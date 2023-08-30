Heading into the first week of the regular season, the goal for the Walker football team is to keep its momentum going.
The Wildcats are coming off a 16-0 win over Denham Springs in the All-Star Automotive Jamboree last week and travel to face Ponchatoula at 7 p.m. Friday.
“I think everybody’s looking to build confidence at this time,” Wildcats coach Chad Mahaffey said. “There’s no better way to do that than to get out there and have success on the field. It’s definitely something I think every team’s looking to do and keep the group energized and wanting to work harder to continue to develop.”
Walker opened the jamboree with a 16-play, 80-yard scoring drive, capped by a 4-yard touchdown run from CJ McClendon, setting the tone for the Wildcats.
“I was really pleased with the way we played physically,” Mahaffey said. “I thought we were physical on both lines of scrimmage. I thought our skill guys, for the most part, did a good job of that. I thought CJ had some really tough, physical runs where he finished well but also some good blocks without the ball. I thought the linemen, at times, finished blocks really well. We definitely had some things where we screwed up and missed some assignments and things, so even though a play might have worked well, we’ve still got a lot of things we want to clean up there, but again, it’s just playing fast and aggressive, and I thought they did that.”
Mahaffey also praised his team’s defense, which got an interception and return from Patrick McKenzie, setting up a 2-yard touchdown run by Cayden Jones.
“It makes everybody’s job easier on offense, and I think it was really good complimentary football Friday, where we had had some sustained drives to start, kept those guys off,” Mahaffey said of the Wildcats’ shutout. “They were doing a great job of keeping them out of the end zone and didn’t put us in a situation where we had to play catch-up or do anything, so it was a really good team effort.”
Even with the positives, Mahaffey said the Wildcats still have some things to work on, noting the team had a penalty in the red zone on a drive that came up empty.
“I think there were a couple of things where still, with all the lights flashing and jitters or whatever, just guys had kind of had some mental errors that we need to be sharper on,” Mahaffey said. “I think conditioning, I think we felt that defensively. I felt like some guys didn’t do their jobs as well as they could have just being a little tired at the end. That’s something that hopefully they’ll continue to get better the more they get out there.”
Walker will face a Ponchatoula team coming off a 22-0 loss to St. Charles in its own jamboree last week.
“They’ve got a really good-looking team,” Mahaffey said.
The Green Wave defense features linemen Chrishad Lafrance and Jacoby Berry, along with linebackers Albert Smith and Jamal Sapp.
“Their front on defense is pretty impressive,” Mahaffey said. “I think they have some very active players in the secondary that look like good cover guys but are also physical and will come up and hit you, so I’m really impressed with their defense.”
Quarterback Bishop Davis leads the Green Wave offense.
“Offensively, they run a lot of good scheme,” Mahaffey said. “They’re probably a better running team than a throwing team right now, but their quarterback is a good play-maker, and they kind of give you some different looks and some option football from the gun that you’ve got to really be sound on, so they’re going to present a challenge from their personnel but also their scheme that they do.”
“I think defensively, we’re going to have to work hard to tackle their skill guys,” Mahaffey continued. “Those guys have shown to be real explosive in their scrimmage and jamboree, so we’ve got to get them down on the ground and try to eliminate them busting big runs.”
Mahaffey is hoping the Wildcats can win the battle in the trenches on offense.
“We’re going to be outmanned physically from a size standpoint,” Mahaffey said. “It’s a big challenge for our o-line this week to give our backs and everybody else a chance to kind of get the offense because these guys are pretty strong up front.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.