DSHS-Walker Football Jamboree Jamari Evans, Maison Vorise

Walker's Jamari Evans (3) breaks up the field as Denham Springs' Maison Vorise defends during Friday's jamboree game.

DENHAM SPRINGS – Walker set the tone early and didn’t look back in football jamboree action against Denham Springs on Friday.

The Wildcats used an 80-yard, 16-play scoring drive to open the scrimmage to pace a 16-0 win over the Yellow Jackets in the All-Star Automotive Jamboree at Yellow Jacket Stadium.

Walker football coach Chad Mahaffey discusses the Wildcats' 16-0 win over Denham Springs in the All-Star Automotive Jamboree on Friday.
DSHS-Walker Football Jamboree Patrick McKenzie, Ty'lan Haynes

Walker's Patrick McKenzie (17) returns an interception as Denham Springs' Ty'lan Haynes (4) looks to make a tackle.

