There’s not many times Zachary’s standout quarterback Keilon Brown has had company at one of the premier positions on the District 4-5A football team.
That was until this season when Walker High wide receiver Brian Thomas was voted by the coaches, along with Brown, as the district’s Co-Most Valuable Player on offense.
The 6-foot-4 Thomas, a junior, certainly established himself as a versatile offensive threat as both a receiver and return specialist where he produced 1,881 all-purpose yards and 20 touchdowns.
Thomas was a key part in a Walker team that went 8-3 overall, finished as the District 4-5A runner-up and won its first Class 5A state playoff game before falling to eventual state champion Acadiana.
Thomas had nearly half of his 75 catches on the season in district play, making 34 grabs for 428 yards and six touchdowns. He wound with 1,272 receiving yards and 17 touchdowns for the year.
Thomas added 10 kickoff returns for a 33.3-yard average and returned eight punts for a 24-yard average, combining for three scores.
Thomas was one of 14 players earning first-team All-District 4-5A honors from Livingston Parish.
Thomas was joined on the first team offense by Walker teammate Ethan Ladney (tackle), Keondre Brown (running back) and Bradley Cain (punter).
Senior safety Aubrey Womack was the Wildcats' lone represented on the first-team defensive unit.
Running back Kee Hawkins was one of six representatives from Live Oak.
The Eagles also landed senior defensive tackle Jalen Lee, linebacker Gabe Kimble, defensive back Darian Richard, flex player Bret McCoy and deep snapper Carson Jones.
Denham Springs also had three players on the team – offensive tackle Alex Harris, linebacker Tristan Duhe and return specialist C.J. Johnson.
Elsewhere, Albany landed four players on the District 8-3A All-District team -- Rhett Wolfe, who made the team at receiver and linebacker; offensive lineman Ronnie Tubreville, defensive lineman David Perez and linebacker Tyler Bates.
Springfield's first-team selections on the District 10-2A All-District team include running back Koby Linares, receiver Tyler Ratcliff, tight end/receiver Noah Bonura, offensive lineman Ty Jackson and Travon Washington, who made the offensive team as a return specialist and athlete.
Washington also made the first team on defense as a defensive back, along with Tylan Armstrong (defensive back) and defensive linemen Josh Coleman and Jaden Conley.
2019 All-District 4-5A Football Team
First Team
Offense
QB - Keilon Brown, Zachary
RB – Isaiah Rankins, Central
RB – Kee Hawkins, Live Oak
RB – Keondre Brown, Walker
TE – Covadis Knighten, Scotlandville
WR – Reginald King, Scotlandville
WR – Brian Thomas, Walker
WR – Chris Hilton, Zachary
C – Dylan Landry, Zachary
G – Logan Scott, Central
G - Martrell Thomas, Scotlandville
T – Alex Harris, Denham Springs
T – Jacorie Joseph, Scotlandville
T – Ethan Ladner, Walker
K – Andrew Medine, Central
P – Bradley Cain, Walker
ATH – Sam Kenerson, Central
Defense
DL – Jovonte Whiten, Central
DL – Jalen Lee, Live Oak
DL – Jonathan Horton, Scotlandville
DL – Charles Selder, Zachary
LB – Riyan Cotton, Central
LB – Tristan Duhe, Denham Springs
LB – Gabe Kimble, Live Oak
LB – Kenyon Martin, Zachary
DB – Da’Veawn Armstead, Central
DB – Darian Ricard, Live Oak
DB – Donald Jones, Scotlandville
DB – Aubrey Womack, Walker
KR – Andrew Myrick, Central
KR – C.J. Johnson, Denham Springs
FLEX – Bret McCoy, Live Oak
DS – Carson Jones, Live Oak
CO-OFFENSIVE MVP – Brian Thomas, Walker, Keilon Brown, Zachary
DEFENSIVE MVP – Riyan Cotton, Central
COACH OF YEAR – David Brewerton, Zachary
Second team
Offense
QB – Ethan McMasters, Walker
RB – Hagan Long, Live Oak
RB – Chance Williams, Scotlandville
RB – Marlon Gunn, Scotlandville
RB – RJ Allen, Zachary
TE – Pierce Patterson, Central
