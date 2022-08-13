Walker High football scrimmage 08-13-22

The Walker High football team holds a scrimmage at Wildcat Stadium in Walker, Louisiana, on Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022.

WALKER – The start of the regular season is still a few weeks away, but Walker football coach Chad Mahaffey and his staff have something to build on after the team’s intrasquad scrimmage Saturday morning at Wildcat Stadium.

“You get a little fans in the stands and competition, and having to bring guys to the ground, which we don’t do a whole lot of,” Mahaffey said. “You try and make it a little more game-like and just kind of get to see what guys have learned in practice and who can put that into play.”

