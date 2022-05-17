Walker football coach Chad Mahaffey can’t complain about the effort he’s gotten from his team during spring drills.
“It’s been good,” Mahaffey said. “I think we’ve had good, competitive practices. Like a lot of folks, it’s sloppy at times. We’ve got to try and clean some of that stuff up, but I think it’s been enthusiastic, and guys are learning, and we’re seeing some improvement for sure.”
The focal points for the Wildcats this spring have been on the offensive and defensive lines and at quarterback, and Walker will square off against Plaquemine and St. James in a scrimmage at Plaquemine at 6 p.m. Wednesday.
At quarterback, Mahaffey said Landon Waguespack has been taking the majority of the reps with the first team, while Hayden Price has been working with the second team.
“I think for Landon, he’s got very good ability and he’s a good athlete I think can kind of be a dual threat and run,” Mahaffey said. “I think it’s just getting comfortable. When stuff’s moving fast, he’s not going to have a lot of experience, so you’ve just kind of got to do things that he’s comfortable with, especially early, and just hopefully see him gain more confidence as it goes along.”
Warren Young Jr. saw time at quarterback last season, but Mahaffey would like to have him help the team in other areas.
“We’d love to be able to keep Warren as just a wide receiver and maybe helping us on DB, but I think he obviously can hop in there and do the job (at quarterback), if need be,” Mahaffey said.
On the offensive line, Mahaffey said returnee Mason Ball will be a key to the team’s success. Ball has moved to left tackle from right tackle.
“We really need him to kind of be that leader up front,” Mahaffey said. “After that, there’s a handful of guys competing for spots. I like what I’ve seen, but we definitely need more consistency, but really I think Mason is that guy to kind of be the leader up front.”
On defense, Mahaffey praised the effort of Marek Hall this spring.
“He’s been very disruptive,” Mahaffey said. “He’s one of our fastest kids, even though he kind of plays defensive end. He’s been doing a good job. Kentrell Scott’s a guy up front that I think has a lot of potential. They’ve been kind of switching defenses a little bit up front, so they’ve been learning some new stuff. We’re just trying to kind of figure out where their skill sets can be best used.”
Mahaffey said he’s interested in seeing how his team adapts and adjusts in Wednesday’s scrimmage.
“What’s good about a scrimmage is you’ve just kind of adjust to what’s out there,” Mahaffey said. “They can run whatever, and offensively, defensively, you’ve just got to be able to adjust. We try and go into it, exchange with each other what the other person’s doing, but there’s always going to be something that’s a little different you’re seeing for the first time. You get to see kids kind of think on their feet a little bit. I think the biggest thing is, especially guys who don’t have a lot of experience, it’s hard when you’re going up against each other in practice, they know each other so well. When you see them against another opponent, you kind of figure out who’s holding their own and who’s maybe got a little more work to do.”
