
While the Walker offense jumped ahead early, the defense suffocated the Bulldogs from kickoff, allowing just 2 yards from scrimmage in the first quarter and 43 overall in the first half. The Wildcats, who pitched a shutout until 1:42 remained in the third quarter, also forced four turnovers and gave up only six first downs.
After last week’s rough showing against powerhouse Catholic High, Walker coach Chad Mahaffey was pleased to see a much improved effort from his team.
“We did a nice job,” Mahaffey said. “The start was really good. The big thing for us was we were fortunate to be up and sub some guys, and we were a little chaotic there… but a very good job of coming to play and start the season off right.
“The defense was great,” Mahffey continued. “Their running back is really good, but we had a lot of guys get on them. He’s tough to tackle one on one so we wanted to get a lot of hats on the ball.”
Brian Thomas broke the game open on the first snap, alluding a series of tackles before racing down the field for a 58-yard score. After the defense forced a turnover on downs, Simmons punched it in from 2 yards out on the Wildcats’ next possession to give the home team a 14-0 lead.
Debetaz and Williams completed the high-scoring first quarter when they hooked up for a score with 2:48 remaining.
After the defense forced another turnover on downs on the next Fontainebleau possession, Simmons burst through the middle for another 2-yard touchdown.
A fumble on the ensuing kickoff once again gave the Wildcats a short field to work with, and they took advantage, needing only six plays to score on Simmons' 1-yard touchdown.
The Wildcats added two more touchdowns in the third quarter before the Bulldogs got on the board. Fontainebleau added two more touchdowns in the fourth quarter, but by then, the game had long been decided.
After a thrilling opener to their season, the Wildcats will turn the page to Landry-Walker, who will come to Walker. Despite needing to correct a few miscues during the game, particularly with substitutions, Mahaffey said he was pleased with his team’s improvement from the previous week.
“There are gonna be mental errors and stuff like that, so there’s always stuff to be better at,” he said. “But this was a big improvement for sure.”
Walker 56, Fontainebleau 21
WHS 21 14 14 7 -- 56
FHS 0 0 7 14 -- 21
WHS - Hunter Bethel 58-yard pass to Brian Thomas (Hayden Rea kick)
WHS - Rayshawn Simmons 2-yard run (Rea kick)
WHS - Thor Debetaz 13-yard pass to Jaden Williams (Rea kick)
WHS - Simmons 2-yard run (Rea kick)
WHS - Simmons 1-yard run (Tyler Foster kick)
WHS - Debetaz 36-yard pass to Thomas (Rea kick)
WHS - Jacory Thomas 4-yard run (Rea kick)
FHS - Josh Bailey 20-yard pass to Kobe Barnes (William Rocha kick)
FHS - Iverson Celestine 8-yard run (Rocha kick)
WHS - Thomas 93-yard kickoff return (Rea kick)
FHS - Bailey 57-yard pass to Barnes (Rocha kick)
WHS FHS
First Downs 9 6
Rushes-Yards 35-127 31-121
Passing Yards 128 66
C-A-I 6-11-0 5-12-1
Punts-Avg. 2-33.5 3-27.6
Fumbles-Lost 4-2 3-3
Penalties-Yards 4-25 7-42
