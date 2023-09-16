WALKER -- Walker didn’t need a halftime pep talk to turn things around after falling behind to Mandeville at Wildcat Stadium Friday night.
The Wildcats yielded two touchdowns to the Skippers in the first quarter but responded long before intermission by quickly tying the score and taking control of the game en route to a 40-27 non-district win.
Coach Chad Mahaffey doesn’t ordinarily mind having to fire up the troops with a motivational halftime speech if needed, but in this case it was senior defensive back Jaden Bardales who did all the talking with his hands and his cat-quick reflexes.
Bardales snared a pair of first-half interceptions that both led to points and shifted the momentum squarely in Walker’s favor.
“Jaden is a very talented kid and has started three years for us,” Mahaffey said of his seasoned defensive back. “He’s a really good football player, he’s instinctive, and he’s one of the fastest players on the team. He may be small in stature, but he’s got a big heart.”
Walker (2-1) trailed 14-7 at the eight-minute mark of the first quarter after C.J. McClendon scored on a 4-yard run to put the Wildcats on the scoreboard.
Mandeville’s senior quarterback Caden Jacob was just finding his groove by hitting seven of his first 10 pass attempts and ringing up a couple of early scores.
But Bardales applied the brakes when he swiped Jacob’s spiral out of the air near midfield and returned it to Mandeville’s 30-yard line. Two plays later, Walker’s junior quarterback Troy Sylve connected with receiver Jamari Evans for a 30-yard strike that tied the score at 14-all.
The teams traded touchdowns and remained knotted at 21-21 when Bardales struck again.
This time, Mandeville (2-1) took over at midfield with a prime opportunity to re-capture the lead, but Bardales stepped in front of Jacob’s pass at the 20-yard line and returned it to Mandeville’s 35.
Junior kicker Nile Allen followed through by nailing a 22-yard field goal in the closing seconds to give Walker a 24-21 halftime lead it never relinquished. Allen also hit at 30-yarder in the fourth quarter.
Mahaffey was quick to praise his placekicker.
“I was really proud of our kicking tonight," he said. "It was great for Nile to get a couple of field goals. It helps when you can go down there and come up with some points. We got back into the game and didn’t panic, and we got our mojo working.”
Mandeville’s second-year coach Craig Jones cited a missed field goal by his kicker as a significant momentum-changer. Trailing 30-21 in the third quarter, the Skippers faced fourth-and-8 on their first possession of the second half when a 35-yard attempt by junior Creighton Wilbanks missed the mark.
“That kind of deflated us. I don’t think we handled that as well as we should have. Our sideline demeanor was down,” Jones said. “Then they just started being more physical, especially on the lines. They did a good job with their formations and personnel changes and trying to get leverage on us.”
Mandeville entered the game 2-0 after handing a 31-5 loss to Hahnville last week, and Jones said he was encouraged about his team’s prospects against the Wildcats. The Skipper defense had only given up 12 points this season, opening with a 38-7 win over Denham Springs.
“But it was kind of like Brian Kelly and Florida State … we’re not the same team we thought we were three hours ago,” he said after the game. “They’re a really good team. Their quarterback threw some beautiful passes, but we missed some assignments and then missed that field goal. That put us behind the chains.”
Sylve finished 10-of-14 through the air with 181 yards, two TDs and no interceptions.
McClendon led Walker with 101 yards and a touchdown on 16 attempts. Jamari Evans, whose late catch sealed a 35-32 win against Mandeville last year, had five receptions for 114 yards.
Defensively, Preston Hill also had a pick in the fourth quarter.
Mandeville staked an early first-quarter lead by driving 65 yards on its second possession of the game. The Skippers drove inside Walker’s 10-yard line but committed back-to-back procedure penalties and faced a second-and-goal from the 17. Running back Nate Sheppard slipped through the Wildcat defense on the next play to put the Skippers ahead.
The visitors scored again in the closing minute of the first quarter after Walker was stopped 2 yards short on fourth-and-3 near midfield, and Sheppard padded Mandeville’s lead by scoring seven plays later on a 17-yard scamper.
The failure to convert on fourth down didn’t deter Walker as the Wildcats went for it once again on fourth-and-1 near midfield early in the second quarter. This time, Sylve picked up 2 yards to keep the drive alive. He then hit junior Cayden Jones for a 51-yard gain to set up a 4-yard touchdown by McClendon that put the Wildcats back into contention.
Sylve struck quickly on Walker’s next possession to tie the score. The junior dropped back, looked toward the left boundary and found Evans, who carried it in for a 30-yard touchdown. Allen’s kick made the score 14-14 early in the second quarter.
Skipper sophomore Colin Dwyer recaptured the lead for Mandeville by returning the ensuing kickoff 67 yards for a touchdown. But Sylve responded by sailing a moon shot over the Mandeville secondary into Evans’ outstretched arms for a 78-yard strike.
Mandeville hosts Northshore to begin district play next week, while Walker will entertain Kentwood in non-district action.
