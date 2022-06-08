WALKER – For the Walker and Springfield football teams, the opening week of play in the Robert Graves Metro Baton Rouge High School 7-on-7 Summer League wasn’t so much about winning and losing as much as it was about getting some work against other teams.
The Wildcats scored twice while keeping the Bulldogs out of the end zone during their 20-minute session as Broadmoor and Parkview Baptist also took part in the action Wednesday at Walker.
“It was just good to get out there and see some different people,” Walker coach Chad Mahaffey said. “I think really defensively, it makes you at least think on the fly. You’ve got to see different formations and concepts than what you see all the time. I think communication’s really important. Offensively, it’s just carrying out assignments. Sometimes we had a couple of (miscues) on signals or different things. It’s stuff we do all the time in practice, and then you get out there in a little competition, and the guy just maybe froze up or forgot. I think that’s why you do them, just to try and work out those kinks. It’s good competition, and (it’s) good to just have fun instead of seeing yourself all the time.”
Springfield worked with seven freshmen among the 15 players it brought to Wednesday’s workout, and coach Ryan Serpas said some of the team’s older players were unable to attend.
“I thought we made some mistakes here and there, but (we had) a lot of young kids in positions to make plays, and then even some of the older kids put in different positions asking them to make plays – just little, simple things that we can do to improve,” Serpas said after his team didn’t score on the day. “I see potential. I see the ability for us to get better and better as we keep doing this, and that’s why we’re doing it is to try and improve this area (passing) of our game. We know that we have a strong running game, and this is one area that we hope to be able to improve going into next season.”
The Walker defense forced a Springfield turnover on downs before Wildcats quarterback Landon Waguespack went 4-for-4, hitting Kedric Brown on a 10-yard TD pass to cap the possession and Jamari Evans on a two-point conversion.
Walker’s Patrick McKenzie intercepted Springfield’s Luke Husser on the second play of the Bulldogs’ next possession, but the Wildcats turned the ball over on downs.
The teams swapped possessions before McKenzie intercepted Husser again.
“I think one of the things that you do really get to see from a DB perspective is how can these guys play the ball in the air?’” Mahaffey said. “We did make a couple plays, which were nice. We definitely left a couple on the table. I was joking with them. I said, ‘That’s why you’re DBs, not receivers …’, but really, the importance of how valuable that is when you take the ball and give it back to your offense. That’s just game-changing plays, so when you get that opportunity, you want to cash in.”
Waguespack hit Brown on a 25-yard pass on third down, setting up a 10-yard TD pass to Evans four plays later on a ball that was tipped by a Springfield defender. Waguespack connected with Evans on a two-point conversion as time expired on the session to end the day’s action.
In its work against Parkview, the Wildcats turned the ball over at the 10 on their first drive when a pass was broken up in the end zone. The Eagles responded with a TD pass on the ensuing drive.
From there, Waguespack went 7-for-9, hitting C.J. McClendon on a 3-yard TD pass to end the drive. He was intercepted in the end zone on the two-point conversion.
“It’s the first time for him to go out there and kind of get all the one reps,” Mahaffey said of Waguespack. “Even though he’s had a lot of reps in practice, it’s still just different. You go out there in competition, and you’re going to have to work through those things. I think knowing the type of kid he is, I think he’ll learn, ‘OK, this is why I’ve got to be really detailed in what I’m doing at practice’ because here it comes fast in the game. You don’t know what’s going to happen, and you’ve got to rely on what you’ve worked on.”
Parkview scored on a 45-yard touchdown pass on its next possession, and Walker drove to the 3-yard line before time expired on the session.
“That’s probably one of the things that you hate the most about 7-on-7 is that you drive down and you get inside the 3, and then you have to throw it to get in there,” Mahaffey said. “It’s good to work on those things. You’ve got to do them, but it is what is. Offensively, that’s a frustration, but the lesson for us offensively is you’ve got to finish drives one way or the other, so that’s certainly a point (where) we can get better, and then we had a couple of three-and-outs late that I thought we just missed some connections on. It was a good learning experience and good first day out.”
Against Broadmoor, Waguespack hit a pair of 45-yard touchdown passes to Aidan Brumfield and an 11-yard TD pass to Evans, along with a two-point conversion. Brumfield also caught a two-point conversion after his second TD catch.
“Sometimes I think if you pop open, we’ve got to make them pay,” Mahaffey said of the big scoring plays. “But certainly sometimes it can be a reflection of what the defense didn’t do more than necessarily something we did, but those are going to happen in the game, too, and so as a quarterback, you’ve got to recognize it, and as receiver, you’ve got to finish the play, and we did that a couple of times.”
Broadmoor had a TD pass against the Wildcats.
While Springfield was shut out, the Bulldogs dropped three touchdown passes
“I really think a lot of our issues today were some drops,” Serpas said. “We had some wide-open looks, and we just couldn’t hold on to the ball. I think that’s going to just come with repetition and those guys when they build more confidence in themselves and their abilities and just getting that rapport with Luke. I think that that’s going to come, and we’re just going to continue to get better there. I’m really not that worried about it. I think through practice, we’re going to see improvement week in and week out as we continue to do this.”
Serpas spoke highly of his team’s effort on defense with Peyton Gibbens, Nathan Edwards and Braylon Jones getting interceptions.
“Defensively, I thought we played pretty decent,” Serpas said. “We had a couple picks and were able to stop some drives. We did give up a score every game, but for the most part, I saw some bright spots and some things that we can build on on that side of the ball. I think offensively, just with repetition, we’re going to continue to get better on that side of the ball as well.”
“This was the first session, and we’re going to go back to practice (Thursday) after workouts,” Serpas continued. “We’re going to do a little bit more pass scale in practice and hopefully see where some of our breakdowns were.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.