WR – Byron Smith, Live Oak
WR – Josiah Rankins, Central
WR – Jayden Williams Zachary
C - Tyler Tullier, Central
C – Tim Lawson, Walker
G – Andrew Cangelosi, Central
G – Arman Cook Brown, Scotlandville
T – Grant Dunn, Central
T – Spence Thomas, Scotlandville
K – Cameron Beall, Denham Springs
P – Thomas Walker, Live Oak
Defense
DL – Kaydon Berard, Denham Springs
DL – Elijah Hill, Zachary
DL – Tyler Scott, Central
DL – Bryce Cage, Scotlandville
LB – Darius Williams, Scotlandville
LB – Jeremiah Williams, Scotlandville
LB – Roger Brooks, Walker
LB – David Beathley, Zachary
DB - Christopher Daigre, Scotlandville
DB - Jermaine Spears, Central
DB - Mike Brown, Scotlandville
DB - Kerry Flowers, Walker
LS – Alex Morrison, Denham Springs
HONORABLE MENTION: DENHAM SPRINGS | Leo Montanez, Omari Warren, Josiah Raymond, Hayden Horne, Preston Holwager, Gavin Weindenbacher; LIVE OAK | Rhett Rosevear, Kyle Kitto, Tyler Braun, Cole Crenshaw, Aiden Saunders; WALKER | Demetri Wright, Peyton Richard, Tristan Thompson, Kobie Moncree, Garret Wilson, Patrick Scanlon
DISTRICT 8-3A ALL-DISTRICT FOOTBALL TEAM
FIRST TEAM OFFENSE
QB | Jake Messina | Loranger | SR
RB | Jake Dalmado | Hannan | JR
RB | Maleke Evans | Sumner | JR
RB | Bryce Vick | Loranger | SO
RB | Cyntonio Mclain | Loranger | SR
WR | Dante McGee | Loranger | SR
WR | Adrian Gatlin | Sumner | JR
WR | Rhett Wolfe | Albany | JR
WR | Raheem Roberts | Bogalusa | JR
WR | Colin Palazzalo | Hannan |SR
OL | Hayden Rigdell | Loranger | SR
OL | Dawson Bruines | Loranger | JR
OL | Ronnie Tubreville | Albany | SR
OL | Jakiem Robbins | Sumner | JR
OL | Grant Windom | Hannan | SR
TE | Evan Bechac | Hannan | SR
ATH | Josh Taylor | Loranger | JR
ATH | Coy Disher | Loranger | SR
RS | Jae Thomas | Loranger | SR
FIRST TEAM DEFENSE
DL | Keydrann Tate | Sumner | SO
DL | David Perez | Albany | SR
DL | Javon Morris | Bogalusa | JR
DL | Eli Caillouet | Hannan | SR
DL | Lane Huszar | Loranger | SR
LB | Izzy Carrera | Hannan | SR
LB | Truman Faust | Loranger | SR
LB | Tyler Bates | Albany | SR
LB | Michael Simpson | Sumner | SR
DB | Raheem Roberts | Bogalusa | SR
DB | Brian Sisson | Hannan | SR
DB | Rhett Wolfe | Albany | JR
DB | Jahieme Johnson | Loranger | FR
FLEX | Wyatt Coffey | Hannan | JR
P | Eli Caillouet | Hannan | SR
PK | Beau Landry | Loranger | SO
OFFENSIVE MVP | Truman Faust | Loranger
DEFNESIVE MVP | Jake Dalmado | Hannan
COACH OF THE YEAR | Sam Messina | Loranger
SECOND TEAM OFFENSE
QB | J.J. Doherty | Albany | SO
QB | Josh Taylor | Bogalusa | JR
RB | Bryce Gregoire | Hannan | JR
RB | Johnny Sims | Sumner | SR
RB | Talik Williams | Bogalusa | FR
RB | Richard Lee | Sumner | JR
OL | Pat Labbe | Hannan | JR
OL | Derrick Keating | Bogalusa | JR
OL | David Perez | Albany | SR
OL | Mark Randol | Sumner | SR
OL | Colt Cusick | Loranger | SR
TE | Michael Simpson | Sumner | SR
WR | Dayne Robertson | Loranger |SR
WR | Jay Thomas | Loranger | SR
WR | Tadryn Forbes | Bogalusa | SO
WR | Michael McCahill | Albany |JR
WR | Cade Hontiveros | Hannan | JR
ATH | Tyrese Rousell | Bogalusa | SR
RS | Tajdryn Forbes | Bogalusa | SO
SECOND TEAM DEFENSE
DL | Michael Lee | Sumner | SO
DL | Shad Gamble | Bogalusa | SR
DL | Ronnie Turbeville | Albany | SR
DL | Mark Pennison | Hannan | JR
DL | Scandarius Brumfield | Loranger | SR
LB | Keyshawn Manning | Bogalusa | FR
LB | Troy Milton | Sumner | SO
LB | Damichael Anderson | Loranger | SR
LB | Evan Wheat | Loranger | SR
LB | Justin Coates | Albany | SO
DB | Richard Lee | Sumner | JR
DB | Demarcus Spikes | Bogalusa | SR
DB | Cory Robinson | Hannan | JR
DB | Cedric Brumfield | Sumner | SR
DB | Ladarrius Jackson | Loranger | SR
FLEX | Clyedterrious Thompson | Bogalusa | SR
FLEX | Javion Haywood | Loranger | SR
P | Coy Disher | Loranger |SR
PK | Cory Robinson | Hannan | JR
PK | Adrian Gonzales | Sumner | SR
