DSHS-Walker Jamboree Rancher Miller, CJ McClendon

Denham Springs' Rancher Miller (1) squares up to tackle Walker's CJ McClendon during Friday's jamboree contest.

 Photo courtesy of Michael Bacigalupi

The Walker football team turned in just the type of effort it needed to get into the win column for the first time this season.

The Wildcats built a big halftime lead to cruise to a 47-6 road win over Fontainebleau on Friday.

