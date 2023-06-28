Live Oak High football team plays in 7-on-7 league 06-28-23

The Live Oak High football team participates in the Robert Graves 7-on-7 League at Live Oak High on Wednesday, June 28, 2023.

WATSON – Walker and Live Oak each scored on their last plays during the final session of the Robert Graves 7-on-7 League on Wednesday at Live Oak.

Now, Walker coach Chad Mahaffey and Live Oak coach Hutch Gonzales are hoping their teams can build on some of the things they’ve learned over the past month.

Walker football coach Chad Mahaffey discusses the Wildcats' effort in the final session of the Robert Graves 7-on-7 League at Live Oak on Wednesday.

Live Oak football coach Hutch Gonzales discusses the Eagles' effort in the final Robert Graves 7-on-7 League session Wednesday at Live Oak.
