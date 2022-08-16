Walker High football scrimmage 08-13-22

The Walker High football team holds a scrimmage at Wildcat Stadium in Walker, Louisiana, on Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022.

 David Gray | The News

Like his parish counterparts, Walker football coach Chad Mahaffey wants to get a look at his team against someone else, and he’ll get that chance when the Wildcats host Slidell in scrimmage action at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

“It’s a chance to kind of put the kids in a little more of a live bullet situation and see how they respond,” Mahaffey said. “It’s harder when you know each other so well. You get to kind of get a little more of a true feel of how the kids are doing, I think.”

