Brandon O’Neal, a Walker graduate and member of the Central High football coaching staff, died suddenly Thursday.
Central football coach Sid Edwards announced O’Neal’s death in a post on the Central Athletics Twitter feed Thursday.
A portion of the post reads:
“Brandon O’Neal was respected amongst his colleagues and loved by the players he coached. We were very fortunate to have a talented coach and mentor in our football program that instilled grit, a tough work ethic, but most importantly compassion in our young men in a difficult time of maturity. Prayers are appreciated in this time as our community mourns.”
