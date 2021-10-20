WALKER – There are a few more weeks left in the regular season football schedule, and for teams on the edge of the playoff field, the opportunities to solidify a postseason berth are dwindling.
It’s something not lost on Walker coach Chad Mahaffey, whose team travels to face Central at 7 p.m. Friday, with the Wildcats at No. 31 in the unofficial Class 5A power rankings by geauxpreps.com.
“As you get closer and closer to the end of the season and playoff time, I think everybody feels that urgency,” Mahaffey said. “With a few losses, we put ourselves in position where we’ve got to win some games to have a chance to continue the season, so they’re all important, and each time there’s one less, it’s even more attention.”
Walker (3-3, 1-1) is coming off a 26-7 win over Live Oak in which the Wildcats held the Eagles to 169 yards of total offense. The Wildcats rushed for 228 yards while Ja’Cory Thmas rushed for 106 yards and a touchdown and Rayshawn Simmons 69 yards and two touchdowns while capitalizing on Live Oak turnovers to build a 19 7 lead.
“I thought we played well,” Mahaffey said. “I thought defensively, especially, I thought we did a good job. Offensively, we had our spots early. I think we missed some opportunities to maybe gain some separation. We turned the ball over. That’s disappointing. We haven’t been doing that. That’s been an emphasis this week and we’re just trying to get ready for Central.”
Mahaffey said a point of emphasis for the Wildcats this week is on ball security.
“You’ve got protect the football, not just in the turnovers, but just the way we’re carrying the ball at times,” Mahaffey said. “We’ve got to be better there. I thought up front we did a pretty good job. I think our blocking on the perimeter wasn’t very good, so we’ve worked hard on that this week.”
While the Walker defense is coming off probably its best performance of the season, Mahaffey said that hasn’t necessarily carried over into practice this week.
“I thought Sunday was really good,” Mahaffey said. “I felt like we had good attitudes and spirit, but I will say honestly, I don’t know that defensively some of that focus was there as much as it should be. I think that’s part of the growing up process of ‘OK, I’ve been on you. You haven’t played well, and then when we do play well, OK, don’t be satisfied. Let’s keep doing the things that help you play well.’ I think that’s been something we’ve got to get better at.
“It disappoints you,” Mahaffey continued. “It’s not surprising. I think again, we’re still kind of learning. It’s human nature to feel like you did something good. OK. Feel good about it, and I want you to feel good about it, but I don’t want you to feel good about it, but I don’t want you to be satisfied and stop working to improve, so we’ve got to work on that.”
Still, Mahaffey said he’s looking for another solid effort from the Wildcats’ defense.
“I thought defensively we did some good stuff (last week),” Mahaffey said. “We’re continuing to work on fundamentals, continuing to work on communication, things like that. Central throws a lot of formations and things at you. That’s been a big emphasis. There’s a lot to prepare for, so we’ve just got to have a good plan that our guys can execute.”
Central (4-2, 1-1) is coming off a 37 26 loss to Scotlandville and is paced by quarterback Jonathan Swift and running back Glen Cage.
“They run the ball really well,” Mahaffey said. “I think they’re physical up front. They present a lot of formations. I think they’ve got between the quarterbacks and running backs, some guys that are really good football players. The tight end is a young kid, but he’s good. Their center’s a very good football player.”
“Defensively, it’s going to be just communicating, getting lined up, trusting what you see and playing it fast, tackling,” Mahaffey continued. “Certainly, we’d like to make throw to beat you. If we could get ahead, that would hopefully be good for us because they like running the ball so much.”
Mahaffey is also expecting a challenge from the Central defense.
“I think their d-line is good,” Mahaffey said. “They’ve got a lot of guys that can play there. I think Central’s always physical on defense. That’s just kind of part of their DNA. Once again, they look the same, good speed out there, so not a lot of weak spots.”
Mahaffey said the goal for the Walker offense is to become more balanced after throwing for 75 yards last week.
“I think we’ve done pretty well in the rushing game the last couple (games), which is good because we were struggling with that a little earlier,” Mahaffey said. “We were throwing the ball better, and then I felt like we threw the ball a little less efficiently. It’s still just searching. In a perfect world, offensively, you’d like to be able to (say), ‘Hey, if I’ve got to throw, we can do that. If I’ve got to pass, or if I’ve got to run, we can do that.’ We’re still working on having it all hitting at the same time.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.