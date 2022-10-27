Live Oak High vs Walker High football 10-21-22

Football teams from Live Oak High and Walker High meet in a District 5-5A clash on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022.

WALKER – The Walker football team finally got a few things to go its way in last week’s 33-14 win over Live Oak.

Now the Wildcats are looking to maintain that momentum over the final two weeks of the regular season while aiming to boost their positioning in the Division I non-select power rankings, starting with Friday’s 7 p.m. home game against St. Amant.

Walker football coach Chad Mahaffey discusses hosting St. Amant in District 5-5A play Friday.

