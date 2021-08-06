WALKER -- The Walker football team is making up for lost time with this week’s team boot camp.
The Wildcats practiced twice a day, with a morning practice and an afternoon session this week, with the boot camp wrapping up Saturday.
“What we’re really trying to do, it’s more than just a practice,” Walker coach Chad Mahaffey said after Friday’s morning practice at Wildcat Stadium. “It’s a full boot camp kind of experience. We don’t go off site or we don’t stay overnight anywhere. It’s a little simpler to just stay here at campus, but the kids are basically from 7:30 (a.m) to 7:30 (p.m.), and we’ll get a couple of practices in. We’ll have some meetings. We’ll have some time to work on special teams.”
The boot camp isn’t all about football, Mahaffey said.
“A lot of times, really they’re just getting some down time to bond and rest,” he said. “I think it’s something that we really missed out on last year of these kids really getting to spend time with each other than just at practice or just at a workout. It’s kind of some forced interaction there, but it’s usually one of those things that I think players we’ve had look back on like, yeah, it’s a tough grind at the beginning but everybody looks back on the good times they had at camp.”
Walker quarterback Hunter Bethel said the boot camp has been a plus for the team.
“We’re getting out here, and we’re really competing now, offense vs. defense,” he said. “We’re trying to best each other every day. I think it’s helping build relationships with quarterbacks and receivers. The defense, they’re very comfortable in their system. We’re getting more comfortable in our system, and things are just starting to click, I think.”
Mahaffey said this year’s boot camp is a welcome change for the Wildcats given what teams had to deal with while preparing for the season while dealing with some of the uncertainty with COVID last year.
“A lot of what we had to do last year goes against everything you want a team to do spend time with each other, interact, high five, do all those things,” Mahaffey said. “Obviously, we’re not back quite back to 100 percent normal, but we’re certainly, it feels like, better along, and hopefully things will continue in that direction and keep getting better.”
“It’s been good,” Mahaffey said of this week’s practice sessions. “The biggest thing is I think everybody’s just super pleased to have a much more normal routine. Everybody feels that, so hopefully, knock on wood, things keep going in the right direction.”
While the Wildcats are practicing twice a day presently, Mahaffey said the focus of those sessions doesn’t change.
“They’re really pretty equal sessions,” he said. “We’ll go through a traditional practice, obviously start with some individual activities, get together in groups. We compete against our defense a lot and inside and 7 on 7 and team, so it’s good. We’re getting a lot of reps. We do some football during the summer, but it’s spaced out more. This is a concentrated (thing). You get that retention because they’re doing it over and over again, and so I think it’s where you really start to build that base of knowledge of schemes and fundamentals, and hopefully that pays off for us.”
Given it’s the first week of practice, Mahaffey said there’s plenty of teaching going on with his team.
“I think everybody enjoys getting in the scrimmages and plays and all that, but you’ve got to build a good base, and this is a time you’re not in a rush to get ready for an opponent on Friday, so you can kind of slow things down a little bit, especially with some younger guys and try and make sure they understand all the details of what you want done,” Mahaffey said. “You can have everybody flying around and doing stuff, but that doesn’t mean they understand what they’re doing, so we want to try and build a good base for them.”
Bethel, who missed spring practice while playing baseball as the Wildcats advanced to the state tournament, said things are starting to come together for him.
“I feel like the ball’s coming out of my hand well,” he said. “I’m picking up my reads. I’m reading more than I was last year. Really last year it was just, ‘Oh, Coach Mahaffey told me to throw it here. That’s where I’m throwing.’ Now I know where I’m throwing. Now I know where I’m reading. I’m asking questions, all that good stuff.”
During Friday’s morning practice, the Walker coaching staff rotated players in in an effort to get players reps.
“It’s a big team,” Mahaffey said. “Everybody’s not going to get equal reps. Starters are going to get more, of course, things like that. But we want to make sure everybody at least is involved. Nobody’s going to be out here taking a knee for two hours or whatever. They’re going to be involved. When you get into the season, a lot of times you don’t get as much of that opportunity, so now’s the time where you really get a chance to teach the kids the basics, let them show you what they’ve got. You can kind of start to establish some depth charts and ideas of what guys can do.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.