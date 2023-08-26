DENHAM SPRINGS – Walker set the tone early and didn’t look back in football jamboree action against Denham Springs on Friday.
The Wildcats used an 80-yard, 16-play scoring drive to open the scrimmage to pace a 16-0 win over the Yellow Jackets in the All-Star Automotive Jamboree at Yellow Jacket Stadium.
“When you start a game like that on offense with a long drive, eat up some clock, I think that obviously gets you an early lead, but more importantly just excites your defense and everybody,” Walker coach Chad Mahaffey said. “That was a phenomenal way to start, and then the defense answered by pitching a shutout.”
Meanwhile, Denham Springs coach Brett Beard kept things in perspective following the jamboree.
“There’s no secret that we’ve got a lot of youth and a lot of kids that have just got to play,” Beard said. “It’s not so much who we play as it is us right now, and we can’t get enough valuable reps against somebody in a different color from a different school. That’s why you do a preseason. I’m not going to let our guys panic by any means. We’re in a good spot. We’ve just got to have kids continue to play and get comfortable playing at this level.”
After a touchback on the opening kickoff, the Wildcats went to work, picking up a pair of first downs on their first four plays, with Troy Silve hitting Cayden Jones for 7 yards on the second play of the game and Jamari Evans for 4 yards on the fourth play.
Walker also mixed the run game between CJ McClendon and Jones, with McClendon making significant gains on first down, allowing the Wildcats to convert three third-and-1 situations to keep the drive going.
On the third third-and-1 play, Jones carried for 8 yards to the DSHS 7, and McClendon scored from 4 yards out two plays later. Sam Ponce’s PAT put Walker ahead 7-0 with 3:47 to play in the first half.
“I thought it was a good little 1-2 punch,” Mahaffey said. “CJ kind of carried the bulk of the load, and Cayden got in there and mixed it up as well. They’re dangerous together, and I still think Jacob Mackey is an explosive kid who can get in there before the season’s over and help out as well. It’s as good of a group of backs since I’ve been here, so I’m excited to have them all and working together.”
McClendon had nine carries for 42 yards on the first drive, with 31 yards coming on first down. Jones carried four times for 19 yards on the drive, with 10 coming on two third-and-1 plays.
“The biggest thing is was they won first down – that’s one thing that we’re preaching,” Beard said of Walker’s opening drive. “If you win first down, you put yourself in position to really open your playbook and do some things and put some defenses in bad spots. They won first down, and it got to the point where you could have a little two or three-yard gain, and it’s a third-and-short situation. We’ve got a lot of young guys defensively in the box that I thought were caught big-eyed early on. It’s a different level, and it’s a different game playing in an LP rivalry game in a jamboree. Kids play hard, and they’ve just got to see it. It’s a different speed, and it’s a different level right now, and those guys are learning.”
The Yellow Jackets were also hit with an offside penalty on second-and-3 at the DSHS 29 on the drive.
On Denham Springs’ first drive, quarterback Jerry Horne scrambled for 17-yard gain to the DSHS 34 on third down, but the play was wiped out by a holding penalty.
Horne threw incomplete on third down, and the snap on the ensuing punt attempt went out of the end zone for a safety, putting Walker ahead 9-0 with 2:20 to go in the first half.
Evans returned the ensuing free kick to the DSHS 45, and the Wildcats drove to the Yellow Jacket 18, attempting a 35-yard field goal, which was unsuccessful, resulting in a pass to turn the ball over on downs.
“I’m very excited with some of the special teams plays,” Mahaffey said. “We had some really good execution there. Our worst play of the night was probably the field goal attempt, so I want us to get better at that, but that’s good that we got to practice it live, and next time hopefully we’ll be better. I don’t know if we dropped the snap, or it went off the tee. I don’t know exactly, but we had kind of a ‘fire’ call, so we tried to get out there and throw a pass, but it didn’t go exactly as planned.”
The Yellow Jackets took over at their own 18 and picked up 23 yards on the final play of the first half on a pass from Horne to Ty’lan Haynes.
The teams traded punts to start the second half, and Carson Burrell took over for Horne at quarterback on Denham Springs’ second drive, hitting Seth Bishop for 10 yards on first down.
“We’re just seeing what all we have,” Beard said of the quarterback change. “People forget. Do you want to win? We’re talking about stepping on the field. I want to win, but I also am not winning a state championship or district championship in the jamboree, and we’ve got to see exactly what we have in the house – throw some different people in some fires, wake some people up. You pull some people out to maybe get their attention, but you’re also really not necessarily getting their attention as it is you’re seeing what you’ve got behind them because realistically there’s a chance those dudes are going to have some reps one day, and that one day, you want to make sure they’re ready.”
Two plays later, Walker’s Patrick McKenzie intercepted Burrell, returning the ball to the DSHS 25.
“Any time you get a turnover, that’s huge,” Mahaffey said. “He had an exciting return. I was giving him grief because he ran into, it felt like about three people, but that was a big play by Patrick. He’s a really experienced guy and really heady with the football, so hopefully he can continue to do that this year.”
McClendon carried for 11 yards and Jones 12, setting up a 2-yard touchdown run from Jones. Ponce hit the PAT, making the score 16-0 with 7:16 to play.
After a personal foul on the kickoff backed the Yellow Jackets up inside their own 10, DSHS responded with an 11-play drive.
Hudson Byers did most of the damage, carrying three times for 11 yards before Horne hit Colton LeBeouf for 6 yards and a first down to the DSHS 29.
Horne later hit Haynes on a 38-yard pass to the Walker 35, and Horne kept for 14 yards to the Walker 21 on third-and-10.
Walker’s Treyvion Thomas sacked Horne for a 10-yard loss on first down, and the Yellow Jackets were hit with a delay of game penalty on fourth-and-18 before Horne hit Haynes for 17 yards to turn the ball over on downs.
The Yellow Jackets forced a punt and took over at their own 30 with 1:03 to play.
After a holding penalty on second down, Horne hit Haynes for a 20-yard gain to the DSHS 40. LeBeouf hauled in an 11-yard pass, and Byers picked up 9 yards on second down.
Horne spiked the ball on third-and-1 and hit Byers for 12 yards on fourth-and-1 to the Walker 28.
After another spike and an incomplete pass, Horne’s pass was broken up in the end zone on the final play.
“I thought I saw guys playing smart football, even until the last play,” Mahaffey said. “Everybody wants to get the pick, and they were smart. Guys were unselfish – let’s just knock it down, do what we’re coached to do. Really excited to see that, so hat’s off to the defensive group and defensive coaches.”
Said Beard: “Were there some bad things, some mistakes? Absolutely, but there were some good things too. You got to see a lot of situations in this game. Our kids need to be humbled. They need to be woken up. We’ve got a lot of youth and inexperience, and those kids can’t rely on the past right now. This program is built differently than it’s been in a long time, but you can’t rely on that. These guys have got to get the job done, and really the only way you’re going to get the job done is keep playing. I can’t harp on that enough.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.