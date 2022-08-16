Like his parish counterparts, Walker football coach Chad Mahaffey wants to get a look at his team against someone else, and he’ll get that chance when the Wildcats host Slidell in scrimmage action at 6 p.m. Wednesday.
“It’s a chance to kind of put the kids in a little more of a live bullet situation and see how they respond,” Mahaffey said. “It’s harder when you know each other so well. You get to kind of get a little more of a true feel of how the kids are doing, I think.”
Walker is coming off an intrasquad scrimmage Saturday.
“I thought it was a really good scrimmage,” Mahaffey said. “I thought defensively early they were making some stops. For a first scrimmage, I thought we tackled pretty well, which was good to see, and I thought most of the time guys were flying around pursuing for the ball.
“I think offensively, it got a little better as we got going, whether it was a little better execution or maybe a situation where the defense maybe got a little fatigued,” Mahaffey said. “Either way, I thought they did better, and then I thought the defense kind of came up with a couple of nice plays at the end. It was just a good, balanced scrimmage, and I’m pleased with how they played.”
Mahaffey said he’s got his eye on several areas heading into the scrimmage, including offensive line and quarterback, linebacker and cornerback.
“I think linebacker is a key area, kind of figuring out where the best 11 can go,” Mahaffey said. “I do think if everybody plays to their potential, we’ll have a little depth there. I think that’s a big spot, and then we’ve got to develop a little depth at cornerback. I think our first two guys are playing well, but we’ve certainly got to have some depth behind them.
“There’s a lot of new stuff out there, so there’s plenty of jobs to be won and experience to be had,” Mahaffey said. “These scrimmages are big for us and give us as coaches of what guys are ready to go and what guys still have some things to clean up.”
Slidell and Walker aren’t strangers as the teams have scrimmaged in the past.
“I think Slidell is a good 5A program,” Mahaffey said. “They’ve been in the playoffs the last couple of years, I believe. They’re well coached and I think play a pretty physical brand of football. I think it’s a good match, a good test for us. Having some familiarity, I think we’re somewhat similar offensively, so you don’t have to really game plan anything real hard defensively. You just let your kids go out there and play, which I think is usually a good thing in a scrimmage because you don’t really want to spend time game-planning and working on something super-unique.”
