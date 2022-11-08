DSHS-Walker TJ Sylve, Elijah Butler, Braeden Paetz

Walker quarterback TJ Sylve gets pressured by Denham Springs' Elijah Butler (99) as Walker's Braeden Paetz (62) blocks.

 Photo courtesy of Michael Bacigalupi

WALKER – The playoffs are here, and the Walker football team is looking to capitalize on its opportunity.

No. 22 Walker travels to face No. 11 East St. John in the opening round of the Division I non-select playoffs Friday at 7 p.m.

Walker football coach Chad Mahaffey discusses facing East St. John in the first round of the Division I non-select football playoffs Friday.

