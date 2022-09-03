WALKER – Walker football coach Chad Mahaffey figured Kedric Brown, Ja’Cory Thomas and Warren Young Jr. would all play key roles in whatever success the Wildcats have this season.
It didn’t take long for that to happen.
Brown returned the opening kickoff 91 yards for a touchdown, and Thomas and Young had a hand in big touchdown plays as the Wildcats rolled to a 33-13 win over Ponchatoula to open the season Friday at Wildcat Stadium.
“All of those guys, especially Warren and Kedric, can help us on both sides of the ball,” Mahaffey said. “It’s kind of hot and sweaty early, so hopefully as the season goes on they may be able to do that even a little more, but they were all big tonight.”
Brown got it started, returning the opening kickoff for a score, putting Walker ahead 6-0 just 17 seconds into the game.
“I hit the outside, but when I saw the middle was open .. (I) just took it and ran with it,” Brown said
“I just wanted to set the tone from the start and let them know we were coming to play,” Brown continued.
After a 14-yard punt, the Wildcats added to the lead as Hayden Price lateraled to Young, who connected with Thomas, who got behind the defense on a 58-yard touchdown pass, putting Walker ahead 12-0 with 8:35 to play in the first quarter.
“Coach just trusts me airing it out, and whenever I see Ja’Cory Thomas out there, I’m going to air it out for him, and he’s going to go get it,” Young said.
The Wildcats forced a punt then put together a clock-chewing drive that ended in a punt after three false start penalties, including two in a row on fourth down before the punt.
After another punt, Thomas took over, carrying three straight times for 35 yards to the Green Wave 40. Two plays later, Price connected with Young on a 41-yard touchdown pass, with Young making the catch after fighting for possession of the ball with a Ponchatoula defender. Sam Ponce added the PAT, giving Walker a 19-0 lead with 6:01 to play in the first half.
“My touchdown catch, when I see in the air, the only thing I know is ‘go get it’, so had to go get it and score,” Young said after catching three passes for 94 yards. “It’s always my ball. I’m thinking that from the start. As soon I get that it’s my play, I know it’s my ball.”
Price went 10-for-18 for 130 yards for the Wildcats.
On the first play after another Green Wave punt, Thomas scored on a 62-yard reverse down the right sideline, helping push the lead to 26-0 with 4:11 to play in the first half.
“It was a great fake,” said Thomas, who finished with four carries for 97 yards and four catches for 100 yards. “It was wide open. I just caught it, and I ran.”
The teams swapped punts, with Ponchatoula’s Bishop Davis going 47 yards to the Walker 5, setting up a touchdown pass from Nolan Tribble to Corey Jackson on the next play with four seconds to play in the first half. Marek Hall blocked John Cranford’s PAT, making the score 26-6 at halftime.
Walker held Ponchatoula to 53 yards of total offense in the first half, most of which came from running back Patrick Lebranch, who had 11 carries for 37 yards. He finished with 46 yards on 16 carries.
“The punt return was really the only thing we gave up in the first half,” Mahaffey said. “You don’t harp on negatives, but man, that’s where you almost give somebody a window to get back in the game. That’s a good learning (experience). I’d rather learn on a win. The defense was outstanding. Those guys were flying around. There’s some tough kids to tackle out there on that side (Ponchatoula). I feel like we are definitely improving as tacklers, and that’s huge.”
Walker forced another punt to open the third quarter, and took over at the Green Wave 42, setting up a 31-yard touchdown pass from Price to Young, helping push the lead to 33-6 with 8:08 to play in the third quarter.
The Wildcats forced another punt then went on a 10-play drive which ate up clock and carried over into the fourth quarter. CJ McClendon carried four times for 16 yards and picked up a first down on fourth-and-2 at the Green Wave 35 to keep the drive going.
“He made nice reads and cuts,” Mahaffey said of Johnson, who finished with 64 yards on 19 carries. “We were able to get a couple other backs in there for a couple of carries just to break them in, too. I’m really proud of the o-line. Those guys (Ponchatoula) have a really good defensive front, and they’re going to be one of the better defensive fronts we see, and I thought our guys gave us a chance up front, so we’re pleased with them as well.”
Ponchatoula took over at its own 27 and moved quickly, with Tribble hitting Davis for 33 yards and Marvis Melvin for 30 yards to the Walker 3, setting up Tribble’s 1-yard touchdown on a keeper on fourth-and-goal. Cranford’s PAT accounted for the final margin with 8:14 to play.
Walker closed the game with a 13-play play drive that ended with Price taking a knee on the final play at the Green Wave 14.
“I thought it was good that we were able to kind of grind it a little bit in the second half – still pick up some tough yards,” Mahaffey said. “Even it a situation where they kind of know you’re going to run it, we were still able to move the ball, and that’s big. If you can do that, that’s really helpful, so I was proud of that tonight.”
