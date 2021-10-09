Scotlandville got a number of big scoring plays to outlast Walker 4six 34 in the District 4-5A opener for both teams at Wildcat Stadium on Friday, but it’s the little things Wildcats coach Chad Mahaffey said made the difference in the game.
“I’ve got a lot of respect for Scotlandville’s team,” Mahaffey said after Walker dropped to 2-3 and 0-1. “They’re dangerous. They’re going to present a lot of problems. I think our kids obviously felt like, ‘OK, you had your chances to win that game.’ That tells you that you can play with anybody on any given night, but to win a game like that against a good team in a tough battle, the little things, they always add up. There’s just a couple things here or there that we’ve got to clean up, and you can’t afford to have breakdowns in a couple key spots. In all three phases, we had them. We had plenty of bright spots in those three phases, but a couple of difference maker plays is what eventually won the game for them.”
Mahaffey said the Wildcats were unable to convert on three onside kicks.
“That definitely made a difference,” he said.
The Hornets got rolling early as Chance Williams had an 8-yard touchdown run, and Marlon Gunn Jr. added a 37-yard touchdown run to grab a 12-0 lead.
CJ McClendon’s 2-yard touchdown run, along with Hayden Rea’s PAT, cut the lead to 12-7 before Williams broke a 49-yard TD run, and the Hornets added a two-point conversion to go up 20-7.
McClendon added a 6-yard TD run to cut the lead to 20-14 at halftime.
“We tried to slow the game down and kind of keep their offense off the field, which we did a good job of, but they had a lot of quick hit plays and one or two play drives that they scored on,” Mahaffey said. “We gave up an on side kick on the opening kick of the game, so that took away a possession. We really didn’t do great on our first probably two drives. We never quite could get it even or ahead, but we got it I think within six two or three times. We never could get quite right over the hump.”
In the third quarter, the teams traded touchdowns, with Williams scoring on a 1-yard run, and Warren Young Jr. scoring on a 2-yard run for Walker, making the score 26-21.
Mahaffey said the Wildcats were at midfield in the second half, and a snap sailed free for a loss of 48 yards, with Scotlandville recovering inside the Walker 5.
Williams busted a 43-yard run and added a two-point run, putting the Hornets ahead 34-21 heading into the fourth quarter.
“We had a couple of times we had good calls on, and some guys just didn’t do their part,” Mahaffey said. “I think that’s one of the challenges of defense. You can’t just swarm the ball. Everybody just can’t just see one thing. You’ve really got to focus on just your part and the assignment. A couple of times when we didn’t do that, and we let a guy run free and there he’d go. There were a couple of times when we had them in some favorable third and fourth down situations but just didn’t get off the field.”
Ja’Cory Thomas had a 2-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter, which helped cut the lead to 34-28 with 6:28 left in the game.
From there, Williams had a 13-yard touchdown run to push the lead to 40-28 before Thomas’ 92-yard kickoff return made the score 40-34.
Williams had a 3-yard touchdown run with 33 seconds left to cap the scorin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.