WALKER – No, Walker wasn’t in midseason form in its scrimmage with Slidell, but first-year Wildcats coach Chad Mahaffey saw some flashes of what his team is capable of and now has a body of work against outside competition he and his coaching staff can build on heading into next week’s jamboree.
For those keeping score, Slidell scored a 27-14 win at Wildcat Stadium on Thursday, but for Mahaffey, it’s about cleaning things up, finding some consistency and depth after the Wildcats struggled with penalties and had trouble punching the ball into the end zone on more than one occasion.
“Good or bad, if you win by eight touchdowns, you’ve still got to get to work and play next week, and if you lose bad, obviously your season’s not over,” Mahaffey said. “Really it’s good for us to see … somebody else – somebody that doesn’t know everything you do in practice all the time. You just get to see kids respond in a different environment with some people out there, so I think that’s what we learned a lot about, just personalities and character of our team a little bit.”
Walker’s defense held Slidell on the first 12-play series featuring first-teamers, and the Wildcats went six plays on their first series before re-starting at their own 30 on downs per scrimmage rules.
Ethan McMasters hit Brian Thomas for 14 yards and connected with Peyton Richard for 48 yards to the Slidell 6, but in what became part of the theme for the night, Walker turned the ball over on downs, including a pair of incomplete passes to the end zone.
“We make the drive, but we just never finish it,” Walker’s Keondre Brown said. “It’s all about finishing the drive – having that extra goal. Getting more grit than the defense to get the extra goal and score a touchdown. That’s all we need, because we move the ball down the field so easily, then we get to the goal line and it just goes to a standstill.
“It’s very frustrating, because you do all that work to get down the field and then you don’t capitalize on it. It’s making the game harder for our defense … if you’re not putting points on the board, the defense has got to get more grit and play harder, so it’s our fault.”
That enabled Slidell’s second-teamers to put together a seven-play, 70-yard scoring drive, capped by a 20-yard touchdown pass from Davante’ Folse to Jayden Averhart.
Walker’s first-teamers returned the favor on its next possession with McMasters and Jasper Turner connecting on a 52-yard pass, and the Tigers were flagged for a personal foul, setting up a 12-yard TD pass from McMasters to Thomas. Bradley Cain’s PAT gave Walker a 7-6 lead.
It took Slidell five plays to answer as John Autry connected with Jordan Smith on a 40-yard pass, setting up Harlan Dixon’s 4-yard TD run for a 13-6 lead.
“That’s the hard thing about defense is you can play really, really well, six, seven plays in a row, but if the eighth one’s a big one, then they get the momentum and get going, so it looks like a bad night,” Mahaffey said. “That’s why defense is all about effort and consistency.”
Neither second-team unit scored, with Walker’s Laban Duffy intercepting Folse to end a Slidell drive.
“I thought there were some good plays in there,” Mahaffey said of the Wildcats’ defensive effort. “There were some nice sacks. We put pressure at times. We got a lot of guys to the ball. We probably need to tackle better in spots. They kind of pounded it down our throat a little bit. I thought sometimes we made it bounce and then we didn’t have guys there to make the play …”
Dixon, a Louisiana Tech commitment, had a 13-yard TD run for the Tigers in the red zone portion of the scrimmage, while the Wildcats moved the ball to the Slidell 8 before their red zone series ended on a six-play limit per scrimmage rules.
Neither second-team unit scored during and eight-minute timed period, setting up the first-teamers for a 12-minute timed period to close out the action.
Walker’s defense held Slidell and took over at the Wildcat 45 following a simulated punt, setting up Keondre Brown’s 55-yard touchdown run to help cut the lead to 20-14.
“I just told my guys, ‘Give me a hole. Give me a hole. I can make a play for ya’ll,’” Brown said of the touchdown run.
Slidell answered four plays later on Dixon’s 11-yard TD run, which was set up by a 27-yard pass from Folse to Smith.
The next Walker possession ended when McMasters was sacked on third down, but Turner picked off Autry, giving the Wildcats the ball at the Walker 45.
McMasters hit Thomas for 19 yards and Richard for 22 on fourth down from the Slidell 35. Two plays later, Brown carried for 10 yards to the Slidell 4, but McMasters was sacked on fourth down two plays later, turning the ball over and effectively ending the scrimmage.
“You’ve got to cash in,” Mahaffey said. “I think some things when you get down there, all of a sudden there’s a few more hats in the box. You may get a little confusion. It just felt like there were some run-throughs at times on some things, then all of a sudden, it’s second-and-9 and we were on the two – just bad spots to be in.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.