Walker-Mandeville Defense

A host of Walker defenders tackle a Mandeville ball carrier.

WALKER -- Walker didn’t need a halftime pep talk to turn things around after falling behind to Mandeville at Wildcat Stadium Friday night.

The Wildcats yielded two touchdowns to the Skippers in the first quarter but responded long before intermission by quickly tying the score and taking control of the game en route to a 40-27 non-district win.