HONORABLE MENTION: ALBANY | Offense: Lane Eyster, Caden Madison, Da’Shawn Doherty, Trey Yelverton, Defense: Austin Watts, Reece Wolfe, Michael McCahill, Orlando Pineda; BOGALUSA | Offense: Ladarrius Spikes, Jhyron Roberts, Defense: Desmond Johnson, Boswel Magee, Darris Mork; HANNAN | Offense: Nick Baccaro, Jackson Bolner, Spencer Georges, Jacob Vitter, Ben Bonnaffee, Defense: Joseph DiFranco, Cullen Jennings, Logan Hakenjos, Jack Manson; SUMNER | Offense: Jaden Armstrong, Adrian Gonzalez, Dominic Hamey, Logan Harrell, Cedric Brumfield, Michael Lee, Quentin Brumfield, Zach Lambert, Brody Seals, Defense: Jeremiah Thomas, Tyren Woolridge, Trae Miller, Adrian Gatlin, Johnny Sims, Adrian Gonzales, Brennan Self, Rodney Brown, Quentin Brumfield; LORANGER | Offense: Noah Morris, Glenn Costanza; Defense: Erik Starkey
DISTRICT 10-2A ALL-DISTRICT TEAM
FIRST TEAM OFFENSE
QB | Drew Milton | St. Thomas Aquinas | SO
RB | Devon Wilson | St. Thomas Aquinas | SR
RB | Blain Gros | Northlake Christian | SR
RB | Koby Linares | Springfield | JR
WR | Tyler Ratcliff | Springfield | JR
WR | Aviyon Butler | St. Thomas Aquinas | FR
WR | Buddah Morgan | St. Thomas Aquinas | SO
WR/TE Noah Bonura | Springfield | SR
OL | Hunter Hue | Springfield | SR
OL | Hunter Bujol | St. Thomas Aquinas | JR
OL | Ty Jackson | Springfield | SR
OL | Josh Dufour | Northlake Christian | JR
OL | Ashlon Matthews | St. Thomas Aquinas | FR
ATH | Trevon Washington | Springfield | SR
PK | Logan Klotz | Pope John Paul II | SR
RS | Trevon Washington | Springfield | SR
FIRST TEAM DEFENSE
DL | Kylen Smith | St. Thomas Aquinas | JR
DL | Josh Coleman | Springfield | JR
DL | Jaden Conley | Springfield | SR
DL | Jalen Thomas | Pope John Paul II | JR
LB | Devaki Williams | St. Thomas Aquinas | SO
LB | Michael Swan | Northlake Christian | SR
LB | Jackson Picone | Northlake Christian | JR
LB | Nunzio Martello | St. Thomas Aquinas | SO
DB | Devon Wilson | St. Thomas Aquinas | SR
DB | Tylan Armstrong | Springfield | SR
DB | Trevon Washington | Springfield | SR
DB | Drew Milton | St. Thomas Aquinas | SO
ATH | Aviyon Butler | St. Thomas Aquinas | FR
P | Logan Klotz | Pope John Paul II | SR
OFFENSIVE MVP | Devon Wilson | St. Thomas Aquinas
DEFENSIVE MVP | Kylen Smith | St. Thomas Aquinas
SECOND TEAM OFFENSE
QB | Bryan Babb | Springfield | JR
RB | Joey Estopinal | Pope John Paul II | JR
RB | Devaki Williams | St. Thomas Aquinas | SO
RB | Jake Mizell | Northlake Christian | SR
WR | Bailey DesSelles | Northlake Christian | SR
WR | Nilan Pinestraw | Springfield | SR
WR | Collin Brindell | Pope John Paul II | JR
WR/TE | Jalen Thomas | Pope John Paul II | JR
OL | Aaron Moreau | Pope John Paul II | JR
OL | Justin Perritt | Northlake Christian | JR
OL | Jaden Conley | Springfield | JR
OL | Rob Quillen | St. Thomas Aquinas | JR
OL | Josh Lazaroe | Northlake Christians | SR
ATH | RJ Serpas | Springfield | SR
PK | Brayden Leyer | St. Thomas Aquinas | SO
RS | Devon Wilson | St. Thomas Aquinas | SR
SECOND TEAM DEFENSE
DL | Spencer Woodruff | Pope John Paul II | SO
DL | Rob Quillen | St. Thomas Aquinas | JR
DL | Dustin Dyson | St. Thomas Aquinas | SR
DL | Josh Lazaroe | Northlake Christian | SR
DL | Colby Thrasher | Northlake Christian | SR
LB | Arshun Andrews | Springfield | SO
LB | Brady Becker | Pope John Paul II | SR
LB | Jake Mizell | Northlake Christian | SR
LB | Brady Pisciotta | Pope John Paul II | SR
DB | Joe Millet | Pope John Paul II | SR
DB | Nilan Pinestraw | Springfield | SR
DB | Bailey DesSelles | Northlake Christian | SR
DB | Brayden Thompson | St. Thomas Aquinas | SO
ATH | Braden Moore | St. Thomas Aquinas | SO
P | Gabe Hester | St. Thomas Aquinas | SR
HONORABLE MENTION: SPRINGFIELD | Austyn Wallace, Ian Miller, Leo Moore, Conner McKinney, LB Walter Lee
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.