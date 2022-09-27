Walker vs Fontainebleau football 09-09-22

The Walker High football team hosts Fontainebleau on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022.

 David Gray | The News

WALKER – Heading into this week’s homecoming game against Belaire, the biggest test for Walker coach Chad Mahaffey’s team is seeing how it responds to its first loss of the season.

Mahaffey and his staff have had a couple of chances to gauge things in practice this week as the Wildcats prepare for Thursday’s homecoming game at 7 p.m. at Wildcat Stadium.

Walker football coach Chad Mahaffey discusses the Wildcats' loss to Kentwood and hosting Belaire for homecoming Thursday.

