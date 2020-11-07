The Walker High football team is still looking for its first win in District 4-5A play after Central scored 21 unanswered points then held off a late charge to pick up a 35-28 win Friday at Wildcat Stadium.
“I thought we competed well,” Walker coach Chad Mahaffey said. “Again, I really just go back to the week. I was really pleased with the guys’ attitudes and effort coming of a rough couple weeks and didn’t feel like they were ever doing anything different as far as expecting to win during the week, and I thought they played that way. We had our chances again, just kind of some missed opportunities in the first half offensively and didn’t take advantage of some stops by our defense, and they were able to kind of grind out and get yards when they needed them – just not quite enough.”
Walker (2-4, 0-3) led 21-14 at halftime, but Central got a 5-yard touchdown run from quarterback Jonathan Swift and an 18-yard TD run from Pierce Patterson in the third quarter to grab a 28-21 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
“I thought at times we played well,” Mahaffey said of his team’s defensive effort. “We had a couple of big stops on fourth down. I don’t know that we consistently really stopped their run game, but we kind of kept them off balance, I thought, in the first half, then they kind of started finding a little more success in the second half. I know we had two turnovers on downs. I thought we were improved. Just not quite good enough all the way around.”
Cameron Brown scored on a 3-yard run with 5:37 to play, putting Central ahead 35-21.
“They got the ball in the second half and scored, then we went three-and-out and they scored again,” Mahaffey. “We kind of didn’t keep the momentum we had in the first half. We finally got the offense going later in the game, but it was kind of late at that point.”
CJ McClendon had a 1-yard touchdown run for Walker for the final margin with 3:12 to play.
Patterson’s 7-yard run gave Central a 7-0 lead before Walker tied it on Brian Thomas’ 24-yard TD run.
Swift had a 1-yard TD run to put Central ahead 14-7, and Hunter Bethel’s 5-yard touchdown run helped tie the game at 14-14.
Bethel, who went 13-for-19 for 242 yards, connected with Thomas on an 11-yard TD pass with 11 seconds left in the first half to give Walker a 21-14 lead. Thomas had five catches for 88 yards, while Jordan Pool had four catches for 72 yards.
Rayshawn Simmons had 17 carries for 78 yards for Walker.
“We were vastly improved over our last few weeks,” Mahaffey said of Walker’s offensive effort. “That was a positive, but little things here and there that just (are) not getting done. Some of that is on me as well. It’s just we’ve got to be a little bit better and cash in opportunities when we get them.”
Mahaffey said Walker had a pair of turnovers in the red zone in the first half.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.