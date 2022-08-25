There’s a lot of time before week 10 of the regular season, and partly because of that, Walker and Denham Springs High are squaring off in jamboree action Friday at Walker.
Freshman teams open the action at 5 p.m., followed by junior varsity and varsity contests.
“I love our preseason,” Denham Springs coach Brett Beard said. “When you go against Woodlawn, who’s got a bunch of dudes, well coached, they get after it, they’re physical, they’re fast. Then you go against Walker who’s got a bunch of dudes. (Walker coach) Chad (Mahaffey) and I have a great relationship. You go into week one, and you’ve seen a bunch of dudes that can play football, and then you’ve been in a little rivalry situation already, so you should be fairly comfortable gearing up for the season after this and seeing everything you’re going to see that you want to see.”
“I think we’re two programs that are on the rise, and I think getting after each other – he would probably say the same thing – getting comfortable in that situation only is going to help down the road. What we are in the jamboree is nowhere near what we’re going to be in Week 10 when we see each other,” Beard continued.
There are some other layers to the teams facing off in the jamboree for Mahaffey.
“I always like being able to do our freshmen, JV and varsity on one night,” Mahaffey said. “That’s a good experience. I think with the two schools and the interest of closeness, I think we should have a great crowd, so I think you get a good atmosphere, and they’re a good program. I think it’s a good test for us on the field. We play again in Week 10, so I don’t think it’s that big a deal. We’ve played enough times I don’t think there are a whole lot of secrets out there, so that’s not an issue. I think it’s going to be a great atmosphere and good competition for us.”
For Mahaffey, it’s also about ramping things up before the start of the regular season next week.
“I think with the jamboree, the big thing is special teams come into play,” he said. “There’s no coaches on the field at all, so you get a true dress rehearsal. Substitutions become critical, communication, things like that. It’s a good way to kind of advance as you get to that week one game.”
Beard said the Yellow Jackets are focused on themselves more than Walker at this point with an emphasis on cleaning up a few things from last week’s scrimmage with Woodlawn. He lamented a missed field goal, an interception in the end zone and a penalty that knocked DSHS out of the red zone.
“We’ve got to sustain some drives offensively,” Beard said. “We would get going, and then we’d get into the critical zone and the red zone, and we’d make some mistakes right there that would hurt us. We left some points on the board that come regular season against teams like that, you can’t leave.”
“As the field condenses, that should play into our hands because we want to be a physical football team and a physical offense,” Beard continued. “Instead of pressing and trying to do too much, let’s just run our offense and let’s just finish the drive and finish the drive with a kick and hopefully some points right there.”
Mahaffey said he’s looking for more consistency from the Wildcats on offense after last week’s scrimmage with Slidell.
“We had plays here and there, and we just didn’t finish drives, things like that,” Mahaffey said. “We’ve got to be better on offense, flat out.”
On defense, Beard said the goal heading into the jamboree is to communicate better and get some of the team’s younger players more experience, especially at safeties. He praised the team’s tackling against Woodlawn.
“You work tackling drills, but some of these cats we’re going to see in the scrimmage and the jamboree, those aren’t tackling rings that we’re rolling out there,” Beard said. “Those dudes can stop and start on a dime and our guys have got to be patient and come to balance and get comfortable with tackling in space. You don’t always get to mimic that. Of course, defensively, I thought we did a really good job on it, but that’s something you never see enough of. That’s something you can never be satisfied with being great at because you’ve always got to be able to tackle or you’re going to be in trouble defensively.”
The Yellow Jackets are also looking to establish some consistency on the offensive line with a number of those players also seeing time in a rotation on the defensive line.
“I thought they really handled it well … but now we’ve got to continue to grow and harp on and make them mentally aware that this is going to be a little different on Friday night, so get as comfortable as possible when you have those reps in practice …,” Beard said. “I was really pleased. I was pleased with our quarterback play. I think our receivers, there’s a few things we cleaned up there. Our running backs, they just keep being our running backs. Those guys are good players and good teammates and love practicing, love football. They’re just going to keep getting better and better. I’m excited to see where they are in two weeks, five weeks, seven weeks.”
Mahaffey said he thought the Wildcats “played pretty well” on defense against Slidell.
“I think other than a couple of key situations and some 50-50 plays which we were right there on, which is good, but I think we just clean that up and try and make those plays next time,” Mahaffey said.
The Wildcats are still trying to put the right people in the right places heading into the season.
“On the O-line, there’s a lot of moving pieces that we’re trying out,” Mahaffey said. “We had a couple of injuries. Quarterbacks, we’re trying a couple of guys. Defensively, up front we’re trying to build a good rotation and figure out where the best place is for all the guys, but I feel like we’ve got good pieces to work with.”
Beard said he sees some similarities between the Yellow Jackets and the Wildcats.
“They’ve got some players,” Beard said. “Those cats are probably just like our cats. They’ve just got to play and get more and more comfortable playing. I’m sure the job they’re asking them to do, they’ve just got to get better at it, just like we all do – just like our kids have to do. They’re physical. They’re talented. They can run. They can jump. They’re really great players – fun to watch.”
“Those two receivers (Warren Young Jr. and Ja’Cory Thomas) could be as good as anybody we see as a duo this year,” Beard continued. “I’m really excited to put eyes on them in person and watch them play the game. They’re going to be ready. They’re going to be sound, and I’m excited to see what they look like.”
Mahaffey said he’s been impressed with the Yellow Jackets on defense.
“They’ve got a lot of guys coming back everywhere, but I think defensively they really started playing good football at the end of last year,” Mahaffey said. “They’ve got good size up front, but they’ve got good skill in the back end, so I think that’s a dangerous combination.”
“Offensively, they’ve got a handful of backs that are dangerous,” Mahaffey continued. “They’re tough. They’ve got multiple quarterbacks that are effective, and again, skill guys, wideouts. They’re huge up front.”
While Walker and Denham Springs will continue to be opponents in District 5-5A, there’s mutual respect between Beard and Mahaffey, which is another aspect as to why the teams are meeting in the jamboree.
“He’s always pressed me to be better and presses our coaches to be better, and I hope we do the same to them,” Beard said.
“Ultimately, we’re Livingston Parish,” Beard said. “I’m fans of those guys every week but one. I pull for those guys non-stop. We’re going make each other better, ultimately to go represent this parish only to come back together in Week 10 and not like each other a whole lot and then pull for each other in the playoffs.”
