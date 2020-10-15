DENHAM SPRINGS – Denham Springs football coach Brett Beard has harped on staying true to his process as he and his staff work to turn around the Yellow Jacket program.
Consider Thursday’s effort against Westgate a bump in the road and part of that process at the same time.
The Tigers turned in some big plays and capitalized on Denham Springs miscues, putting together a 21-point second quarter to key a 43-7 victory in the Yellow Jackets’ home opener.
“If you want to get technical and you go and look at the past, well, we got better tonight from last year, so there’s a starting point,” Beard said without mentioning last season’s 70-21 loss to Westgate. “The rest of it is just flat out looking in the mirror. I’ll start with myself. We’re going to have to look at is as coaches. We’re going to have to look at as players. Honestly, it’s going to come down to figuring out who wants to play at Denham Springs. I think we all want to play the game and we all want to have fun playing the game, and we all want to talk about winning, but are we doing what’s necessary to be successful? That’s what we have to figure out.”
“It’s going to take a lot of work and a lot of pride and a lot of effort from a lot of people to get this place right, and I’m not knocking anything before,” Beard continued. “There’s just a lot of things out of place that we’ve got to get corrected.”
Westgate led 8-0, scoring on the first drive of the game, and the score held after Westgate’s Daniel Herron recovered Micah Harrison’s fumble at the DSHS 42 following a completed pass from Reese Mooney.
The Tigers converted on fourth-and-2 at the Denham Springs 25, but Troy Golmond picked off Brennan Landry’s pass on the next play to end the drive.
Denham (0-3)took over at its own 9 and picked up five first downs in driving to the Westgate 9, where Myles Edwards lost a fumble after hauling in a pass from Mooney.
“We’re not capitalizing on some momentum,” Beard said. “We’re not capitalizing on the good that’s being done. Ultimately, if you look at our practice schedule, it says ‘finish drives’ under the offensive side of the ball, and we’re not finishing. That’s all of us. We’ve got a lot of work to do. If you wanted instant success, I’m not the guy. If you want a program that builds men, that’s going to build a football program on top of building good young men that are going to be great citizens to this community, are going to be great dads, great brothers or great sons, those dudes are going to be built here. And you know what? That just so happens to turn into good football. We’ve got work to do.”
The teams traded punts, with the Yellow Jackets doing so from their own 7, setting Westgate up at the DSHS 31. Kevion Sophus busted a 25-yard run on first down, setting up Landry’s 1-yard keeper two plays later, helping the Tigers to a 16-0 lead.
Westgate padded the advantage when Dedrick Latulas returned a punt 91 yards for a touchdown, pushing the lead to 22-0 with 2:38 to play in the first half.
Westgate forced another punt which went out of bounds after traveling 12 yards, setting the Tigers up at the DSHS 48.
Landry rushed for 20 yards on third down and Latulas had an 18-yard run, setting up a 9-yard TD pass from Landry to Danny Lewis, giving Westgate a 29-0 lead at halftime.
“Good teams are supposed to do that, and that’s something we’re not doing right now,” Beard said. “We’re not flipping the field in special teams. We’re not tackling very well. We’re not pursuing very well. We’re not doing what we’re taught to do. Good teams take advantage of those things, and right now we’re not taking advantage of some of the little things that are given to us. It’s hard to get a rhythm and it’s hard to get momentum, it’s hard to sustain momentum when you’re constantly playing from behind, or you’re playing behind the chains and you’re playing after big mistakes. It’s hard. It’s hard, and that’s what we’ve got to get cleaned up.”
Denham Springs put together a 14-play drive to open the second half, but it stalled at the Westgate 10, and the Yellow Jackets came up empty when Cameron Beall’s 27-yard field goal attempt bounced off the right upright.
Westgate capitalized as Landry connected with Jordan Doucet on a 33-yard touchdown pass on third down, capping an 11-play, 80-yard drive for a 35-0 lead.
The Tigers forced a punt and turned the ball over on downs at the DSHS 6, where two plays later, a high snap sailed over Mooney’s head. Westgate’s Bradley Lewis recovered the loose ball in the end zone for a 43-0 lead with 8:59 to play.
Denham drove to the Westgate 30, where Derrick Williams intercepted Mooney. The Yellow Jackets, however, forced a punt, setting up the team’s only score of the night.
Ray McKneely, who finished with 99 yards on 23 carries, had a 22-yard run to the Westgate 3, setting up Mooney’s 3-yard keeper for a touchdown three plays later.
“I know we’ve got a lot to work on,” said Mooney, who went 11-for-19 for 91 yards and an interception in his first start in place of the injured John McDaniel. “I feel like we played pretty good on the offensive side of the ball, but the defense, we need some work. Turnovers is what killed us in the red zone. I think it’s going to get real these next few weeks with Coach Beard …”
Westgate scored on its opening drive of the game using four plays as Sophus had a 24-yard run and Lewis a 27-yard pass from Landry to set up Landry’s 10-yard TD pass to Latulas. Allen’s run on the two-point conversion made the score 8-0.
“There’s a lot of things here that no doubt it’s broken right now, and that’s our job is to figure out what’s best for this program and these kids and grow it,” Bead said. “Let me tell you something … in eight months from now, in a year from now, nobody will remember this because the changes are going to be taking place and there’s going to be a lot of growth. This is all part of the process. Yeah, it’s not pretty. It’s very ugly, but there are some good things. When you’re just a fan watching, you don’t always get to see the good in bad football, but there are some good things being done.”
WESTGATE 43, DENHAM SPRINGS 7
Score By Quarters
Westgate 8 21 6 8 -- 43
Denham Springs 0 0 0 7 -- 7
Scoring Summary
WHS – Dedrick Latulas 10 pass from Brennan Landry (Ja’quialen Allen run)
WHS – Landry 1 run (Allen run)
WHS – Latulas 91 punt return (kick failed)
WHS – Danny Lewis 6 pass from Landry (Dylan Bourque kick)
WHS – Jordan Doucet 33 pass from Landry (kick failed)
WHS – Bradley Lewis fumble recovery in end zone (Doucet run)
DSHS – Reese Mooney 3 run (Cameron Beall kick)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.