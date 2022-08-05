WAKER – Walker High’s football boot camp is back, and yeah, it’s about getting the season started, but for Wildcats coach Chad Mahaffey, it’s about a bit more than that.
“I think it’s always a good time before school starts to have the kids for just a few days where they can really focus on the team, focus on football,” Mahaffey said of the two-a-day practices, which will run through Saturday. “I always kind of describe it as like it’s four tough days. At the end of it, players, coaches, everybody’s tired, but so many good things come out of it, so many good memories. I think as kids think back on it, they can always think about the fun things they did at camp even though they were working hard. It’s one of those things that I think does kind of bring you together and really sets the tone for the season.”
The Wildcats are practicing once in the morning and once in the afternoon through Saturday with film sessions, meetings and other activities in between.
“Some of is really just to give them some down time to rest and get some time in there to really just bond and hang out,” Mahaffey said.
Mahaffey said the Wildcats lost one of their practice sessions to lightning earlier this week, but Thursday’s evening practice ended with a spirited team period with some good-natured trash-talking going on between the team’s offensive and defensive units.
It was a welcome sight for Mahaffey.
“I think as a coach, I’ve always just tried to, in a practice setting, like with your family, hey, you can kind of pick on each other and talk a little trash now,” Mahaffey said. “The thing that we try to talk about is in a real game, in a real competition with respect for the game, that’s not how we want to play. But in a practice, just to kind of get each other going, I think it makes it fun, and it just raises everybody’s competitiveness. They don’t want to have to hear it from the other side, so it just lets the guys get after it a little bit.”
Mahaffey said he was pleased with team’s effort on both sides of the ball in Thursday’s afternoon session.
“Like I told them, we’re far from perfect practice,” he said. “I mean, there were big busts and mental mistakes, but instead of sulking … I think both sides did a good job of getting excited to keep playing. I think that’s really what you’re looking for, and you’re going just going to get so many reps in a concentrated period that hopefully you start to eliminate those mistakes as you do it more and more.”
The Wildcat coaching staff also did its share of teaching during the practice session.
“If you can’t do it slow, it’s going to be hard to do it fast,” Mahaffey said. “You try and cover the things before hand in a lower-stress environment where you really can get the details done, and then hopefully as the bullets start flying, you can take those techniques and all that into it. That’s another thing where when the kids start kind of hooting and hollering a little bit … you’ve got to be able to block that out and just execute while you’re in there, so I think it’s a good test for them to be able to execute with a little pressure on them.”
The Wildcats have their sights set on hosting Slidell in a scrimmage August 18, and Mahaffey is hoping Thursday’s afternoon practice will give the team some momentum heading forward.
“All you can ask for, I think at this point, is the guys trying to give good effort, I think guys trying to learn from mistakes,” Mahaffey said. “If you would have asked me this morning, I might have said we struggled with some things, but this afternoon was a good way to finish. We asked the guys to come back a little bit and be better in the afternoon, and I thought they were. So hopefully now, can you kind of stack good practices on top of good practices, and that’s where you start really seeing the payoff, I think.”
