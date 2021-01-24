Walker's Brian Thomas Jr. picked up another postseason honor.
Thomas, the Livingston Parish Offensive MVP, was an honorable mention selection to the Louisiana Sports Writers Association's Class 5A All-State team, which was released Sunday.
Thomas had 30 receptions for 507 yards and seven touchdowns, along with four rushes for 70 yards and two touchdowns this season. He also had 116 yards on six kickoff returns and 159 yards on six punt returns.
Elsewhere on the team, Acadiana defensive lineman Cameron George was named the Class 5A Outstanding Defensive Player. The Louisiana-Lafayette commitment had 54 total tackles, 11 quarterback sacks, 20 hurries, four pass breakups and a forced fumble.
Other Acadiana players on the all-state team were linebacker Derreck Bercier, defensive back Ian Montz and offensive lineman Justin Babineaux.
Rummel running back Logan Diggs was named the Outstanding Offensive Player. The Notre Dame commitment averaged 6.6 yards per carry and scored 13 touchdowns – 10 rushing, two receiving and one in the return game, while posting 1,077 yards from scrimmage.
His best game came in a Division I quarterfinal loss to Catholic-Baton Rouge, when he scored four of the team’s five touchdowns and rushed for 228 yards in a 42-35 loss.
Alexandria’s Thomas Bachman was named Coach of the Year after the Trojans reached the state title game for the first time in school history and came up short in a 35-34 loss to Acadiana with a failed two-point conversion attempt with little time to play.
The runner-up finish marked the first time a Rapides Parish team advanced that far since 1974.
All-state players from Alexandria were tight end Shield Taylor, quarterback Judd Barton, linebacker Jermain McNeal and defensive back C.J. Kittling.
2020 LSWA CLASS 5A ALL-STATE FOOTBALL TEAM
OFFENSE
Pos. Player School Ht. Wt. Cl.
WR Chris Hilton Zachary 5-11 175 Sr.
WR Luke Besh Jesuit 6-1 185 Sr.
WR Austin Jackson Brother Martin 5-9 174 Jr.
OL/TE Shield Taylor Alexandria 6-4 235 Sr.
OL Justin Babineaux Acadiana 6-0 225 Sr.
OL Bobby Simpson Byrd 6-0 292 Sr.
OL Emery Jones Catholic 6-5 300 Jr.
OL Mackey Maillho Mandeville 6-8 350 Sr.
QB Judd Barton Alexandria 6-2 185 Sr.
RB Kentravion Hargrove Ruston 5-11 185 Sr.
RB Dylan Sampson Dutchtown 5-10 180 Jr.
RB Logan Diggs Rummel 6-1 190 Sr.
PK Caden Costa Mandeville 6-2 200 Sr.
ATH Jacoby Matthews Ponchatoula 6-1 204 Jr.
DEFENSE
Pos. Player School Ht. Wt. Cl.
DL Maason Smith Terrebonne 6-5 315 Sr.
DL Cameron George Acadiana 6-2 240 Sr.
DL Carson Bruno Byrd 6-5 290 Sr.
DL Byron Turner St. Augustine 6-3 235 Sr.
LB Jermaine McNeal Alexandria 5-11 190 Sr.
LB Derreck Bercier Acadiana 5-8 200 Sr.
LB Jake St. Andre Haughton 6-2 220 Sr.
LB Andrew Jones Ehret 6-2 220 Sr.
DB CJ Kittling Alexandria 6-1 180 Sr.
DB Kaine Williams Ehret 6-0 185 Sr.
DB Michael Cerniauskas Catholic 5-11 185 Sr.
DB Ian Montz Acadiana 6-3 180 Sr.
KR Jaylin Lucas Terrebonne 5-9 160 Jr.
P Peyton Todd West Monroe 6-5 210 Sr.
OUTSTANDING OFFENSIVE PLAYER: LOGAN DIGGS, RUMMEL
OUTSTANDING DEFENSIVE PLAYER: CAMERON GEORGE, ACADIANA
COACH OF THE YEAR: THOMAS BACHMAN, ALEXADRIA
Honorable mention
T.J. Johnson, Alexandria; Andrew Frazier, Pineville; Chavez Brown, Terrebonne; Spencer Boudreaux, Thibodaux; A’avion Pierce, Terrebonne; Dalton Johnson, H.L. Bourgeois; Omiri Wiggins, Acadiana; Trayv’on Culbert, Alexandria; Brian Thomas Jr., Walker; Kendrick Law Jr., Captain Shreve; Landon Ibieta, Mandeville; Kylon Harris, East St. John; Richard Page, Ruston; Thatcher Moorehead, West Monroe; Dylan Dauzart, Alexandria; Cole Jeansonne, Alexandria; Gavin Soniat, East Ascension; Eli Taffi, Destrehan; Luke Alleman, Thibodaux; Garrett Mmahat, Brother Martin; Derome Williams, West Monroe; Markel Linzer, New Iberia; Venzell Thompson, Byrd; William Berry, Byrd; George Hart III, Catholic; Razan Keller, Destrehan; Jaylon Spears, Brother Martin; Marlon Gunn Jr., Scotlandville; Chance Williams, Scotlandville; Jackie Marshall, East St. John; Caleb Phillips, Ruston; Braxton Guilbeau, Southside; Alex Auer, Captain Shreve; Sirlarrius Reed, West Monroe; Jalen Penegar, Ruston; Brock Harvey, West Monroe; Thaos Figaro, Lafayette; Michael Akins, New Iberia; Cade Waites, Benton; Devarrick Woods, Airline; Jerrell Boykins Jr., East Ascension; Christian Mannino, Catholic; Dalton Herbert, Ruston; Oliver Craddock, Lafayette; Caleb Arceneaux, Acadiana; Dylan Gibbs, Destrehan; Kolbe Fields, Rummel; Jason Cooper, West Monroe; Drailun Anthony, Acadiana; Da’Veawn Armstead, Central; Corey Lambert Jr, Brother Martin; Tyler Morton, Destrehan; Elijah Winters, Ponchatoula; Ian Goody, Covington; Austin Patton, Haughton; Kylin Jackson, Zachary; Frank McKevitt, Brother Martin; Arturo Garcia, Brother Martin; Tylie Keasley, St. Augustine; Barryn Sorrell, Holy Cross; Elinus Noel, Curtis; Ardell Reed, Shaw; Caleb Spann, Curtis; Trey LaBranch, Hahnville; Troy Kendrick, Hahnville; Antonio Gayton, West Jefferson; John O’Connor, Mandeville; Michael Nuber, Slidell; Brody Reina, St. Paul’s; Garrett Lauterbach, St. Paul’s; Jacob Frolich, St. Paul’s; Aaron Landry, Ponchatoula; Rickie Collins, Woodlawn-BR; Cole Poirrier, St. Amant; Lanard Harris, Woodlawn-BR.
