Walker-DSHS jamboree Jaden Bardales, Ray McKneely

Walker's Jaden Bardales intercepts a pass intended for Denham Springs' Ray McKneely during Friday's jamboree.

WALKER – The Walker and Ponchatoula football teams may be on equal footing in some areas as the teams square off in the season open Friday at 7 p.m. at Wildcat Stadium.

Walker is looking to replace a number of starters from last season, while Ponchatoula, the Class 5A runner-up last season, has a new coach in Trey Willie while replacing 18 starters.

Walker football coach Chad Mahaffey discusses the season opener against Ponchatoula.

