After not playing in last week’s game against Live Oak, Walker’s Ja’Cory Thomas made up for it against St. Amant.
Thomas had 206 yards of total offense with four total touchdowns, keying a 35-7 win over the Gators on Friday at Wildcat Stadium.
“He had an outstanding game … and hopefully that’s what we’re able to get out of him the rest of the year,” Walker coach Chad Mahaffey said of Thomas’ effort as the Wildcats moved to 6-3 overall and 2-2 in District 5-5A play.
Thomas got his big night rolling with a 30-yard touchdown reception from TJ Sylve, and Nile Allen’s PAT gave Walker a 7-0 lead with 8:28 to play in the first quarter.
“We had a great first drive to get on the board,” Mahaffey said. “I thought getting a good start was good. I thought defense was tremendous in the first half. We had a couple other plays that we missed on that could have probably made it a little bigger lead at halftime but got enough done the second half.”
That score held up until Thomas’ 2-yard touchdown run, and Allen’s PAT gave the Wildcats a 14-0 lead with 16 seconds to play in the first half.
St. Amant (3-6, 0-4) cut the lead to 14-7 on a 6-yard touchdown run with 5:56 to play in the third quarter.
“I guess it was 14-0, and they came out with a good drive and scored,” Mahaffey said. “Our first play, TJ throws a great pass, actually hits Ja’Cory in the hands and (it took) just kind of a fluky bounce right back into the linebacker, and so they get a pick in one play. I think that was big out of our defense to get a stop there and never let them really tie the ball game.”
Sylve later hit Thomas on a 51-yard touchdown pass, pushing the lead to 21-7 with 3:38 to play in the third quarter.
Thomas had six catches for 125 yards and two touchdowns, while Sylve went 13-for-19 for 204 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. He also had 15 carries for 50 yards as the Wildcats rushed for 183 yards as a team.
Warren Young Jr. had five catches for 70 yards.
Carson Rocker blocked a punt and returned it 5 yards for a touchdown, making the score 28-7 with two minutes to play in the third quarter.
“Our offense, we kind of sputtered a little bit in the second … so it was good,” Mahaffey said of the block. “Any time you can hit some of those plays, it just kind of settled everybody down and put less pressure on the defense as well.”
Thomas, who finished with 81 yards and two touchdowns on four carries, iced the win with a 72-yard touchdown run.
“We’re looking for anything at the point, but you have that game where you feel like you’re kind of in control of it, but it’s a three score game,” Mahaffey said of the final touchdown. “They’ve got a team that can score. You give up one, and on-side kick – you can see paths to where you’re having to sweat it out, so that one making it a four-score lead really kind of iced it, I thought.”
