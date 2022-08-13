WALKER – The start of the regular season is still a few weeks away, but Walker football coach Chad Mahaffey and his staff have something to build on after the team’s intrasquad scrimmage Saturday morning at Wildcat Stadium.
“You get a little fans in the stands and competition, and having to bring guys to the ground, which we don’t do a whole lot of,” Mahaffey said. “You try and make it a little more game-like and just kind of get to see what guys have learned in practice and who can put that into play.”
It took the Wildcats a little time to get rolling as the first, second and third-team groups were unable to score on their first two possessions to start the scrimmage, which also featured special teams work.
“I thought it was a good mix,” Mahaffey said. “I thought there were some positives everywhere. It started out, offensively we kind of struggled. The defense was doing a good job getting off the field. I think as the day went on and maybe a little fatigue got in and some tempo, I think it helped the offense, which is good for the offense to know, ‘hey, keep working that tempo’. It was good for the defense to know, ‘hey, we’ve got to stay sharp. Don’t get tired’, things like that. That all comes with playing (at) game speed.”
Warren Young Jr. intercepted Landon Waguespack on the first play of a White team (offense) drive that started at midfield.
“I think there’s a few of our skill guys that we want to look at, some out of just that hey, I think they can help us on both sides,” Mahaffey said. “It’s just a straight positive. You want to see where all they can impact the team, and then some in some depth spots where we want to just make sure we have good depth there and depending on how the season goes.”
From there, the offense put together a scoring drive as CJ McClendon busted a 10-yard run on first down, and Waguespack hit Jamari Evans and Austin Workman on consecutive passes of 18 and 10 yards, respectively.
That set up a 12-yard TD pass from Waguespack to Ja’Cory Thomas two plays later, and Sam Ponce added the PAT.
“That’s kind of the way it works,” Mahaffey said of the first scoring drive of the day. “You’ve got to get a play or two going, get a little momentum going, and obviously from an offensive standpoint, you want to be quicker on the start. But again, I was happy with the defense. I thought the defense was flying around and tackled pretty well, I thought, for a first scrimmage.”
From there, Hayden Price quarterbacked the first team, connecting on passes to Evans, Thomas and Workman before an offsides call on the Green team (defense) moved the ball to the 12-yard line.
McClendon bulled his way for 11 yards, setting up his 1-yard TD run on the next play. Ponce added the PAT.
Waguespack quarterbacked the second-team to a score on the next possession. The big play was a 26-yard pass to TJ Sylve, setting up a 4-yard TD run by E’Sean Elphage.
The third-team offense worked its way deep into Green team territory before Jourdian Jackson recovered a fumble by Brayden Hernandez.
The first-teamers picked up another score with Waguespack at quarterback as he hit Thomas on a 59-yard pass on third down to the Green 6, setting up Young’s leaping touchdown catch in the left corner of the end zone on the following play.
“I think there’s definitely some weapons on offense, and I thought really all those guys had some good moments,” Mahaffey said. “That was good. “We’ve got to be able to get the ball to those guys.”
Sylve quarterbacked the second team on the final drive of the scrimmage. The defense held the offense out of the end zone and delivered a couple of big hits on the drive.
“We got to see some of the younger guys execute as well and got a little excitement right there at the end with some big hits and stuff,” Mahaffey said. “I thought it was good all around.”
The Wildcats now turn their attention to Thursday’s scrimmage hosting Slidell.
“We get to get good scrimmage stuff on tape, get to kind of evaluate it, see if there’s some guys that maybe catch your eye that maybe can do a little more than what they’ve shown and maybe move up the chart a little bit and hopefully confirm guys that have been out there (as) ones, that that’s where they deserve to be,” Mahaffey said. “I’m sure we’ll se a little bit of all that.”
Huddle Up Walker
The varsity scrimmage helped kick off the second annual Huddle Up Walker event, which also included a scrimmage from the Walker freshman team and a camp for the Walker Renegades and junior high football programs.
“I just think what makes Walker special as a school district and as a football program is it is a community school and community program,” Mahaffey said. “A lot of our guys started at the Renegade level and have played their way up. I just think everybody enjoys kind of being here as one big football family and just getting the football season kicked off. Everybody’s excited.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.