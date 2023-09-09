The Walker football team turned in just the type of effort it needed to get into the win column for the first time this season.
The Wildcats built a big halftime lead to cruise to a 47-6 road win over Fontainebleau on Friday.
“I thought it was a good performance,” Walker coach Chad Mahaffey said after the Wildcats moved to 1-1 following a season-opening loss at Ponchatoula. “We played much faster, much more physical, which we needed to. We got off to a fast start, which was good. Still within that, we had lot of kind of sloppiness as far as just some penalties and missed assignments and substitution things that we’ve got to get definitely better on, but as far as playing hard, playing physical and playing fast, I thought we did a good job with that.”
CJ McClendon, who had 15 carries for 122 yards and three touchdowns, got the scoring started with an 8-yard touchdown run on fourth-and-short, putting the Wildcats ahead 6-0 with 8:04 to play in the first quarter.
Walker padded the advantage on Troy Sylve’s 4-yard touchdown run for a 12-0 lead with 3:23 to play in the first quarter.
“The defense was dialed in early and got the ball back quick, and we were able to get a couple score lead,” Mahaffey said. “Definitely the way you hope to start.”
Sylve connected with Austin Workman on a 17-yard touchdown pass, and Nile Allen’s PAT put the Wildcats ahead 19-0 with 5:51 to play in the first half.
“I think we’ve got some capable guys there,” Mahaffey said of the Wildcats’ receiving corps. “We’ve just got to continue finding out the things that they do well and making them people that other teams have to worry about.”
Sylve went 9-for-10 for 114 yards and a touchdown, while Jamari Evans had five catches for 52 yards to lead the Walker receiving corps.
McClendon had a 2-yard touchdown run, and Allen’s PAT pushed the Walker lead to 26-0 with 1:01 to play in the first half.
Walker didn’t let up as Cayden Jones busted a 36-yard scoring run on a jet sweep, followed by Allen’s PAT for a 33-0 lead with 9:04 to play in the third quarter.
“I think he’s definitely got some play-making ability as a receiver-running back, and we’ve got to do a good job of getting him probably more touches in the game, but he’s definitely made an impact so far, and I think that will get better and better as we go along,” Mahaffey said of Jones.
Fontainebleau got its lone score on a 10-yard pass with 5:47 to play in the third quarter, but Walker answered with McClendon’s 7-yard touchdown run and Allen’s PAT for a 40-6 lead with 4:21 to play in the third quarter.
Walker capped the scoring on E’Sean Elphage’s 52-yard interception return for a touchdown and Allen’s PAT with 2:02 to play in the third quarter.
“That was a really nice play by E’Sean,” Mahaffey said. “I’m happy for him. He’s kind of switched over to defense just this year, and he’s made a lot of progress. He’s very, very active out there, and you saw once he caught it, some of that offensive skill that he’s got in returning it. It was a big play.”
Jacob Mackey added eight carries for 50 yards.
The Wildcats host Mandeville next week.
“Any time you lose a game, one way or another, if you get a win the next week, you’re starting to work back toward your progress,” Mahaffey said. “As far as how hard we played and the effort and a lot of that was really good and a step in the right direction – just some mistakes and penalties and things we’ve got to clean up. There was a lot of that that was really sloppy. Against Mandeville, we’ll have to do much better.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.