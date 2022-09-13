Walker vs Fontainebleau football 09-09-22

The Walker High football team hosts Fontainebleau on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022.

 David Gray | The News

The Walker football team is off to a 2-0 start, but Wildcats coach Chad Mahaffey is putting things in perspective heading into this week’s game against Mandeville.

“I’m pleased with our start, but that’s what it is -- just a start,” Mahaffey said. “It’s a long season, so we’re still harping on we’ve got to be better each week, and Mandeville, despite their record, they’ve played two really good teams in Denham and Hahnville, and Hahnville they went to overtime, so I think they’re going to be a tremendous challenge.”

