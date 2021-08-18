WALKER - - The Walker football team heads into its scrimmage with Slidell looking to build on the effort of its intrasquad scrimmage last Saturday.
Walker and Slidell will scrimmage Thursday at 6 p.m. at Wildcat Stadium.
In the intrasquad scrimmage, the Walker offense scored three times on the defense, while coach Chad Mahaffey said the efforts of running back CJ McClendon, receiver JaCory Thomas and Warren Young Jr., who broke some tackles on a touchdown run, stood out in watching film.
“For the most part, I think it was kind of how we thought with the first offense,” Mahaffey said. “We were just a little sloppy at the beginning and didn’t get a few things done, but then I thought we executed a little better. We had some pretty good mix run and pass, made a couple good plays over the middle passing wise, and a couple down the field, which was good to see.”
“Defensively, it was kind of maybe the opposite,” Mahaffey said. “You feel like you started out good. I think as guys got maybe a little winded or tired, some of those plays with maybe a missed tackle here or there let some plays happen. But overall, I thought it was a good scrimmage, good fight on both sides. I’m looking forward to see us continue to work to get better.”
Heading into Thursday’s scrimmage, Mahaffey has some objectives on both sides of the ball.
“I’d love to see us get a good running game going and have some balance,” he said of the offense. “I feel good about our passing game. I think we’ve got some good weapons out there. I think Hunter (Bethel), with some good experience, is going to have a great season. I’d really like to see us up front with the running backs and our sniffer position, do a good job of creating some run game there.”
Defensively, Mahaffey said he’d like to see the Wildcats turn up the intensity a bit.
“I thought in the scrimmage, there was some good tackling that we did,” he said. “I think our pursuit wasn’t as relentless as we’d like to see. I think there were plays where whether it was a loaf or a guy just assumed that someone else was going to make a tackle, I think we’ve got to get better at that. I just want to see guys just all-out going. If they need a breather, we’ll get you a breather, we’ll get you a breather, but we want to see you all out when you’re in there.”
Mahaffey said the coaching staffs for both teams won’t have any film to work on heading into the scrimmage, but they’ll give each other a heads up on some of the basic schemes and concepts they’ll be running. Right now, the biggest thing is the Wildcats will get the chance to work against outside competition.
“It’s definitely always good to see somebody else,” Mahaffey said. “Without even trying, you’re so familiar with what the other teams do, and it probably helps you play a little quicker on offense and defense. When you’ve got to react to what somebody else is doing, when you’ve got to decipher those things on the fly, it’s a whole different ball game, so that’s always good.”
“It’s one of the many things we weren’t able to get done last year with everything, so we’re fortunate to have that opportunity,” Mahaffey said of being able to scrimmage. “It’s a big learning experience. You’ll learn a lot more seeing your guys against somebody else than you will just in the day to day. Some guys really kind of step up to that, and some guys kind of ‘What happened to him? I thought he was going to shine a little more or something.’ It’s a step in the process, but it is a good reveal for the coaches to kind of give you a clue of who’s kind of improving where you want them to go.”
