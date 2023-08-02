WALKER – Walker football coach Chad Mahaffey put the Wildcats’ first practice of camp into perspective after the team opened preparations for upcoming season Wednesday morning at Wildcat Stadium.
At the same time, he was mindful that it was the opening practice of two-a-days the Wildcats will hold through Saturday.
“By and large, I thought it was good,” Mahaffey said. “I thought it was good kind of tempo and teaching at the beginning and then it was some good back-and-forth offense and defense on kind of the more competitive stuff. Overall, a good first day. Always the challenge is, can practice two (of the day) have the same enthusiasm as practice one, but they did a good job this morning.”
“If that’s our worst practice come Saturday, then we’re going to have a really good camp,” he continued.
The camp is something Mahaffey has done since he took over the Walker program, and it’s designed to help the team on multiple levels heading into the season, which will include a scrimmage hosting Slidell on August 17.
“It’s a concentrated period of really just a lot of football for them,” Mahaffey said of the camp. “We work on football throughout the summer, but obviously a big portion of it’s running and weightlifting and other things, so this is really just a condensed football setting where we get a lot of reps in a short amount of time before they get worried about school and all these other things that are going to come up later.
“The other big part always for us is I think it’s just kind of a chance for the team to really come together, spend time with each other and there’s no one else really around,” Mahaffey said. “There’s kind of some forced activities – some more fun than others – but either way, they’re together, and they’re kind of working through it together.”
The team went into the weight room for a short heat break late during Wednesday’s practice and returned to the field for a spirited team session.
“It was good,” Mahaffey said of what he saw during the team period. “It was pretty hot, obviously, but we came inside a for a little bit to kind of cool off before we went out there, so I think that helped the spirits of that even more. That kind of just let them refresh and re-set a little bit before we went out there to finish practice, but it was a really good back-and-forth. You saw really good plays on both sides.”
Mahaffey used part of the team’s heat break to reiterate some concepts to the offense before he heading back to the field, where uptempo music played during practice.
“I think throughout camp, we want to have a balance,” Mahaffey said. “Obviously there’s some time to instruct, teach, show film, learn from mistakes and things, but also a time to just relax, catch your breath and hang out too. I don’t want it to feel like every second of the day what they’re doing is just learn football – sit in the classroom, lecture, film. They need some time to just be kids and interact with each other. We want to use our time wisely and have a good balance of that.”
The Wildcats closed out the morning practice with a circuit which featured three stations – push-ups, squat thrusts and crunches – with players bear-crawling between each station under the watchful eye of the team’s coaching staff during the entire drill.
“It’s one of those things, it’s the end of practice, it’s a hot day,” Mahaffey said. “There’s no real conditioning value to it at all. It’s just an activity to can we realize what our mind is telling us? I’ve gone thorough those things as a player … and when you’re going through it, it’s like, ‘This is tough. When’s this going to end?’, and you’re thinking about a lot of the wrong things, and that can happen to you in a game. I want these guys to try and train how to talk to themselves when things are going tough. What you always realize, and what I remember is, you would go through and two minutes after you’re done, you’re fine … but in that moment, your brain starts to tell your body things. It’s just something that I think they can kind of push through and grind through together …”
Mahaffey said the morning practices are ‘basically the same’ as the afternoon practices during camp, which will wrap up Saturday with a kickoff supper for players and their families.
“I think it’s a great time to do it,” Mahaffey said of the supper. “You’ve just gone through something together. You’ve kind of turned the page on to the regular routine of the season, so it’s been a good event for us.”
