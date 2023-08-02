Walker Camp 1

Action from Wednesday's morning practice from Walker's football camp at Wildcat Stadium.

WALKER – Walker football coach Chad Mahaffey put the Wildcats’ first practice of camp into perspective after the team opened preparations for upcoming season Wednesday morning at Wildcat Stadium.

At the same time, he was mindful that it was the opening practice of two-a-days the Wildcats will hold through Saturday.

Walker football coach Chad Mahaffey discusses the first practice session of the team's camp Wednesday morning at Wildcat Stadium.
Walker Football 2

Action from Wednesday morning's practice as part of Walker's football camp at Wildcat Stadium.
Walker Camp 3

Walker offensive linemen go through a drill during Wednesday's morning practice.

