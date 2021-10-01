WALKER -- In last week’s win over Bastrop, Walker thrived on the big play.
Against East Ascension, the Wildcats got big scoring plays. The only problem was Walker couldn’t slow down the Spartans’ running game in a 48-28 loss Thursday at Wildcat Stadium.
“It’s not the kind of start we wanted, obviously,” Walker coach Chad Mahaffey said after the Spartans rushed for 339 yards as a team. “Obviously, they’re a really good team. They do a good job. We knew that, but we’ve got to be able to hold up to it a little better, and then we’ve got to be able to compliment the defense on offense. There were too many three and outs, and just never really felt like we got in a good rhythm. We hit a couple of big plays, but nothing really sustained, so we’ve got to get back to work and be a little more consistent.”
On top of that, the Wildcats lost starting quarterback Hunter Bethel, who didn’t play the second half with what Mahaffey said were ‘concussion symptoms’.
“We’ll see how he’s doing (Friday) and how that process goes,” Mahaffey said.
It didn’t take long for the Spartans (1-2) to get rolling as Walter Samuel busted a 31-yard run on the first play from scrimmage, keying a five- play scoring drive that ended when EA linebacker J’Ky McKeel ran it in from 13 yards out, helping the Spartans to a 7-0 lead with 9:41 to play in the first quarter.
Walker (2-2) answered quickly as on the third play of its first drive Bethel threw down field to Noah Cecil, who got hit and bobbled the ball before making the catch and racing 77 yards for a touchdown. Hayden Rea’s PAT tied the game at 7-7 with 8:25 to go in the first quarter.
“I wasn’t expecting it because I got pushed in the back,” Cecil said. “I heard the whistle blow, so I was like, “OK. I’m going to throw my hands up … Then I kept seeing the ball bounce in my hands, so I caught the ball, and I went down the field and scored the touchdown. I think that really set the tone for offense. I think we showed the other team that we weren’t letting up and that we were here and ready to fight.”
On its next drive, EA had a 61-yard TD pass called back because of an illegal block in the back. The call moved the ball back to the Walker 21, but Spartans quarterback Troy Dunn later scored on an 11-yard run for a 14-7 East Ascension lead.
From there, neither team put anything together until the Spartans’ first drive of the second quarter after Walker punted out of its own end zone to set EA up at the Wildcat 38.
The Spartans drove to the Walker 29, where Dunn found Allen Starks open for a touchdown after a Wildcat defender fell down in coverage, pushing the lead to 21-7.
After another Walker punt set EA up at its own 41, Samuel busted a 48-yard run on second down to the Walker 16. He scored on the next play, but it was called back because of an illegal block in the back.
On the following play, Dunn connected with Jacorey Mitchell on a 24-yard touchdown pass to help stretch the lead to 28-7.
After a touchback on the ensuing kickoff, Bethel broke off an 11-yard run, setting up a 69-yard TD run from Ja’Cory Thomas, cutting the lead to 28-14.
“We had great blocking on the perimeter, and I just saw a hole and I just hit it, and I made a cut, and I was gone,” said Thomas, who had five catches for 32 yards and three carries for 78 yards.
Said Mahaffey of the Wildcats’ big scoring plays: “It’s weird. We’re winning the game going, ‘Hey, we’ve got to try and create some big plays’. That is something we want to do, but we can’t just be boom and bust. We never could keep them on the field, try and give our defense a break, try and give our defense a little life … We didn’t really play good complimentary football there, but EA’s got a lot to do with that. They’ve got a good team, a good defense. They played well.”
EA answered with a seven-play, 76-yard scoring drive in which Jacorey Johnson carried six times for sixty yards, including a 5-yard touchdown run, to make the score 35-14.
Samuel finished with 190 yards on 15 carries, while Johnson had 19 for 122.
“They’ve got a big front,” Mahaffey said. “They ran behind them. I think at times, again, we had guys there that could potentially make plays, but easier said than done. We’ve got to see it and do it consistently. I think when the game starts out that way, it feels totally different if the offense can kind of help and match some scores and just calm everybody down. Even on some of the plays in the beginning, I thought we had some 50-50 plays in the air that were right there that they made some plays, but it wasn’t like, ‘Man, we couldn’t have broken that up’ or something. We weren’t terribly out of position.
“I think there will be positives coming out of this, but obviously, it just starts with consistency on both sides of the ball,” Mahaffey continued.
Walker drove to the EA 34 on its next possession, but Bethel was sacked for a loss of 10 yards and lost his helmet. He came out for a play, and Warren Young Jr. threw an incomplete pass on second down. Bethel came back in and threw incomplete on third down, forcing a punt just before halftime.
