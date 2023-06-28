WATSON – Walker and Live Oak each scored on their last plays during the final session of the Robert Graves 7-on-7 League on Wednesday at Live Oak.
Now, Walker coach Chad Mahaffey and Live Oak coach Hutch Gonzales are hoping their teams can build on some of the things they’ve learned over the past month.
“It was a good season,” Mahaffey said. “I really thought defensively, you could really tell every rep, every opportunity to come out and learn a new scheme, the guys did better and better, and I thought they competed really well today. Offensively, I thought we started out really great and really did some good things even in that last game, just stalled out some drives on third down, so we’ve got to get better on that.”
The message Gonzales had for his team was a bit different.
“I think it was hot, and our kids felt it,” he said. “I think all the kids felt it, but it looked like we were a little slow and we were a little sluggish. I think that we’ve had a good month of working out in the summer, and maybe they’ve got some tired legs or whatever, but it definitely felt like they were feeling the heat today. They didn’t move as well as I would have liked.”
“It’s not our game, so when we have a bad day of 7-on-7, I don’t really care if we win 7-on-7 games,” Gonzales continued. “What I watch when I’m looking at 7-on-7 is how are we competing and what kind of effort are we giving? I would say that last week I thought we gave great effort, and we really competed. I thought this week, our effort was less than stellar. I thought we were, on many accounts, lazy in some situations, and I think that we have a lot to learn.”
Wednesday’s action also featured Belaire and Madison Prep.
When Live Oak and Walker faced off in the second pairing of the day, the Eagles turned the ball over on downs on their first possession.
Walker quarterback Troy Sylve Jr. went 3-for-4 on the ensuing possession, hitting Cayden Jones on a 20-yard score in the left corner of the end zone.
Live Oak answered as Cayden Jones hit Landry Smart on a scoring pass.
Sylve hit Austin Workman on a dart to the Live Oak 1 on Walker’s next drive, but Jace Griffin intercepted Sylve three plays later to end the drive.
“Even though the plays or the scenarios aren’t exactly the same, you’ve got to finish drives,” Mahaffey said. “You’ve got to finish and make plays on third down and execute. Those are things that come up in the season whether or not this is exactly the way it plays out, but that’s the stuff that you are trying to establish from a mindset.”
Live Oak drove to the Walker 15 on its ensuing possession but turned the ball over on downs.
“I think (we’re) getting the kids to understand this is a hard game, and scoring touchdowns is a hard thing, so every, single opportunity that you have when one’s right there in your grasp, you’ve got to take advantage of it,” Gonzales said. “Getting a turnover is a hard thing, so when you have that opportunity, you have to take it, and when you get it, it’s worth celebrating. It’s a good thing, but when the lack of effort leads to someone else’s success, that’s also something that needs to be discussed. Celebrate the really good things because there were a lot, but we’ve got to learn from the things that we did wrong.”
From there, Sylve hit Workman, who weaved his way through the Live Oak defense for a 40-yard touchdown to cap the scoring.
“I think Troy, when he’s comfortable with the plays and the reps … he can make any throw that’s out there,” Mahaffey said. “I think it’s been good. We’ve just gotten so many reps against somebody else. Again, it’s not linemen and all that coming, but it’s just good for him, and I think he’s shown what he’s capable of doing.”
Following a short break in which all of the teams went inside the Live Oak fieldhouse because of the heat, the Eagles squared off with Madison Prep and turned the ball over on downs on their first drive.
Madison Prep scored on a short pass, and the Eagles responded with a 10-yard touchdown pass from Jones to Ray.
The Eagles dropped an interception in the end zone, and Kingston Johnson went 4-for-4, moving the Eagles to the Madison Prep 5 before Live Oak turned the ball over on downs.
Johnson later connected with Ray on a 40-yard score on the Eagles’ final play of the day.
Cayden Jones and Johnson again split reps for the Eagles at quarterback.
“That was the plan, and that’s going to be the plan all the way through camp,” Gonzales said. “We’re gong to give them equal reps. Cayden got some varsity snaps last year, but it was in a role where he was coming in late situations in games or he was filling in for an injured quarterback, so he’s got the experience advantage slightly over Kingston, but I think they’re both great athletes. I think they both do what we need them to do.
“I would say that experience is helping Cayden right now just maturity-wise with the way he handles a mistake or the way he handles a failure,” Gonzales continued. “He’s just a very cool, calm, collected kid, so when he does make a mistake, it doesn’t look as big because the body language is just so ‘OK, next thing.’ That’s one thing that we are still working with Kingston on. He was an eighth-grade quarterback last year. He’s got this swagger and this build and this arm and these skills, so everybody thinks that he’s older than he is. He’s a baby, man. He’s never taken a varsity snap, or a high school snap for that matter. We’re very understanding of the learning curve that he’s on right now.”
Meanwhile, Walker paired up with Belaire after the break, and Sylve went 3-for-3 as the Wildcats drove to the Bengal 5 before Sylve threw an interception in the end zone.
The Bengals later scored on a short pass, and Preston Hill had an interception for the Wildcats.
On the first play of the ensuing drive, Sylve hit Jamari Evans for 35 yards to the Belaire 5. Three plays later, Sylve connected with Evans on a 2-yard touchdown pass on the final play of the day.
“We got the always infamous inside the three, four passing plays stuff, which is probably the most unrealistic thing of all of this, but if you do have to throw one to win, you’ve got to be able to execute,” Mahaffey said. “We want to get better at that, but I just thought overall, we definitely saw our team improve thoughout.”
In the day’s first pairings, Madison Prep scored on a 20-yard pass against Walker after the Wildcats turned the ball over on downs, and the Chargers got an interception on the ensuing Wildcat possession.
Zyon Russ got an interception for the Wildcats, leading to a touchdown pass from Sylve to Cayden Jones.
Sylve later hit an 8-yard scoring pass to Rashad Taylor off a deflection.
Madison Prep scored a touchdown on a jump ball before Sylve hit Evans on a 10-yard score to end the session.
Live Oak’s Griffin had an interception against Belaire, and Johnson hit Ben Moyer on a scoring pass before the Bengals got a 40-yard touchdown on the next play.
“I think that going forward, if we can use this – we did film it – and if we can put this on the TV and we can show the kids, ‘Hey man, this is not the standard that we set here. We’re going to hold ourselves to a higher standard as far as effort and competitive nature goes’, then we can use this as a springboard into actual, real football and say, ‘We’ve got to compete in everything we do.’”
Mahaffey said the Wildcats will hold a day of workouts Thursday before taking a 10-day break.
“Hopefully the kids and everybody come back kind of refreshed,” Mahaffey said. “By then, it’s really just a couple of weeks and then camp will be here. It comes quick, but we’ll focus obviously more on team stuff and run stuff now that we’ve got this part behind us. That will probably be the only real shifts or changes.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.