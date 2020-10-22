WALKER – Sure, Walker picked up a 68-0 win over Broadmoor last week, but Wildcats coach Chad Mahaffey knows that’s no reason for his team to relax, especially with a road game with No. 9 Scotlandville to open District 4-5A play on Friday.
“I think our kids understand that there’s plenty of things that we didn’t necessarily do well,” Mahaffey said. “They’re (Broadmoor) in a tough situation with a lot of young kids and a lot of inexperience. We can’t judge ourselves by, ‘OK, did we win a game or did we score points?’ I still think it’s more about did we play our best or did we improve from the week before? And in some areas, I think we did, so I’m pleased with that, but I think everybody knows moving into this district, the competition’s going to be a lot tougher from here on out.”
Walker (2-1) led 49-0 at halftime last week, taking advantage of short fields brought on mostly by poor punting from Broadmoor. The Wildcats didn’t give up a first down in the game while limiting the Bucs to 25 yards of total offense.
Rayshawn Simmons rushed for 85 yards and two touchdowns in the first half as the Wildcats had 239 yards rushing, and CJ McClendon (54 yards) and Carson Rocker (45 yards) added touchdown runs in the second half.
“There were still some missed assignments on there, even the first play of the game, we had a couple of missed assignments,” Mahaffey said. “If you get 10 yards on a play, everybody thinks you made a great play, but you still made a bust. As the quality of competition goes up, those things will hurt you more and more, so we’re still trying to be sharper on both sides of the ball with assignments, but I think the effort and speed was good the other night. That’s all you can do is try and play fast, and I thought we did that.”
Walker will look to carry that momentum into its showdown with Scotlandville (3-0) which is coming off a 50-13 win over Southern Lab and defeated St. Helena 57-0 in Week 2.
“You kind of think of the season in three phases – your pre-district schedule, your district, and playoffs,” Mahaffey said. “This is starting phase two, and obviously the level of competition will go up a lot from last week. Scotlandville’s undefeated, been playing well, put up a lot of points, not allowing a lot of points, I know they’re ranked in the polls and everything, and we’ve got to go to their place, so it will be a tough challenge.”
Mahaffey there are multiple facets to Scotlandville on both sides of the ball, including the running back tandem of Chance Williams and Marlon Gunn Jr. and quarterback C’Zavian Teasset.
“There’s just a lot of good weapons out there,” Mahaffey said. “They’ve got two backs who are extremely dangerous. They’ve got a really good young quarterback who played against us as a freshman last year and logged a lot of quality minutes for them, and I think he’s an outstanding player. They’ve got a handful of receivers that can hurt you.
“They’re big up front,” Mahaffey continued. “That’s probably where a little bit of their inexperience is, but they’ve got the size and the tools to work with, and so with a young, inexperienced o-line, they tend to get better each and every week. When they get those guys rolling with the experience they have at the skill positions, they’re only going to get better.”
Walker is working with a crop of new starters on defense, and Mahaffey said it could come down to some basics for the group against Scotlandville.
“Number one, and this has popped up in our losses and it’s been better in our wins, but we’ve got to tackle,” Mahaffey said. “We’ve got to be able to tackle well. Scotlandville’s not going to be easy because there’s a lot of kids that if they get loose in the open field, they can go 80 yards in a heartbeat. Tackling, there’s technique, and there’s a lot of mentality to it, a lot of effort goes into it, and a lot of teamwork goes into it. It doesn’t have to be one man. Everybody’s got to be ready to make the tackle, but they can’t be relying on one person to make the tackle.
“Open field tackling is a hard skill,” Mahaffey said. “Our guys are learning it, but when you have good players, a lot of times that advantage is the offensive guy, so you need the help of your teammates to tackle in numbers.”
Scotlandville’s defense is paced by ends Braelon Hobson and Bryce Cage, tackles Jamie Cleveland and Daryleon Wilson and safety Ja’Von Grigsby.
“I think their front is outstanding,” Mahaffey said. “They’ve got a lot of good playmakers up there. They’ve got speed and size. They’re tough to move in the run game, but obviously they’ve got some guys that jump out at you as pass rushers. I think their linebackers look like they can run but be physical, so again, kind of a good balance there. They’ve got probably the most inexperience in the secondary, but at the same time, like their o-line, I don’t think it’s necessarily a lack of talent, just a little bit more inexperience.”
Mahaffey also realizes nothing’s a given when it comes to playing in District 4-5A.
“Thinking back to last year, it kind of felt that way where each week (you) could see a path to victory,” Mahaffey said. “You feel like you have an opportunity there to do that, but also each week it’s going to be a challenge, and you can drop a game every week. I think that speaks to the parity of the district and just the competitiveness of the kids and teams and the quality of the coaching staffs in the district.”
