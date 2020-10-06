WALKER – Short turnarounds are the theme for this week’s prep football schedule thanks to Hurricane Delta, but the Walker football program’s is a little different.
The Wildcats were originally scheduled to host Landry-Walker on Friday but learned Monday the team had to quarantine because of COVID-19 concerns. That left Walker without an opponent until Tuesday, when the Wildcats picked up a game with defending Division II state champion and Class 4A co-No. 1 St. Thomas More.
“I think we understand how good the opponent is, and I think that’s something that will hopefully make us better down the road, but I felt it was important to get these kids a game,” Walker coach Chad Mahaffey said. “With this COVID deal, everything’s kind of on edge, nothing’s guaranteed, so we just hate to sit there and miss a week if we could find something that worked for us, and this did.”
The game is scheduled for 7 p.m. Wednesday at Cougar Stadium.
Mahaffey said having such a tight window between games and changing opponents made things a bit different in terms of game planning.
“We did exchange of film just so the coaches and kids could see a little bit, but obviously you’re not going to really have anything intricately designed for that team,” Mahaffey said. “You’re just going to try and apply what you do to those fronts on offense and those formations on defense.”
What Mahaffey said he’ll rely on heading is to Wednesday’s game is past familiarity with St. Thomas More from his coaching days at University High.
“They’re one of the best offensive teams every year, and the other thing is they’re really physical on defense every year,” Mahaffey said. “I mean, every year we played them, they were. Again, I haven’t seen the personnel really yet this year, but I’m sure it’s the same. St. Thomas More is one of those schools, they’ve got a great program in place, a lot of numbers, and so year-to-year, they kind of look the same a lot of times.
“It comes more from a respect standpoint of just knowing that year-to-year they do a lot of the same things, and they’re always really good at it, so I know that even if some of the names and numbers change, usually they’ve got very capable people in all their spots and a lot of depth.”
Cougars junior quarterback Walker Howard, who committed to LSU over the summer, threw for five touchdowns and ran for another in a 56-17 win over Plaquemine last week.
Meanwhile, Walker opened its season with a 56-21 win over Fontainebleau in which the Wildcats held the Bulldogs to 187 yards of total offense, with Mahaffey singling out the play of Braylan Lewis, Jalen Mitchell and Chandler Henry.
“I thought we were ready to play, which was a great sign,” Mahaffey said. “I thought defensively guys really played fast. I thought it was a major improvement from last year. I know we cut down on some mental mistakes as far as alignment and things like that, but I just felt like our guys were playing fast and pretty physical out there and kind of swarming to the ball. We created several turnovers, put the offensive in some good situations.”
Walker led 35-0 at halftime and 49-0 before Fontainebleau scored its first touchdown.
“I thought offensively, for the most part, we capitalized even though, really we could have scored more in the first half …,” Mahaffey said. “I thought there was some good and bad on special team too. I thought we had some good coverage on our kicks … but we did have a kick blocked. We had some stuff where some guys weren’t out there in personnel on some substitution stuff, so we’ve still got a ways to go on some of that, but I thought there were some bright spots.”
Rayshawn Simmons ran for three touchdowns in the first half with 73 yards rushing on 20 carries in the game, while Brian Thomas and Jacory Thomas each scored twice. Brian Thomas scored on a 58-yard touchdown pass from Hunter Bethel on the first play of the game, while Jacory Thomas had a 93-yard kickoff return.
“I thought Rayshawn Simmons had a really good game,” Mahaffey said. “He’s going to get better and better the more experience he gets, and this is really his first time carrying the ball a whole lot, and I thought he protected it well. He made some good cuts. I thought he caught up to the speed of the game and made some nice runs in there.”
Walker quarterbacks Bethel and Thor Debetaz combined to go 6-for-11 for 128 yards, two touchdowns, and no interceptions.
“I think right now there hasn’t been a great deal of separation,” Mahaffey said of his quarterbacks. “I think some of them at times have shown some good promise, but there’s still some inconsistency. There’s still some decision-making and some protecting the ball stuff that I think we want to get sharper at. But again, that’s the unfortunate thing of those guys really not getting any experience last year … They’ll learn and get better, but again, I think they’re both grasping it, and each week I expect them to improve.”
While St. Thomas More is the Wildcats’ opponent this week, Mahaffey said it's all about improving for his team at this point in the season.
“Our opponent right now is ourself …,” he said. “It’s just being better. We want to be better than we were last week …”
