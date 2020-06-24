Walker’s Brian Thomas is poised to get some national exposure in January.
Thomas, one of the nation’s top receiver recruits, committed to play in the All-American Bowl on Wednesday.
“It’s really an honor just to get an invite to play in that game …,” Thomas said.
Blessed to be committed to the All American Bowl! pic.twitter.com/Jjd5464jxh— Bezzy™ (@BrianThomas_11) June 24, 2020
The game, set for Jan. 9 at the Alamodome in San Antonio, will be televised at on NBC. Kickoff is set for noon. The game features the nation’s top 100 players, and Thomas will be a member of the West squad.
“You just try to take everything in,” Thomas said. “It’s going to be a lot of excitement with a big crowd and all that, but you can’t get overexcited.”
“It’s a very special honor – well-deserved, I think,” Walker coach Chad Mahaffey said. “I think he’ll do great there, and I’m happy for team and program and community to have one of our kids represent Walker.”
Last month, Thomas narrowed his college choices to four Southeastern Conference schools – Alabama, Texas A&M, Georgia and LSU – and said he’s kept the process of making his college choice simple, discussing the decision with his parents.
“I’m taking it all in little by little, just trying to take my time in making my decisions, making sure I’m making the right decisions,” Thomas said.
“He seems like the same kid, so that’s a good thing,” Mahaffey said of Thomas’ demeanor during the recruiting process. “He’s still kind of quiet, doesn’t say a whole lot, but he doesn’t seem to be acting any different or any big-headed stuff, which is great.”
Thomas is the No. 2 recruit in the nation in the Top247 national receiver rankings and No. 3 in the state in the 247Sports composite rankings after being selected the co-Offensive MVP on the District 4-5A All-District team and the All-Livingston Parish Offensive MVP as a junior season in which had a career-high 75 catches for 1,272 yards and 17 touchdowns, while also helping the Wildcats in the return game and on defense.
“I’m very excited just to get back and be working out and even more excited for the start of the season,” he said.
