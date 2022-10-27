WALKER – The Walker football team finally got a few things to go its way in last week’s 33-14 win over Live Oak.
Now the Wildcats are looking to maintain that momentum over the final two weeks of the regular season while aiming to boost their positioning in the Division I non-select power rankings, starting with Friday’s 7 p.m. home game against St. Amant.
“I don’t think we have to necessarily have a win to get into the playoffs, but I feel like if you get a win here, I think you can pretty much lock up that you’re going to at least be in the playoffs and then you can worry about Week 10 after that,” Walker coach Chad Mahaffey said with the Wildcats at No. 22 in the power rankings by geauxpreps.com heading into Friday’s game. “Really, I just want to keep the momentum going with these guys. I think they’ve practiced well enough, so hopefully we’ll continue to have a good week a practice, but make no mistake, it’s going to be a difficult challenge with St. Amant coming in and we’re kind of fighting for the same stuff.”
St. Amant (3-5, 0-3) is at No. 28 in the power rankings heading into the game, and the new playoff bracket will feature 28 teams.
Walker (5-3, 1-2) snapped a two-game losing streak with last week.
“I think for our team, Friday night felt good for these guys,” Mahaffey said. “I think they’ve been doing the right things in practice, for the most part, so it was good to see it pay off for them for a victory. Obviously now we’ve got to put that behind us and get back to work on St. Amant, because St. Amant’s a really good program, and they’ve been improving throughout. They’re in the same kind of situation like us, they really need a win in district (for) playoffs and all those kinds of things. We’re going to get a great effort out of them, and we need to make sure they get a great effort out of us.”
Against Live Oak, sophomore TJ Sylve got his first start at quarterback, going 12-for-24 for 170 yards and two touchdowns to Warren Young Jr., while Kedric Brown scored on a run, a punt return and a fumble recovery.
“Obviously, I thought Kedric really stood out in all phases,” Mahaffey said. “That’s a unique kind of game to have scored in all three phases.”
Mahaffey praised the Wildcats’ fast start after Brown’s touchdown run capped their opening drive while also giving the defense credit for bouncing back after Live Oak answered on a 1-yard keeper by Sawyer Pruitt to take a 7-6 lead late in the first quarter.
“Live Oak had a great opening drive,” Mahaffey said. “Obviously we don’t want to give up a touchdown on the first drive, but they’re practicing and game-planning all week too. They did a good job. They had a script and kind of effectively moved the ball down the field, but I felt after that, our defense really did a nice job. I was pleased that that one drive didn’t set a bad tone where everybody got in panic mode. They just relaxed and kept playing.”
Both teams missed chances to score late in the first half after Live Oak recovered a muffed punt and missed a field goal. Walker drove to the Eagle 8 before Sylve spiked the ball on the final play of the half with Walker ahead 26-7.
“I was kind of sick early because I felt, man, we played a really good first half, and then we muffed the punt and they get a chance,” Mahaffey said. “Man, if they score a touchdown there, it might be like a two-score (game). It just kind of felt like we had played better than that, but our defense got them at least to attempt a field goal, which for us, fortunately, they missed. And then we had a chance to get down there and execute. I thought we moved the ball down the field great. I thought we had a chance to get another play in there, but it didn’t happen. Again, for our offense, it was still a good learning experience to move the ball down with not a lot of time.”
St. Amant is coming off a 42-0 loss to Dutchtown, and Mahaffey spoke highly of the Gators’ work on defense.
“I think they’ve got a really outstanding defensive front, and really they play good team defense,” he said. “They can mix up looks. They’re really aggressive. They do a good job in changing up coverages and things, so you’ve got to really know your assignments well because they give you different things.”
Mahaffey said the key to success for the Walker offense will likely come in the trenches.
“I think the d-line is probably the strength of their defense if I was to pick, so that’s a tough matchup for us,” Mahaffey said. “But we can’t have them flying in the backfield all night. We’ve got do our job to give the quarterbacks time, to give the running backs time and some lanes and some space. Easier said than done, but that’s our challenge for sure.”
Mahaffey said the Wildcats will have to be disciplined against the St. Amant offense.
“They’ve got a couple of different quarterbacks they’re playing,” Mahaffey said. “Both of them have moved the ball at times for them. I think they do a good job scheme-wise with just creating conflict for the defensive players. They present a challenge. They can eat up a lot of clock. They can kind of keep you off balance getting plays and a keeping the ball away, but they can also pop a big play here and there. For our defense, I think it’s really important that they hustle to the ball and tackle in groups, but really they’ll present a lot of different eye candy and things that you’ve got to be really disciplined on your keys and that can be a challenge.”
