WALKER – The playoffs are here, and the Walker football team is looking to capitalize on its opportunity.
No. 22 Walker travels to face No. 11 East St. John in the opening round of the Division I non-select playoffs Friday at 7 p.m.
“We’re excited to be back in the playoffs,” Walker coach Chad Mahaffey said. “East St. John’s got a really good team. They’ve had a great year. They’ve got a lot of good playmakers out there on both sides of the ball – a really fast defense, so it will be a challenge, but excited for our team to get back in with a chance to advance.”
Walker (6-4) is coming off a 20-6 loss to Denham Springs to close out the regular season in which the Yellow Jackets got three safeties on snaps into the end zone.
Quarterback TJ Sylve went 7-for-12 for 169 yards, while Ja’Cory Thomas had four carries for 89 yards and four receptions for 111 yards to lead the Wildcats on offense.
“I thought the defense did a really outstanding job,” Mahaffey said. “I thought they fought very hard against a good team in Denham. Offensively, we were just so self-destructive on just some of the basic things that we’ve got to do better at. We can’t function as an offense like that, but when we did just execute, I thought we moved the ball pretty well against a really good defense at times, so we’ve just got to be more consistent and not hurt ourselves and try and give ourselves a better chance this Friday.”
Mahaffey is hoping more attention to detail will help the team iron out the quarterback/center exchange issues the team had against Denham Springs.
“I think there’s technical things with the snap part of it, trying to take a little bit off the snap and obviously really focus in on the accuracy of the snap,” Mahaffey said. “As a quarterback, fundamentally (it’s) trying to just kind of be ready to anticipate that it may not be perfect, try and have your hands out front and get ready. We take 100-something snaps everyday at practice, so it’s not like you just need more reps. It’s about more detail on what we’re trying to get done on that.
“I really just think it was just one of those nights,” Mahaffey continued. “It was unfortunate for us. I don’t want to say bad luck because we’re the cause of what happened, but I think (it’s) just unfortunate stuff at the wrong time and then it gets in probably the kids’ heads on all ends, and they start to get worried about that instead of just doing things that they’ve done so many times and executed so well. It was unfortunate, but I really do think the kids will put it behind them and we’ll move on.”
East St. John went 8-0 to start the season before losing its past two games – 48-7 to Destrehan and 17-9 to Holy Cross. Destrehan is the No. 3 seed in the Division I non-select playoff bracket, while Holy Cross is No. 21 in the Division I select bracket.
Quarterback Yashua Mitchell has 25 touchdown passes to lead East St. John, while Dkhai Joseph leads the team with 15 touchdown receptions. Running back George Martin III averages 86.7 yards per game and has 10 touchdowns, while receiver Koyal Gray Jr. leads the team with 119.6 yards receiving with seven touchdowns.
“Offensively, they’re kind of scary,” Mahaffey said. “They can get the ball and score big and quickly.”
“There’s no doubt we’re going to have to try and limit big plays defensively because they can score in a hurry, and you’re never really save from that,” Mahaffey said. “You’ve got to just stay on guard at all times.”
Linebacker Freddie Jones leads ESJ with 8.5 tackles per game, while Joseph has two interceptions.
“Defensively, I see a lot of speed, and I see guys flying around on defense,” Mahaffey said. “They seem to play their gaps really well, and they’re going to be aggressive. You’re going to have to stay on blocks. You’re going to have to try and finish blocks, and we’re going to have to do a great job on the perimeter because their guys are very active.”
Mahaffey said a key for Walker heading into the game is trying to keep things relaxed.
“I think the excitement of the playoffs is good, but you’ve got to also just go in there and kind of relax and play how you’ve played most of the season,” Mahaffey said. “Obviously, it’s just having a good week of practice, but I think our guys are excited. Everybody’s excited (when) playoffs start. It’s kind of a new season for everybody in the state, and so I just think if we can channel that and execute well, then we’ll give ourselves an opportunity.”
“Offensively, I just think we’ve got to just flat out relax and execute better,” Mahaffey continued. “I think if we do that and can mix up some run and pass and get the ball in playmakers’ hands, I think we can let our guys do their thing, but we’ve got to relax and execute.”
