There’s a lot of time before week 10 of the regular season, and partly because of that, Walker and Denham Springs High are squaring off in jamboree action Friday at Walker.

Freshman teams open the action at 5 p.m., followed by junior varsity and varsity contests.

Denham Springs football coach Brett Beard discusses facing Walker in jamboree action at Walker on Friday.

Walker football coach Chad Mahaffey discusses facing Denham Springs in jamboree action Friday.

