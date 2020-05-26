It appears Brian Thomas has narrowed his college choices – and they’re all schools in the Southeastern Conference.
Thomas, a football and basketball standout at Walker High, made a post on social media Monday night of himself in action during football season with the words “Final 4” and the logos of four SEC schools – Alabama, Texas A&M, Georgia and LSU – also on the post.
“Every kid that’s playing high school football would love to have the opportunity to play any where,” Walker football coach Chad Mahaffey said. “To be able to choose from such good programs is really a fortunate situation, so I think he understands that and is appreciative of that. It can get confusing for a kid because all of those programs have a lot of good things about them and a lot of potential, so it can kind of be overwhelming at times. You’ve just got to try and look at it and see what feels the best to you.”
FIN4L..🏴 pic.twitter.com/M8P5BbMywn— Bezzy™ (@BrianThomas_11) May 26, 2020
Last week, Thomas was tabbed as the No. 1 receiver prospect in the state in Top247 rankings released by 247Sports.
Mahaffey said he met with Thomas and his parents regarding the recruiting process a few weeks ago.
“With that process, I try and answer any questions at that meeting,” Mahaffey said. “I kind of tell them that’s my one time I’ll give them some unsolicited advice, and then the rest of it is, you’ve got to be able to decide what’s the best situation for you, and if you need advice or questions, I’m here to help. I never want a kid to feel like I’m trying to guide them in a certain direction or something like that.”
“Every choice and situation is so different and personal, so you’ve got to kind of look at all your factors and what you’re looking for and family and all those kind of things, and that’s different for everybody, so the biggest thing, we just try and educate them on how the process will go, things you want to do to represent yourself well, and then just try and … feel as good about the decision as you can before you make it.”
As a junior, Thomas was the co-Offensive MVP on the District 4-5A All-District team and the All-Livingston Parish Offensive MVP after logging a career-high 75 catches for 1,272 yards and 17 touchdowns, while also helping the Wildcats in the return game and on defense.
Thomas was also a first-team All-Parish selection in basketball as well as the parish’s Defensive Player of the Year, averaging 17.1 points, 7.7 rebounds and 2.6 steals per game.
