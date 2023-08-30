Walker-Slidell FB scrimmage

Action from the Walker-Slidell football scrimmage at Wildcat Stadium.

 Photo courtesy of Glenn Eymard

Heading into the first week of the regular season, the goal for the Walker football team is to keep its momentum going.

The Wildcats are coming off a 16-0 win over Denham Springs in the All-Star Automotive Jamboree last week and travel to face Ponchatoula at 7 p.m. Friday.

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.