Walker-Slidell FB Scrimmage

Action from Thursday's Walker-Slidell football scrimmage at Wildcat Stadium.

WALKER – Coming off a loss to Ponchatoula, Monday’s practice wasn’t exactly what Walker football coach Chad Mahaffey expected from his team heading into Friday’s game at Fontainebleau.

Mahaffey wasn’t pleased with the Wildcats’ effort during its Labor Day practice Monday morning at let the team know it in his post-practice remarks.

Walker football coach Chad Mahaffey discusses facing Fontainebleau on the road Friday.

