WALKER – Heading into this week’s homecoming game against Belaire, the biggest test for Walker coach Chad Mahaffey’s team is seeing how it responds to its first loss of the season.
Mahaffey and his staff have had a couple of chances to gauge things in practice this week as the Wildcats prepare for Thursday’s homecoming game at 7 p.m. at Wildcat Stadium.
“We had a quick turnaround with having a Thursday game this week, so kind of had a Sunday practice similar to a Monday,” Mahaffey said with his team coming off a 20-19 loss to Kentwood. “I think it was a little sluggish at the beginning and guys just kind of maybe still feeling the effects. About halfway through you started to see a change and kind of get back to practicing and having fun. (Monday), I thought, was a really good day. I tell these guys all the time … nobody’s going to feel sorry for us. That’s all wasted energy, so at the end of the day, all of the goals that I think this group has talked about or is capable of doing are still there. If we learn from mistakes that we made, then it can be maybe the best thing to happen for this team. Try and make it a positive because we can’t undo it, and we’ve got to live with that, so we’ve just got to move on and get better.”
The Wildcats (3-1) missed a number of opportunities to put last week’s game away, battling turnovers before the Roos scored with 18 seconds to play to take the lead for good. Walker had the ball at the Kentwood 12 and threw an incomplete pass to the end zone to end the game.
“Turnovers, especially in the red zone,” Mahaffey said. “A lot of penalties – self-inflicted wounds that we certainly can do better, and we’ve got to, frankly, tackle better. I thought a lot of the year, we’ve made an improvement on some things tackling, but this wasn’t a good game, and I think some of the players at Kentwood have something to do with that. They’re a good team. (Kentwood) Coach (Jonathan) Foster, they’ve got a group they’re excited about, and for good reason. They were physical. They were athletic, and they had their stuff together. They’ve got a good program, but I just think there were still so many things that regardless of who we’re playing, we just can’t do. That’s hopefully a lesson for us moving forward.”
The Wildcats led 13-0 on a touchdown run from CJ McClendon and an interception return for a touchdown from Jaden Bardales. McClendon finished with 159 yards on 32 carries, while Warren Young Jr. had five catches for 91 yards. Hayden Everett was 12-for-19 for 147 yards and two interceptions.
“I thought (we had) a great opening drive,” Mahaffey said. “I thought we ran the ball well. For the most part, I thought we ran the ball consistently. I think it wasn’t one of our best games in getting those explosive plays. I think we struggled with that, and I think you saw on some of those long drives where the turnovers happen late, and that’s sometimes why you’re hoping to not have to make those long drives, but sometimes in a game, that’s the way a team plays you and you’ve got to be able to cash in, bottom line. I saw those as positives.
“I saw when guys were lined up on defense and did what they’re supposed to do, I thought we made some quality plays out there,” Mahaffey continued. “We had a couple of turnovers on defense. We had a score on defense. We had a blocked extra point on special teams, so again, there’s positives throughout, but just too many negative plays to come out on top.”
Belaire is 0-4 this season coming off a 41-12 loss to Brusly after making the playoffs last season.
“You can tell they’re younger this year, so I think they’re having some growing pains,” Mahaffey said. “At the end of the day, regardless of the opponent, and I’ve tried to stress to our guys we’ve got to get back on the winning side of things, and this week is our last week preparing for the teams we’ve got coming up in district, so we’ve got to make the most out of this week and we’ve got to really focus on the things that were self-inflicted last time. That doesn’t have anything to do with Kentwood or Belaire or anybody, so we’ve just got to focus on our part.
“I think there are some talented players out there,” Mahaffey said of the Bengals. “I think there’s youth, and you see that. I think at times they’ve hurt themselves with self-inflicted things, but it’s a program that Coach (Byron Wade) has got a tough task ahead of him in trying to build it, but I think what he did last year was remarkable, and I think with these younger guys being able to keep that going I see a bright future for them. They’ve certainly struggled to this point in the year. At the end of the day, we can’t really focus as much on them. We’ve just got to focus on getting better ourselves.”
On top of that, the Wildcats will have to navigate homecoming festivities while preparing to face the Bengals.
“Homecoming is not on most football coaches’ big agenda,” Mahaffey said. “The way I kind of describe it is everybody kind of has their role for homecoming, and our role is to try and win the game. That’s kind of how we try and approach it. All these guys as kids, and you can remember back as a kid, going through different activities of the week. It's fun, enjoy those things, but again, our main focus when the day is over is to take care of our part at practice, so as long as the guys do that, that shouldn’t be a distraction.”
