Walker receiver/defensive back Brian Thomas earned another honor recently with his selection to Sports Illustrated's SI99 All-American Preseason List.
Thomas came in at No. 74 as a receiver on the list, which features 99 high school seniors from across the nation who are frontrunners for a spot on the 2020 SI All-American first team.
The field will be narrowed to 250 finalists, followed by a Postseason SI99, from which a 25-member first-team of SI All-Americans will be selected.
Thomas is the No. 2 recruit in the nation in the Top247 national receiver rankings and No. 3 in the state in the 247Sports composite rankings after being selected the co-Offensive MVP on the District 4-5A All-District team and the All-Livingston Parish Offensive MVP as a junior season in which had a career-high 75 catches for 1,272 yards and 17 touchdowns, while also helping the Wildcats in the return game and on defense.
He's narrowed his college choices to four Southeastern Conference schools – Alabama, Texas A&M, Georgia and LSU -- and committed to play in the 2021 All-American Bowl earlier this summer. The All-American Bowl is set for Jan. 9 at the Alamodome in San Antonio and will air on NBC.
The full SI99 team can be found here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.