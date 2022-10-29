Walker-St. Amant football Ja'Cory Thomas

Walker's Ja'Cory Thomas (6) fights for extra yardage against St. Amant.

After not playing in last week’s game against Live Oak, Walker’s Ja’Cory Thomas made up for it against St. Amant.

Thomas had 206 yards of total offense with four total touchdowns, keying a 35-7 win over the Gators on Friday at Wildcat Stadium.

Walker-St. Amant football TJ Sylve

Walker quarterback TJ Sylve (48) is wrapped up by a pair of St. Amany defenders during Friday's game.

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.