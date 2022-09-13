The Walker football team is off to a 2-0 start, but Wildcats coach Chad Mahaffey is putting things in perspective heading into this week’s game against Mandeville.
“I’m pleased with our start, but that’s what it is -- just a start,” Mahaffey said. “It’s a long season, so we’re still harping on we’ve got to be better each week, and Mandeville, despite their record, they’ve played two really good teams in Denham and Hahnville, and Hahnville they went to overtime, so I think they’re going to be a tremendous challenge.”
The teams square off Thursday at 7 p.m. at Fontainebleau High.
Walker is coming off a 54-3 win over Fontainebleau in which the Wildcats got several big plays and CJ McClendon rushed for 95 yards and two touchdowns as part of a 303-yard rushing effort as a team.
“I think the big plays, with the kind of skill guys we’ve got, we’ve always got to hope to get one of them free if we can, but that’s not going to happen every game, and I know that, so you’ve got to still be a consistent chain-mover, and I think CJ plays a big role in that. I thought he had a really nice game. I thought our o-line improved a lot from week one, and hopefully they’ll continue to improve as we move on in the season.”
Warren Young Jr. finished with five catches for 105 yards.
Mahaffey said he’s also been impressed with the development of the Wildcat defense.
“I think the defense is flying around,” Mahaffey said. “They’re getting a lot of guys to the ball, which is great to see. I think we’ve done a pretty good job of creating some negative plays and putting the offense in some longer down-and-distance situations. That’s kind of been our strength’s right now. I think you’re still always just trying to see some of the fundamentals improve – getting aligned right, the communication on that end at times you want to just continue to sharpen up. I’m pleased with a lot of things they’re doing, but just like offense (we’re) looking at how do we get better this week, and Mandeville certainly presents a lot of challenges with their personnel.”
The Skippers (0-2) are coming off a 42-41 loss to Hahnville and are led by running back Nate Sheppard and quarterback Cooper DesRoches.
“Offensively, they’ve got a really outstanding running back, and I think they have a good quarterback and a couple good receivers to get the ball to,” Mahaffey said. “I think they’ll be as good an offense as we’ve played up to this point, and we’ll have to do a good job holding up front.”
Mahaffey spoke highly of the Mandeville defense.
“They look like a pretty athletic group in the back end,” he said. “You don’t see a lot of guys running wide open. I think they’ve got some pretty stout players up front, too, which Mandeville usually always has. I think they’re a well-coached, solid group, and they’re going to play hard.”
Mahaffey said he’s looking for a consistent running game from the Wildcats, and he’s hoping the defense can eliminate big plays.
“I think any offense, if you make them drive for multiple plays, the odds go in your favor of something working out so you can get a stop,” Mahaffey said. “It will be a challenge because they’ve got some big-play guys, but if you can make them drive the whole field and do that for four quarters, I think it gives you a better chance defensively of at least slowing them down.”
It will be the first road game of the season for the Wildcats, which Mahaffey sees as a positive.
“To me, as a coach, I always try and instill in the guys that going on the road is a lot of fun,” Mahaffey said. “That’s something that as a competitor I think you look forward to. Obviously playing at home is convenient and nice and you’ve got your fanbase there and we have a good home atmosphere here, so that makes it fun, but there’s something special about trying to go win a tough ball game on the road, and I think that shows you a lot about your team.”
