Normally, prep football teams would have wrapped up their spring drills and be in the midst of their summer work by now, but the novel coronavirus pandemic has made sure there is no ‘normal’ these days.
It’s not any different for Walker football coach Chad Mahaffey and his program.
“This is a first,” Mahaffey said. “You always have things come up or changes to the routine and you deal with that, but I guess this specific one where (it’s) everybody being home for an extended period, it’s a first time for me, for sure.”
Although the number of spring practices is limited, they’re important for coaches in gauging where their teams are while sometimes implementing new systems and personnel.
“Obviously you’re losing some evaluation time of seeing how some guys have improved, some guys that maybe weren’t key players last year with a lot of reps who can take up those roles that are kind of left behind,” Mahaffey said. “You miss that. You miss, obviously, just the offseason development program, but I think as much as anything, I think everybody appreciates just the missing the routine and the being together and the team camaraderie and all that stuff. The football part, I think, can come back, but obviously, I think everybody feels the awkwardness and missing out on just being around their teammates and stuff.”
The Wildcats were slated to wrap up spring drills May 14 with a scrimmage against Woodlawn, which Mahaffey said was probably the biggest loss for his team this spring.
On offense, the Wildcats return the bulk of their receiving corps, including Brian Thomas, and the offensive line but must replace three-year starter Ethan McMasters at quarterback and duo of Demetri Wright and Keondre Brown. Defensively, Walker returns three players with significant experience from last season.
“I think hopefully we’ll be able to do some drill work, and we’ll get to see those guys, but there’s no replacement for the full-on practice reps that you get in spring, or obviously really more importantly, in a spring game, just getting to see you go against somebody else,” Mahaffey said while keeping in mind the Louisiana High School Athletic Association pushed back the start of summer workouts to June 8, if all goes well moving into Phase II of the reopening of the state. “I think that’s where you really get the best feel of how guys have developed. We’ll do what we can in the summer, and obviously, we’ll just get those competitive opportunities later this year. But again, everybody else is in the same boat too, so it’s something everybody’s going to deal with, and it should be a level playing field from that standpoint.”
Even if teams can move forward with workouts, Mahaffey expects them to be a little different given restrictions on the number of people allowed for gatherings and social distancing practices.
“Obviously, we’re hoping to be able to start back June 8, but I guess (we’re) still waiting to get official word from our school district and whether or not we can do that,” Mahaffey said. “If we are, we’ll kind of try as cautiously as we can, and obviously as safely as we can get these guys back active. Some of that is just outside moving around, and then some of it is trying to do the football things we can do. We’ll obviously be very limited with not wanting to have contact and all those kind of things. Really, I think it will probably service as a kind of a slowed-down installation-type thing where we’re able to sort of walk and talk through some stuff because you’re not going to be competitive things for a while.”
“I think everybody’s kind of got the responsibility of whatever the guidelines are, trying to stick to those and make it as safe as can be and take the right precautions so that the kids and the parents and everybody can know that we’re doing our part to train these guys, get them back active, but do it safely. I think that’s our job as coaches.”
Mahaffey said his coaches have been checking in with players in the meantime and they’ve been getting video workouts to follow to keep in shape.
“Obviously it’s on them to do it, but the resources are there where hopefully a good bit of those guys have been as active as they can be when they can be if they can do it safely,” Mahaffey said.
