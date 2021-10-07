The District 4-5A season has arrived, and Walker coach Chad Mahaffey is hoping the Wildcats’ pre district schedule has his team ready for what’s ahead, starting with Friday’s 7 p.m. game hosting Scotlandville.
“Moving into the second phase (of the season), hopefully the competition we’ve played will help prepare us for Scotlandville, but they’re certainly very good, and they’re probably the best team we’ve played to this point,” Mahaffey said.
On top of that, Walker heads into the game without quarterback Hunter Bethel, who missed the second half of last week’s game with concussion symptoms. Warren Young Jr., who played the second half at quarterback last week, will start for Walker on Friday.
“We’re excited to see what he does out there,” Mahaffey said of Young Jr. “I think he’s more than capable. I think if he did it full time, I think Warren would be a very good quarterback. He’s got some running ability, but he’s a good thrower, and I think he can execute that part of the offense as well, so I’m looking forward to seeing him get out there and do his thing.”
In last week’s 48-28 loss to East Ascension in which the Wildcats (2-2) got big scoring plays from Noah Cecil (74-yard TD pass from Bethel), Ja’Cory Thomas 69-yard TD run), and Young Jr. (95-yard TD run), while Rayshawn Simmons had a 10-yard touchdown run.
While those big scoring plays were nice, Mahaffey said he’d like to see more sustained drives from the Wildcats.
“I think it’s just consistency and just being able to move the chains a little bit, keep our offense in a rhythm and help our defense catch their breath and figure it out,” Mahaffey said. “A lot of it is not just the physical rest, but it just kind of gives your defense and your team a spark when the offense can go down there and answer scores or drive the ball. It just gives everybody a lot more confidence. That’s something we didn’t do a great job of last week, and hopefully we’ll do better this week.”
Mahaffey praised his team’s effort in the second half against East Ascension, especially on defense.
“The kids kind of stayed in there and kept coming after it,” Mahaffey said. “It doesn’t mean we just shut them down or anything because they’re tough to stop, but I never questioned their effort. That’s where you’ve got to be. That’s all the steps of building a program. It doesn’t matter who you’re playing. It doesn’t matter the score. You’ve got to give your best effort. That has not been an issue in our games up to this point.”
Scotlandville (1-3) is coming off a 41-32 loss to De La Salle, and quarterback C’Zavain Teasett has passed for 1,072 yards and nine touchdowns. Receiver John Hubbard has 31 receptions for 492 yards and three touchdowns.
“Scotlandville, there are a lot of dangerous guys out there on offense,” Mahaffey said. “They’re able to run and pass equally as well.”
“It’s easier said than done, but you’ve got to tackle well against these guys, and that was something that, honestly, we did not do well last year, and they’re a big part of that,” Mahaffey continued. “Those kids are breaking tackles against a lot of people, so their players certainly get credit for being good players, but at the same time defensively, we’ve got to get hats to the ball, so that if we can get a guy to stop his feet for a second, hopefully there’s some pursuit there to help out. The focus has been on being able to get guys to the ball. They’re going to make some plays, but hopefully you can eliminate some of the big plays …”
Mahaffey is also expecting a challenge from the Scotlandville defense.
“They’re fast on defense,” Mahaffey said. “They play physical. They don’t give you anything easy. They’re a very dangerous opponent.”
“They don’t really give you any easy throws,” Mahaffey continued. “You’re going to have to win some matchups. You’re going to have to beat man coverage to be able to complete some balls down the field. I was able to watch them play EA in person and see the closing speed. They’re very physical out there. Creases kind of tend to open and shut a little quicker versus them. I team like EA, I thought, had some similar characteristics on defense. Hopefully that will help prepare our offense. The speed of the game’s going up as you get further into the season, and we’ve got to be ready for that.”
