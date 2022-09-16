Walker simply found a way to win its game against Mandeville.
Hayden Price hit Jamari Evans on 53-yard touchdown pass on a trick play with 1:54 remaining, helping the Wildcats to a 35-32 win over the Skippers on Thursday at Fontainebleau High School.
“I told our guys after the game, it’s an interesting game from the coaching standpoint because you look at on the negative side how many times we just cost ourselves things or shot ourselves in the foot on different things and gave up some plays in key moments that we’ve got to do better on,” Walker coach Chad Mahaffey said after the Wildcats moved to 3-0. “But the flip side is in almost all those situations … we responded without too much hanging our heads and just kind of kept fighting back in it. I’m really proud of the fight and not quitting, and there’s something to be said for that, but hopefully we can start cleaning up the things that are helping put us in position and not try and hurt ourselves so many times.”
“I’m really proud of some of the resiliency we’re showing, and that’s a big improvement from the previous couple of years,” Mahaffey continued. “I see certainly some elements that we’re doing well, but still, and all coaches harp on this, I just see so many areas where we can get still get better. As we get into district and things like that, we’ll have to get better. That’s my hope. We’re very pleased to be 3-0 and they’ve played some good people, but I hope we’re not satisfied at all and see the things we’re going to have to do to get better.”
Walker led 28-20 going into the fourth quarter before the Skippers scored on a 9-yard pass from Cooper DesRoches and a 7-yard run by DesRoches to go ahead 32-28 with 4:02 to play.
The Wildcats answered as Price hit Evans, who lined up wide against the left sideline, made the catch and ran past the defense for the winning touchdown. Sam Ponce’s PAT accounted for the final margin.
“We kind of had a look there where we get the kid (Evans) out wide and hope they don’t cover him, and it worked out,” Mahaffey said of the play. “Late in the game, we needed something to try and re-take the lead, and the kids executed it well.”
DesRoches scored on a 3-yard run to put the Skippers up 7-0 in the first quarter, but the Wildcats answered on CJ McClendon’s 8-yard run to knot the score at 7-7.
McClendon, who had 112 yards on 18 carries, scored on a 15-yard run to put the Wildcats ahead 14-7 before DesRoches scored on a 1-yard run with 2:51 to play in the first half then connected with Michael White on a 55-yard touchdown pass with 17 seconds left in the first half for a 20-14 lead.
But Price hit Ja’Cory Thomas on a 56-yard touchdown pass with no time remaining, and Ponce’s PAT put Walker ahead 21-20 at halftime.
“That was pretty huge,” Mahaffey said. “We’d given up a long play for a touchdown … and we can’t do that. We’ve got to do better than that, but the play Ja’Cory made on that was a phenomenal play. It was big-time. The kids executed the blocks well, but he ran through about three tackles … literally on the last play of the half. That was tremendous and gave us a boost momentum-wise.”
Price went 10-for-17 for 175 yards and two touchdowns, while Thomas led the Walker receiving corps with five catches for 104 yards.
Preston Hill returned a blocked field goal 85 yards for a touchdown in the third quarter to help put the Wildcats up 28-20.
“The only negative on the block was that our defense had been out there so many plays, and we get that block and score and they had to go right back out there,” Mahaffey said. “I think that was cumulatively a tough effect because I think we counted up, and our defense played 94 snaps, which that’s probably the most ever I can recall in a high school game that wasn’t an overtime or something, and that’s just too many. We’ve got to do better on defense, but we’ve got to do better on offense to sustain some drives too and help them out.”