Young took over at quarterback and busted a 95-yard touchdown run on the second play of the second half, cutting the lead to 35-21.
“Coach called the play, I saw the hole open up,” said Young, who finished with 139 yards on eight carries. “In my mind, I was like, ‘I’m fixing to score’, so I went and scored. I was just running, taking off.”
“I was ready,” Young said of coming in for Bethel. “I’m not going to turn down an opportunity. When they told me Hunter was out, it was like, get ready, so I was warming up, and I got ready. I feel like we did good. I could have done some things better … We’re going to shake back next week.”
Said Mahaffey: “We’ve got faith in Warren. He can do it. He did it in the spring. He’s done it before, so it’s not a question of can he do it, but obviously most of his focus right now as far as during the week is preparing as a receiver. He kind of had to roll with it on the fly, and he made some tremendous plays. Some spots, we’ve got to make sure we’re prepared with things he feels comfortable with. The good thing about Warren is, obviously he made some plays with his legs tonight, but he can throw the ball really well. I don’t think we’ll necessarily be limited when he’s in at quarterback, it’s just that he hasn’t gotten as many reps during the week and obviously live game reps. I thought he played well in the situation and gave us a little spark trying to battle back in it.”
The Spartans returned the ball the Walker 47 on the ensuing kickoff, and three plays later, Samuel broke free on a 34-yard touchdown run over the left, pushing the lead to 42-21.
Walker turned the ball over on downs on its next drive, and on the next EA possession, the Wildcats got an interception that was wiped out on a roughing the passer call, moving the ball to the Walker 32.
Four plays later, Johnson scored on a 10-yard run, and the Spartans missed the PAT, extending the lead to 48-21.
“We had a chance to get the turnover,” Mahaffey said. “We’ll have to look at it and see. I think it’s similar to a play last week where we probably could have got called and didn’t, and we got the call tonight. There are split second decisions you’ve got to make. We’ll have to look at it on film and see if it was good or bad, but I feel like live, it was the right call. I think we could have pulled up, and it was probably unnecessary, but the kids are trying to make plays and do things, so I’m not necessarily faulting that aggressiveness. I don’t think it was a selfish decision or anything like that, but we’ve got to look at it and see if it was the right decision or not.”
Walker took over at its own 20, where Young broke a 33-yard run on first down, and Rayshawn Simmons had two carries for 24 yards before Young had a 20-yard run to the EA 10. That set up a touchdown run by Simmons on the next play for the final margin with 7:57 to play.
“When we ran the ball, we did good,” said Simmons, who had 50 yards on four carries. “We had our blocking assignments. My o line did what they were supposed to do. My receivers blocked on the perimeter. I just took my blocks, read them and ran with it that drive. We were running the ball good. We were driving down the field. I just felt like I should just finish it out with a score.”
Walker was unable to recover the ensuing onside kick, and EA went on a clock-chewing drive that ended in a punt. Walker took over with three minutes left and turned the ball over on downs, allowing EA to run out the clock.
“I thought for the most part, the kids kept battling and playing hard,” Mahaffey said. “I thought we certainly played better in the second half. There’s positives in there. The season’s kind of in those three phases, and so we kind of move into the district phase next week. Obviously, it doesn’t get easy. We’ve got Scotlandville, so they’re going to present a tremendous challenge, but we’ve got to take the good things we did here, try and repeat them and get over it and start getting to work on us getting ready for Scotlandville next week.”
EAST ASCENSION 48, WALKER 28
Score By Quarters
East Ascension 14 21 7 6 -- 48
Walker 7 7 7 7 -- 28
Scoring Summary
EAHS J’Ky McKeel 13 run (Evan Kern kick)
WHS Noah Cecil 77 pass from Hunter Bethel (Hayden Rea kick)
EAHS Troy Dunn 11 run (Kern kick)
EAHS Allen Starks 29 pass from Dunn (Kern kick)
EAHS Jacorey Mitchell 24 pass from Dunn (Kern kick)
WHS Ja’Cory Thomas 69 run (Rea kick)
EAHS Jacorey Johnson 5 run (Kern kick)
WHS Warren Young Jr. 95 run (Rea kick)
EAHS Walter Samuel 34 run (Kern kick)
EAHS Johnson 10 run (kick failed)
WHS Rayshawn Simmons 10 run (Rea kick)
EAHS WHS
First Downs 24 13
Rushes-Yards 41-339 27-272
Passing Yards 129 124
A-C-I 7-12-0 11-21-0
Punts-Avg. 3-41 5-34.2
Fumbles-Lost 0-0 2-0
Penalties-Yards 12-95 7-45
