WALKER – No, the final score wasn’t pretty at the end of last week’s Walker-St. Thomas More football game, but Wildcats coach Chad Mahaffey is hoping his team can take a few things away from the 61-7 loss it can use for the remainder of the season.
Maybe the biggest takeaway for Mahaffey was the way his team responded after trailing 47-7 at halftime.
“I think there were moments in the game being honest, where I think guys, you ask them to play hard no matter the score, and I think there were some guys that got a challenge that did they fight throughout the entire first half as it was looking bad? And I think that was what I was probably pretty upset about at halftime was that when you’re down 40 points at halftime and the way they’re looking, winning is kind of out of the window, so we’ve got to find who’s not going to quit, who’s going to play hard, and that was my biggest thing that I was upset about,” said Mahaffey, whose team hosts Broadmoor at 7 p.m. Friday, said. “I felt there were some guys that could have played harder in the first half. I thought guys, by and large, responded to that challenge in the second half and at least played with some pride and tried to show that they cared about being out there, so that was important. I think the positive (at Monday’s practice) was it didn’t feel like a lingering effect. I thought guys were out there excited to be out there and kind of ready to get back at it. Hopefully we’ll get a normal week this week and then get that as a learning point for us for the season.”
Walker’s only points of the game came on a 70-yard touchdown pass from Thor Debetaz to Brian Thomas, while St. Thomas More scored in a variety of ways, with four passing touchdowns, three rushing touchdowns, a punt return for a touchdown and a fumble return for a touchdown.
“It was just kind of that as the blitzkrieg was coming, we didn’t do enough to try and help the defense out and get a little more confidence there,” Mahaffey said. “That’s the part where I just feel like if we could have progressed and shown some scores, match them a little bit, maybe give the defense a chance to settle down, catch their breath. We just didn’t help each other out on either side. It just wasn’t a good performance, but they had a lot to do with it. I still feel like we’re better than what we showed, and I think with some inexperience, I think that will get better as we move along in the season.”
Walker quarterbacks Debetaz and Bethel combined to go 15-for-29 for 163 yards, and the Wildcats (1-1) rushed for 53 yards on 22 carries.
“I think there were opportunities where offensively maybe one missed assignment here or there or a little bit better execution could have put together some more points and maybe some better drives,” Mahaffey said. “We had some turnovers that were critical, but I thought we had chances where we moved the ball a little better than it looked.”
“I thought we actually came off the ball pretty well up front,” Mahaffey continued. “There were some spots in the run game where again maybe we didn’t carry out the assignments 100 percent perfect, but as just the physical matchup, we did some good things there.”
Meanwhile, St. Thomas More, the defending Division II state champion, rolled up 525 yards of total offense.
“They excel on offense,” Mahaffey said. “They’re really good, so we knew that was a challenge, and we’ve got some inexperience there, but our guys are better than what they played, and I think they’ve got to play faster. They’ve got to kind of lock into what their assignment is as opposed to when it’s all bullets are flying and going and kind of just getting chaotic, they’ve got to really lock into their coaching and execute. We’ve got to tackle better. We tackled very poorly, and again that was something in the Catholic (scrimmage), we tackled poorly, and I thought we tackled a whole lot better against Fontainebleau, and then it was kind of maybe worse than any of the other games so far. That part was disappointing, but I think we’ve gone up against a couple of really high-level teams – haven’t fared well, but I think that hopefully will prepare us well for what’s to come.
“To me, the biggest positive is that if we come back, learn from those mistakes and go, ‘OK, if we want to get on this level, we’re going to have to do things at a different speed’, so hopefully that’s something we’ll take away moving forward.”
Broadmoor (0-2) has losses to Donaldsonville (56-6) and Northeast (36-0), but Mahaffey said Friday’s game is more about the Wildcats focusing on getting things ironed out before the start of District 4-5A play next week.
“They’re struggling program right now,” Mahaffey said. “They don’t have a lot of numbers. They’ve got a lot of youth. The reality is Coach (Cyril) Crutchfield over there is in a tough spot. They’re trying to really get that program back on its feet, and I told our guys I think we’ve got to not focus on the opponent as much this week. It’s more about are we going to respond to how we played the other night? Are we going to develop better habits? Are we going to look sharp and play better and get better this week because regardless of how the game goes we’re trying to prepare ourselves for a district run, and that’s going to start the following week, so this week’s about getting better, fixing mistakes from last week and trying to get off on to a good foot on Friday night.”
Mahaffey said Broadmoor’s defense could present some challenges.
“What they do is put a lot of guys in the box, so if you’re not good on your assignments and being sharp about recognizing who’s where, they can have free runners in the backfield,” Mahaffey said. “You’ve got to be really good in protection because you don’t want a free guy to take a shot on the quarterback, but they play a lot of cover zero and risky stuff in the coverage, so again, I think there’s plays to be made there if you can protect and make good decisions – good routes, finish plays. It’s one of those where there may be a negative play or two here or there if they’ve got some extra numbers, but then if you can pop, you can create some big plays too.”
