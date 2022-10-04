WALKER – Walker football coach Chad Mahaffey knew the District 5-5A portion of the Wildcats’ schedule would get here quickly, and now it’s arrived.
The Wildcats open league play at Dutchtown at 7 p.m. Thursday.
“It’s kind of the second phase of the season …,” Mahaffey said. “With our district obviously, it’s kind of an even five-and-five split. It’s exciting to get into district play. We’re excited to play against Dutchtown but understand that they pose a very big challenge for our team.”
The Wildcats (4-1) are coming off a 42-0 win over Belaire in their homecoming game last week.
“I thought defensively we played with good effort and kind of overwhelmed them,” Mahaffey said. “Again, I understand those guys (Belaire) struggled a little bit, but all you can ask is our kids to play hard, and I thought they did that on defense from start to finish.”
Mahaffey said penalties on offense are a concern coming out of last week’s game.
“Most all those penalties I agreed with and thought it was just poor technique by us, so we’ve got to not do that, and we had at least one turnover in there, so we’ve got to clean that up as well,” he said.
Seven players ran the ball for the Wildcats last week, paced by CJ McClendon (11 carries, 59 yards, TD), while Ja’Cory Thomas had six carries for 43 yards and two touchdowns. Cayden Jones added five carries for 38 yards, and Elphage had eight for 39 yards.
Hayden Price went 7-for-12 for 96 yards, while Landon Waguespack was 4-for-9 for 30 yards. Warren Young Jr. had three catches for 47 yards, while Troy Sylve added two catches for 44 to lead the Wildcat receiving corps.
“One, you’re trying to get experience for guys who are your backup players and may have to step up at some point in the season, and two, I’ve always believed that it’s easier to show up and go through the whole offseason and do all the practices when you know you’re a starter, you’re a guy that plays a lot,” Mahaffey said of being able to get more players some playing time last week. “Well, those other kids, we’re asking the same effort out of them, so if they do get an opportunity as backups to get in there, that’s a good thing. Those days may be gone for this season, but we’ve just got to focus on playing well against Dutchtown.”
The Griffins (2-2) rallied for a 37-15 win over Carver last week, using three quarterbacks in the process. Mahaffey said Ak Burrell has seen time at safety and running back, while Pierson Parent has played at receiver and quarterback.
“I think the quarterback from last year is a really good wide receiver, but this last game, they used him a little bit at quarterback there, so we may see some of that,” Mahaffey said. “They’ve started to use a couple of their defensive kids who are pretty talented on offense as well, and I think that’s made a difference for them. They’ve got a big o-line. They’ve got a big tight end. I just think they’re a pretty physical group overall, and they’re going to try and take it to you and pound the ball at little bit.”
“I think the biggest thing is just being aware of who’s in the ball game, and based on what you feel they’re going to do, obviously make calls and alignments and things to that,” Mahaffey said. “I think the main thing is just being aware of who’s in the ball game if there’s anything specific we’re trying to do. It’s not like their offense completely changes. They’re kind of running their stuff. You’ve still just got to play it. It’s just there are some fresh legs and good players running in there, that’s all.”
The Griffins have given up 52 points this season, starting with losses to Northshore (13-0) and Ponchatoula (10-7) before defeating Covington (35-14).
“Their linebackers, I think, are returning, and you can tell that they’re a good group,” Mahaffey said. “They’ve got a great-looking secondary that, I think, has a great blend of being physical, but also, you can see the skill that they can cover, and then they can rotate some guys up front, so they’ve got some depth there. Everybody says that, but I don’t think there’s a lot of weaknesses in their group. They’re a solid defense, and I think that’s definitely kind of their calling card as a program as you would kind of expect with (Dutchtown) Coach (Guy) Mistretta.”
Mahaffey said he’s hoping the Wildcats can find some balance on offense against the Griffins.
“They’re going to play their defense and play sound, so it’s not like they’re necessarily overloading to one thing or the other,” Mahaffey said. “They do a good job of just kind of keeping all their bases covered. We’ve got to be able to block one-on-one, and that’s one of the bigger challenges. You can scheme up whatever, but at the same time, the X’s and O’s are people, so our people have got to step up and block guys to give ourselves a chance. I think if we can create some explosives in the run game, that’s something we’ve been hit or miss on, and I think that always makes a difference for your night not having to have a 30-play drive or something like that.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.