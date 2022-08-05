Walker FB boot camp

The Walker football team goes through a drill during boot camp Thursday at Wildcat Stadium.

WAKER – Walker High’s football boot camp is back, and yeah, it’s about getting the season started, but for Wildcats coach Chad Mahaffey, it’s about a bit more than that.

“I think it’s always a good time before school starts to have the kids for just a few days where they can really focus on the team, focus on football,” Mahaffey said of the two-a-day practices, which will run through Saturday. “I always kind of describe it as like it’s four tough days. At the end of it, players, coaches, everybody’s tired, but so many good things come out of it, so many good memories. I think as kids think back on it, they can always think about the fun things they did at camp even though they were working hard. It’s one of those things that I think does kind of bring you together and really sets the tone for the season.”

Walker football coach Chad Mahaffey discusses the team's boot camp.

