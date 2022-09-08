WALKER – Sure, Walker football coach Chad Mahaffey is pleased the Wildcats notched a win in their season opener against Ponchatoula.
At the same time, he knows there’s room for the Wildcats to get better as they prepare to host Fontainebleau at 7 p.m. Friday.
“I felt like we had a good week one game with Ponchatoula, just pleased with the start we got off to, but obviously like every game, you see a lot of things where we still need to improve and get better, so we’re working on that this week,” Mahaffey said. “Fontainebleau had a win, which I believe is their first win a little while, so I think they’ll have some momentum as well. We’re looking forward to the opportunity to go 2-0.”
Walker jumped out to a quick 12-0 lead against the Green Wave with Kedric Brown returning the opening kickoff 91 yards for a touchdown and Warren Young Jr. connecting with Ja’Cory Thomas on a 58-yard touchdown pass after a lateral from quarterback Hayden Price on the Wildcats’ first play from scrimmage.
Young hauled in a 41-yard touchdown from Price and Thomas scored on a 62-yard reverse before the Green Wave returned a punt to the Walker 5, setting up a touchdown pass from Nathan Tribble to Corey Jackson just before halftime.
“It definitely was a perfect start for us,” Mahaffey said. “We’d all love to have that happen, but we can’t rely on that. Not only does it affect the offense, but it effects the defense if the other team gets an early lead or it’s still a 0-0 ball game late or whatever, they play differently, so it just puts more stress on your defense. We won’t have games like that every week, more than likely, so we’ll have to learn how to win different ways, hopefully.”
Even with the fast start, there are a number of areas Mahaffey is looking for improvement in as the Wildcats head into Friday’s game.
“We had a number of missed assignments with things that I thought were pretty basic rules and things that we have,” Mahaffey said. “Maybe as we got tired, we just kind of had missed assignments and things like that. We want to get sharper there. I think defensively, we had pretty good effort to the ball but still some issues with some misalignments and things like that. On special teams, we have a lot of room for improvement. We had a good play on the kickoff return to start the game, but then we’ve got to do better with executing our extra points, and we had a couple penalties on punts and some missed tackles as well. It’s just cleaning those things up as well.”
Fontainebleau is coming off a 14-10 win over Lakeshore, with running back Jaden Echols scoring the winning touchdown with less than two minutes remaining in the game.
“Offensively, I know that they’ll present a few different looks in kind of a spread-type set, but they can also pack it in a little bit and do some things that way,” Mahaffey said.
“I think teams in those areas usually have some kids that can throw it and catch it a little bit, and they’ve got some decent size,” Mahaffey continued. “They’re off to a good start. We’ll obviously have to play well to get a win.”
It was the first win for the Bulldogs after a winless season last year in which the team played all its games on the road with new turf being installed at their on-campus stadium.
“Defensively, the thing I notice is I think they’re pretty physical, especially in the secondary,” Mahaffey said. “They like to get hands on receivers, and they’re pretty good coming up and making tackles and things like that. Some of those guys up front aren’t the biggest guys, but they play really hard. They give good pursuit to the ball and things like that. You see a lot of signs of effort and a well-coached team.”
Mahaffey, however, said he’s more focused on the Wildcats cleaning some things up heading into the game.
“I think offensively, assignments is really our big focus,” he said. “Obviously you’re going to hit some plays more or less different weeks, but I just want to see us come out of the game and (see) these plays where we look back on film and go, ‘What were we thinking there?’ and you just hope that was first-time out jitters or something. We just want to see guys going to the right spot. You can always lose a matchup individually, but you’ve got to know who to block and where to go and those kind of things, so hopefully we’ll be better there.”
He's also hoping some of the same formula that worked against Ponchatoula repeats itself against Fontainebleau.
“I do think our offensive skills guys, probably every week, we’ve got to be able to get them the ball in space and give them a chance to make big plays for us,” Mahaffey said. “Last week, they did that, and our job’s to try and get them in some good spots to do that again this week. Defensively, I think (it’s) really just keep playing with good effort and again, just not allowing big plays. I there’s still some room for improvement up front where teams have gotten hats on hats and had some success running the ball. We’re not the biggest guys, so we have to be really good at lining up and playing good technique and using our quickness to our advantage.”
