WALKER – Coming off a loss to Ponchatoula, Monday’s practice wasn’t exactly what Walker football coach Chad Mahaffey expected from his team heading into Friday’s game at Fontainebleau.
Mahaffey wasn’t pleased with the Wildcats’ effort during its Labor Day practice Monday morning at let the team know it in his post-practice remarks.
“To be a consistent program, to be a consistent winner, you’ve got to come out everyday and do it,” Mahaffey said. “I thought we had a good day (Sunday), but (Monday) wasn’t good for whatever reason. Whether guys were not here, sick, guys doing extra reps, guys feeling sorry for themselves or whatever. There were guys with opportunities to get more playing time due to some guys being out or banged up, and I didn’t see guys take advantage of that, so as a team, that wasn’t a productive day, but hopefully we come back (Tuesday) and be better the rest of the week.”
The Wildcats (0-1) travel to face Fontainebleau (1-0) at 7 p.m. Friday after a 20-15 road loss to Ponchatoula to open the season.
Mahaffey was pleased with some of his team’s work against Ponchatoula, pointing to a conversion on fourth-and-2 to keep a drive going as well as touchdown passes from Troy Sylve to Jamari Evans (35 yards) and Asa Rutherford (24 yards).
At the same time, Mahaffey lamented the team’s inability to convert on some fourth downs and having kickoff return for a touchdown by Jaden Bardales called back on a penalty.
Walker’s Noah Jasso had a fumble recovery after Ponchatoula drove to the Walker 1 on its first drive, and Zyon Russ had an interception on the Green Wave’s only pass attempt of the night, but the Wildcats were unable to come away with points after either of those turnovers.
“I think in all the phases there were some good plays where you saw good execution, (but) to play a good team and win, you’ve got to eliminate more of those mistake plays, and we didn’t do enough of that Friday,” Mahaffey said.
The Green Wave rushed for 311 yards as a team with their only pass attempt resulting in the interception. Quarterback Bishop Davis had 254 yards rushing and scored three touchdowns – all on fourth down – to pace Ponchatoula.
CJ McClendon led Walker with 48 yards on 15 carries, while Cayden Jones had 41 yards on six carries. Sylve was 8-for-14 for 83 yards and an interception.
“I thought Ponchatoula was more physical than us in all the phases,” Mahaffey said. “That’s not the only reason they won, but that’s a big part of it. It’s difficult to be the more physical team and lose the ball game. It happens, but not very often, and I didn’t think we could look at that film and say that we were more physical on offense, defense or special teams.”
Fontainebleau is coming off a 24-0 win over Lakeshore with a 98-yard touchdown pass from Ian Burleson to Sebastian Miller and a 41-yard TD pass from Burleson to Jaden Echols highlighting the scoring under first-year coach Johnny Kavanaugh.
"They definitely look like an improved team,” Mahaffey said. “They’re kind of creative on offense doing a variety of different things. In different games, they’ve shown different packages, so you’ve got a lot of things to prepare for. They’ve executed multiple things well, which shows they’re well coached.”
The Bulldogs forced three turnovers while holding Lakeshore to 164 yards of total offense.
“They run a 3-3 stack, but they move guys around a lot, they blitz people, so you’ve got to be really good up front of having your eyes up and seeing where people are coming from and trying to play faster rather than reactive to some of that,” Mahaffey said. “Hopefully you can catch people out of position if they’re moving around a lot. We’ve just got to be really sharp on assignments.”
For the Wildcats, it’s about getting into the win column at this point while putting a less than stellar practice behind them.
“There’s a lot more things to work on of just basic attitudes and effort before you even get to the football part,” Mahaffey said. “That’s got to get fixed or none of it will matter. Fontainebleau’s had a good start to their season. I know they’re excited, a new staff and everything. We’ve got to pick it up.”
“At the end of the day, as coaches, our job is to make the practices go,” Mahaffey said. “We’ve got to a good job of … trying to encourage and motivate and all that, but everybody plays a role in that. It’s not just the players. We’ve got to do a good job as coaches of creating an understanding that ‘Hey, let’s have fun getting after this.’ It’s week one. It’s disappointing to lose any time, but there’s a lot ahead of us and no goals that can’t be reached from before the season.”
