WALKER – It wasn’t the career-high 10 catches that Walker High junior wide receiver Brian Thomas recalled in his team’s 48-21 defeat against eighth-ranked Destrehan.
Instead, ever the perfectionist, Thomas was more focused on the ones that managed to elude his grasp, further driving him to reach greater heights.
“I still dropped a pass that I know I should have had,” said Thomas, who has 12 catches for 344 yards (28.7 per catch) and three TDs on the season. “I made some mistakes that I’ve got to capitalize on. We’ve got to keep working, get more reps as a team and we’ll be better each week.”
Losing’s always managed to turn Thomas’ stomach as much as an individual mistake.
That’s why it was hard for Thomas – an honorable mention Class 5A All-State choice last season – to bask in the glory of his personal accomplishments which also included a career-high 268 receiving yards to go with his 10 catches and two touchdowns.
“He had a great game, I don’t think he’s surprising anybody,” Walker first-year coach Chad Mahaffey said. “He’s just proven that he’s capable, just a guy that feels if he catches it within his space, he’s got a decent chance to go all the way. We relied on him and he had a great game.”
Thomas’ best, though, wasn’t enough against tradition-rich Destrehan which pulled away in the second half for a 48-21 victory, sending Walker (1-1) on the road Friday against Fontainebleau (0-2) at 7 p.m. Friday.
To get where the Wildcats eventually want to go – deep into the state playoffs – Mahaffey realizes the importance of getting contributions from other facets of his offense in support of Thomas, who began drawing special defensive attention in the second half of the Destrehan game.
The Wildcats rushed the ball 20 times for 122 yards and quarterback Ethan McMasters completed one pass for 10 yards to another receiver outside of Thomas.
“While it was great for him to have a big night, I think we’ve got to be a little more diverse,” Mahaffey said. “It was kind of the only thing we had going. Demetri (Wright) had a couple of runs. We weren’t a great balanced offense like I prefer to be.”
Walker unleashed Thomas at Destrehan in spectacular fashion, putting the Wildcats up 7-0 on a 34-yard scoring pass. They later resorted to a little razzle-dazzle with a double pass in which Aubrey Womack connected with Thomas on an 80-yard scoring strike for a 14-7 lead – still in the first quarter.
“Coming into the game you know what kind of team they are,” Thomas said of Destrehan. “You just want to go out and play your hardest because you may go up against some of the best players in the state. You just go out and play your hardest and show that you can compete with them.”
Thomas was well on his way toward a career night, easily exceeding his debut of a year ago where he had four catches for 223 yards and three touchdowns in Walker’s season-opening win over Dutchtown.
Thomas went on to complete his first varsity season with 50 catches for 1,078 yards (22 yards per catch) and eight touchdowns where he began to capture the attention of some of the nation’s top colleges.
Already an established talent on the basketball court where he helped Walker to its first Class 5A state championship his freshman year, Thomas has gone on to earn a total of 16 scholarship offers from some of the nation’s top programs in LSU, Alabama, Auburn, Georgia and Texas A&M among others.
Thomas said reigning national champion Clemson has indicated to him they will offer a scholarship once he made an unofficial visit to watch the Tigers play this fall.
“He’s a guy that everyone’s pretty well aware of and will only continue to grow if he continues doing things that he did the other night,” Mahaffey said of Thomas.
With invitations from LSU, Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Virginia, Texas A&M, TCU and UL-Lafayette for unofficial trips to games this fall, Thomas has yet to devise a schedule to accommodate as many schools as possible.
For now, his focus in on helping his team win games and for Thomas, that also extends to trying to further perfect his craft such as becoming a better route runner. He’s also more involved in Walker’s running game as a blocker and has also played cornerback and safety on defense.
“There’s a lot of things to work on,” Thomas said. “ I’ve got to know what I’ve got to do to try to better myself and get open. I just go out to play my hardest, do what I can do and control what I can control. Just give it everything I got.”
