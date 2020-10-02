WALKER – For Walker coach Chad Mahaffey, the good part is last week’s scrimmage with Catholic High doesn’t count on his team’s record.
But that doesn’t mean the Wildcats can’t learn something from the outing, in which Catholic picked up a 42-14 win.
“Kind of the lesson for me is, all right, we showed we’re capable of doing some things offensively, but (we need) more consistency and protecting the football, and then that started to hurt our team on both ends,” Mahaffey said.
Each team ran an eight-play series, followed by two 10-minute halves. Walker trailed 21-14 at halftime and punted on three drives in the second half while turning the ball over on the other. Catholic scored on drives of 78, 22, and 67 yards.
“I think in the pre-jamboree mode scrimmage plays, I thought we moved the ball well on offense, hit on a couple runs, a couple passes,” Mahaffey said. “It was just eight plays, so I think we were moving the ball there.
“Defensively, I think we’ve got a lot of inexperience,” Mahaffey continued. “Again, they’re a really good team, particularly up front, they’re a really big team, powerful team and present a lot of challenges. I think from a physical standpoint, there are some things where we kind of knew we’d struggle, but there are some things in alignment and just assignment that have nothing to do with who you’re playing. Those things are the stuff that we can control and we need to fix. That was disappointing, but knowing we’ve got some young guys and inexperienced guys out for the first time, I think it will pay dividends for us to go up against an opponent like that and kind of feel the speed of how it can go.”
The Wildcats are also working in new starters at several positions, and Mahaffey and his staff got their first look at them against outside competition.
“It was hit and miss on some guys,” Mahaffey said. “The big thing with young guys a lot of times is just consistency. You’ll see a play or two of somebody going fast but then a play where they’re lost or something. I think since we’ve been practicing, linebacker Ryan Dimartino is a kid that he seemed to be playing fast out there, and so that’s something you can work with. He’s aggressive and he’s trying to read the things that the coaches are asking him to ready. I thought Chandler Henry showed a flash of some good things out there.”
Heading into Friday’s season opener hosting Fontainebleau, Mahaffey said the duel between Thor Debetaz and Hunter Bethel for the Wildcats’ starting quarterback nod hasn’t been settled.
Debetaz and Bethel split time in the scrimmage, with Debetaz going 5-for-10 for 147 yards and two touchdowns — including 97 yards and both touchdowns to star wideout Brian Thomas — while Bethel went 1-for-8 for 7 yards and two interceptions.
“For two guys (who) played no football last year … to go in and play against a team like that (Catholic) and show some capability, I thought is positive, and I think they’ll both get better with more experience,” Mahaffey said. “I don’t we’ll be a whole lot different than where we were as far as both of them, I think, will for sure play. I don’t think anybody’s just taken the job necessarily, but we’ll keep evaluating in practice and obviously evaluating in the games.”
The Wildcats host Fontainebleau, which picked up a 54-34 win last season with the Bulldogs rolling up 337 yards rushing, 234 coming from running back Iverson Celestine, who scored a pair of touchdowns.
Walker’s Brian Thomas countered with 350 all-purpose yards and four touchdowns, and Mahaffey made a point this week to let his tea, re-live some of the contest.
“It’s unusual,” Mahaffey said. “You’re playing your first opponent, and we got about 20 snaps of first-team offense and defense to look at and kind of figure stuff out now,” Mahaffey said. “Unfortunately, we’re well aware of the running back that they have because we saw him last year, and he kind ran all over us. We’re hoping to improve, to tackle better. That was something, again, with some young guys’ inexperience, I don’t think we tackled particularly well in the jamboree, so hopefully we’ll do that.”
Mahaffey said Fontainebleau quarterback Josh Bailey also returns and the Bulldogs have good size up front and speed in the secondary.
“I think they’re going to present a very good challenge, and we’ve got to take some lessons from the first week and improve for this week if we want to win,” Mahaffey said.
“I remember the game last year, of course the running back was their feature guy, but again, with some quick game throws and RPOs, I thought the quarterback did a really good job of getting the ball to the right guy,” Mahaffey continued. “Coming back with another year of experience, that’s going to be a great starting point for them. It’ll be a challenge for our defense and hopefully those guys have gone up against another good opponent now, and they’ll have to put the things into practice we’re working on this week.”
Mahaffey said he was also impressed with Fontainebleau’s size on defense.
“There are some big kids out there up front,” Mahaffey said. “They’ve got really good size. I think there are some physical players out there, just good-looking strong kids, but good speed in the secondary. They’re not just a front team or just a back end team. I think they’ve got some good personnel out there and again they’ll move guys around and slant and stunt and do some different things so you’ve got to be really sharp offensively to not bust a protection or miss an assignment, and that was some things that we did last year, so hopefully we’ll do better.”
Mahaffey said the biggest thing for the Wildcats is to get off to a solid start to the season.
“You’re going to have a ‘1’ on one side of the record or the other,” Mahaffey said. “We want to get off to a good start. Last year’s game, these guys probably had one of their best games of the year against us, so I think it’s important for us to respond and realize these guys put 40-something points on us last year. We scored some points but we had two special teams touchdowns too, so offensively I don’t think it was really a great game for us. They controlled the ball game, so we’ve got to do a better job this year.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.