WALKER – The Walker and Ponchatoula football teams may be on equal footing in some areas as the teams square off in the season open Friday at 7 p.m. at Wildcat Stadium.
Walker is looking to replace a number of starters from last season, while Ponchatoula, the Class 5A runner-up last season, has a new coach in Trey Willie while replacing 18 starters.
“Ponchatoula obviously brings a tremendous challenge for us,” Walker coach Chad Mahaffey said. “They were state champion runner-up last year and obviously lost a lot of guys from that team and turnover and things, but I know once you’ve got some kids that have been at that level, that’s kind of where they expect to be. It’s going to be a tremendous challenge and a great opportunity for us to have them coming here week one.”
Walker is coming off a 7-7 tie with Denham Springs in the Walker Jamboree, but Mahaffey said things are different with the start of the regular season.
“I thought last week with Denham was a good test, but at the end of the day it doesn’t count,” Mahaffey said. “I hope our guys understand we’ve got to come ready to go, understand the kind of challenge we’re going to face and hopefully we’ll continue and have a good week of practice because we’ll need it.”
The Wildcats scored on their opening drive against Denham Springs as Ja’Cory Thomas caught a touchdown pass from Hayden Price. The Wildcats had the ball at the DSHS 3 with a second left and a pass to the end zone was incomplete to end the contest.
Mahaffey said there were some positives.
“I think that assignment-wise, I thought for the most part, we did pretty well,” Mahaffey said. “But again, it’s good to see against some good players how fast you’ve actually got to be moving, how aggressive and how physical you’ve got to be. I think defensively, I’m really proud of some fourth-down stops. We created some negative plays, which helped us get off the field a few times. We’ve got to be more consistent in stopping the run. Again, they’re a tough matchup to do that against. They’re good at it, but I think that’s something that looking back on (it’s) just being more physical all the way around, and I think that’s something we can hopefully improve on.”
Mahaffey said he’s been impressed with the Ponchatoula defense.
“I think the front’s pretty stout,” Mahaffey said. “You’ve got some guys that look like a good mixture of speed and power, linebackers that are really active, a secondary that’s really active. I don’t think you see a whole lot of holes. I know there were a couple of really special players that they lost, but some of these guys on defense were out there and played good roles. Whether they’re new to it or not, they certainly look capable, and they’ve played Rummel and St. Charles. They’ve played some really good opponents as well. They’ll be ready, and we’ve got to try and match that.”
Mahaffey said the Wildcat offensive line will be challenged.
“I think our guys are capable, and I think they showed some good fight at times Friday, but it’s just got to be keep raising that level on both sides of the ball,” Mahaffey said. “For us offensively, I think we’d love to get a little more consistent in the run game. We threw the ball around a little bit, got the ball on the perimeter at times, but I think we can be a little more consistent running the ball. I thought (quarterback) Hayden Price, for the first time out – Hayden really didn’t take a ton of JV snaps last year – he’s out there starting now. I thought he played pretty well. I think the more experience he gets, the more he’ll improve. I still think Landon’s (Waguespack) really capable at quarterback, too. I want to see him continuing to work and develop, and I think they can push each other, and I think we can get good quarterback play for sure.”
Quarterback Nolan Tribble returns for the Green Wave, which added running back Patrick Lebranch, a transfer from John Curtis, in the offseason.
“I think they’ve got plenty of good pieces, but they have some guys with inexperience, I guess kind of like we do,” Mahaffey said. “But I think it’s a good, capable group.”
