WALKER – It likely won’t take long for Walker football coach Chad Mahaffey to see where his team stands heading into the season – not with Catholic High visiting Wildcat Stadium for a scrimmage Friday.
“No doubt, it will go from zero to 100 real fast,” Mahaffey said. “They’re a great program and one of the best teams in the state and ranked in the nation (36th nationally by MaxPreps), so they’re very talented, very well coached, and it’ll be a great challenge. I think last year (in a 42-12 jamboree loss to Catholic), you could see how much faster and physical they were playing than us and hopefully we can close that gap some this year.”
The freshman scrimmage begins at 5 p.m., followed by JV at 6:15 and varsity 20 minutes after that.
Mahaffey said he has some general goals for his team heading into the scrimmage.
“I think the main thing, you want to see guys execute against someone else,” he said. “Can they take the things you talked about in practice, especially if it’s been a point of emphasis, and do they do that? You want to see the effort level. You want to see the physical level. I think you just want to see do the guys look like they understand what you’re trying to get them to do? And that’s where really, the evaluation is as much on our coaches as anything because we’ve had the time with them to try and prepare them, and that’s where we sort of see, ‘alright, did we do a good job preparing them?’”
The scrimmage will also be the first with Aaron Vice on board as the Wildcats’ offensive coordinator.
“I think we’ve changed a lot of the terminology, and we have a lot more flexibility in formations and moving guys around, things like that,” Mahaffey said. “I think the core plays are similar and the core philosophies are the same, but Aaron’s been a great help in seeing things. He’s been a play caller for a long time, and he’s got some expertise in areas that I maybe haven’t been familiar with, so I think it’s been a good combination, and I’m looking forward to seeing us produce throughout the season.”
A main area Mahaffey will be focused on is quarterback, where senior Thor Debetaz and junior Hunter Bethel are competing for the starting nod and running back, where Rayshawn Simmons is expected to start for the Wildcats.
Bethel did not play last season, while Debetaz sat out last season after transferring from Denham Springs High.
“They’ve both had good days and bad days,” Mahaffey said. “They’ve both shown where they’re capable of executing, and they’ve both shown some struggles, but the main thing both of them have is they really just haven’t been out in live competition in a while – none of them on this level – neither one of them. You really don’t know until you get out there, so that’s a starting point.”
“I think Rayshawn’s going to do well, but it’s tough to do that by yourself, so I think how durable he is but also the guys behind him who can step up and be productive there,” Mahaffey said.
Mahaffey said defensive lineman/linebacker Braylan Lewis has shown a lot of improvement during the course of the team’s camp.
“He’s one of those few guys with experience out there, and I feel like his effort, his attitude all offseason and summer in camp’s been good, and so we’re excited to see him get out there and play,” Mahaffey said.
Mahaffey said he’s interested to see how the defense comes together.
“I think we’re excited by some guys out there,” Mahaffey said. “It’s just a lot of inexperience, and so they’re going to have to grow up fast and learn, but I think the capability’s there. But there’s a lot of stuff in the secondary and the linebackers where we’re just unproven. We’ve got to see those guys.”
Mahaffey and his coaching staff got a look at their team in an intrasquad scrimmage last Friday.
“Everybody’s excited,” Mahaffey said. “We’re pleased to be having another opponent, so that (was) kind of our goal (last Friday) – to try and get a live speed as close as we can to game-like and just kind of evaluate guys. We’ve got a lot of guys that we think can be good players, but haven’t really seen them under some scrutiny …”
The biggest thing for Mahaffey is his team is drawing closer to the regular season.
“We’re excited to get to the season,” he said. “We feel fortunate. Several months ago, it just seemed like was it ever going to happen, but I always felt like we’d get there, and we’re here, so we’ve got to take advantage of it.”
