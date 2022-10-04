Walker vs Belaire football 09-29-22

The Walker High football team takes on Belaire High for its homecoming game on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022.

 David Gray | The News

WALKER – Walker football coach Chad Mahaffey knew the District 5-5A portion of the Wildcats’ schedule would get here quickly, and now it’s arrived.

The Wildcats open league play at Dutchtown at 7 p.m. Thursday.

Walker football coach Chad Mahaffey discusses traveling to face Dutchtown in the District 5-5A opener.

